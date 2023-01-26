Bowling for Jan. 27

MEN'S LEADERS

805—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Mon. Molson Coors

797—Delbert Richards, Castle The League

786—Al Zeitz Jr., Knights of Castle

778—Ryan Mai, Castle Majors

758—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

757—Frank Langel, Castle Bowler’s Choice

755—Shawn Jensen, Castle The League

742—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

739—Matthew Henkes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

732—Tyronn Dyess, Castle The League

732—George Albert, Castle Bowler’s Choice

731—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle The League

731—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

727—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

722—Brandon Koelling, Castle The League

721—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors

718—Terry Martini, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

717—Brandon Koelling, Knights of Castle

717—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

716—Jim Thurmann, Knights of Castle

716—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Mon. Molson Coors

715—Joe Arvai III, Castle Bowler’s Choice

715—Jason Frank, Castle The League

715—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

714—Andrew Palmgren, Castle Bowler’s Choice

714—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

713—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

713—Miguel Rocha, Castle The League

711—Jim Nannemann, River City Wed. Men

711—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

710—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

707—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice

704—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice

704—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

702—Alan Blome, Knights of Castle

702—Joe Loendorf, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

701—Nick Just, Castle Family & Friends

701—Joseph Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

700—Jose Carbajal, Castle Bowler’s Choice

WOMEN'S LEADERS

713—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle Mon. Molson Coors

683—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

665—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

664—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

664—Jenny Rettmueller, The Lanes Queen of the Hill

635—Shane McNally, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

627—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

604—Colette McNally, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

LEAGUES

Castle Family & Friends — James Ruffalo 689, Dave Peterson Jr, 684, Woody Woodward 566, Marlette Anderson 541.

Knights of Castle — Brandon Koelling 277, Jim Thurman 277.

Castlelanes.com — Chad Curley 299.

Castle Senior Mixed — Doc Jerdee 603, Ed Plachno 595, Marion Ludwir 459, Sharon Lopez 461.

Castle The League — Jeffrey Beauchamp 300.

Castle Mon. Molson Coors — Tyronn Dyess 279, Stephanie Schwartz 247.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Emma Wood 531, Cathy Larrabee 509-197, Sheri Poulsen 453, Joan Rennert 440.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Seth Sanchez 693, Matthew Henkes 690, Aaron Druktenis 279, Lisa Fletcher 578, Lisa Jarstad 553, Katelynn Fletcher 250.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Darryl McClelland 682, Michael Welter 669, Scott O’Brien 635, Cary O’Brien 290, Nancy Vioski 531-200.

The Lanes Sooners — Michael J. Sorensen 657, Marvin Krahn 646, Tom Whitley 237, Linda Hagen 548-267, Marlette Anderson 504,

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Tarale Stills 698, Willie Freeman 698, Matthew Henkes 290, Rebecca Calverley 470, Morgan Selsus 390, Georgette Albert 240.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill — Jill Kruschke 574, Abby Lakosh 568, Gina Crenshaw 554, April Lane Polk 536, Jenny Rettmueller 246.

T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch — Joe Lehner 662, Rick Keller 641, Steven Gerth 257, Kaitlyn Keller 578-223, Julie Lois 522.

T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Roger Schaufel 590, Tim Thomas 580, Tom Connolly 245, Mandy Sekey 469, Geri Henningfield 416-168.

T&C Mon. ABC — Dale Thomas 677, Mel Stanley 646-254, Mary Anne Thomas 566-224, Bonnie Schmidt 556.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ken Leasure 695-257, Steven Fincutter 669, Kay Eldert 532-195, Cynthia Bauerle 358.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Don Goldbach 615-219, CJ Torosian 607, Courtney Lufkin 530-188, Kelli Torosian 490.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Steve Gerth 692, Drew Fakler 685, Scott Surdyk 290, Jessica Storm 598-224, Sue Daschner 533.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Smail 638-230, Scott Burns 586, Rosie Storm 389-159, Rebecca Obermyer 329.

River City Wed. Men — Zach Woelfel 685, Tom Hansen 633, Jim Nannemann 269, Eleanor Treffinger 503-202, Sabrina Hookstead 345.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors — Maddux Brooks 666, Ben Moczynski 663-279, Madison Venne 572, Sakinah Thomas 569.

Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 489, Nathan Wilson 451, Alyssa Buchaklian 509, JaQuora Jones 432.

Castle Preps — Blake Curley 388, Jayden Vivio 345, Paige Pron 441, Emery Pron 409.

Castle Bantams — Luca Melendez 115, Owen Schommer 98, Ella Prudhomme 189-108.

The Lanes Jr/Majors — Miguel Murillo 486-181, Ryan Harms 398, Jamerie Hayes 376-133, Lily Halberstadt 316.

The Lanes Preps — Matthew Peterson 413-158, Frederic Plumley 394, Jurnee Hayes 416-162, Harper Landreman 290.

The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 219-122, Levi Cottingham 139, Lilyana Lang 170, Alianna Lang 163, Maci Peterson 100.

The Lanes Bumpers — Gabby Landreman 143-76, Liam Cottingham 124, Hailey Schroeckenthal 84-84, Adysen Schroeckenthal 80.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Joseph Leonard 667-269, Jaxon Scalf 601, Marjorie Anderson 542-184, Savannah Leonard 467.

T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Tylor Larson 500-188, Anthony Pohlabel 461, Charlotte Smith 293-131, Shelby Gruling 261.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 237-134, Nolan Driggett 197, Oliver Gerth 150, JJ Berberich 140.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Oliver Caldwell 243-123, Jaxon Lehner 205, Lily Stiltner 165, Violet Ostrander 153-84.

River City Sat. Juniors — Christopher Bird 650, Brennan Kortendick 650-245, Colin Fredrick 539, Skylar Peyton 150-55.

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Vincent Nowicki 160, Theodore Gauthier 151-95, Emmersyn Torosian 157, Eleanor Seidel 138.