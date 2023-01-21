Bowling for Jan. 22

MEN'S LEADERS
837—Steven Gerth, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
776—Brian Dubinsky, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
767—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
762—Tyler Schlidt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
760—Matt Gohr, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
759—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
756—Mike Kohl, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
748—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle (1/12)
747—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
744—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
People are also reading…
741—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
741—Jesse Theilman, Castle Bowler’s Choice
741—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
740—Mike Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples
740—Gregg Landreman, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
740—Tyronn Dyess, Castle The League
740—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
739—John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples
739—Dave Piech, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
738—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
737—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
735—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
734—Ricardo Rodriguez, Knights of Castle (1/12)
733—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
730—Zach Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples
730—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
730—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
728—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commericial
727—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
726—Anthony Grennan, Knights of Castle (1/12)
725—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen
723—Matt Crenshaw, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
721—Al Zeitz Jr., Knights of Castle (1/12)
720—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League
717—Brandon Koelling, Knights of Castle (1/19)
716—Jim Thurmann, Knights of Castle (1/19)
716—Mike Andersen, Castle Bowler’s Choice
716—Chris Richter, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed
714—Ryan Miller, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/12)
711—Brian Jansen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
710—Randy Sorenson, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
709—Dan Hoskins, Castlelanes.com
709—Brett Pinnecker, Knights of Castle (1/12)
708—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice
708—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
705—Erik Andersen, Castle The League
704—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
703—Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings + Queens
703—Nick Fazzari, The Lanes Mike Corona (1/19)
700—Jordan Landreman, The Lanes Mike Corona (1/19)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
680—Taylor Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
662—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
648—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
642—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
642—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (1/19)
639—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
638—Carly Andersen, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies
637—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (1/19)
634—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (1/12)
628—Cindy Taylor, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies
621—Lisa Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
618—Taylor Holbek, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
615—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples
613—Liz Kramer, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic
604—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Tues. Aft. K.K.
LEAGUES
Castle Strikettes (1/12) — Ashley Callis 586, Dani Jo Sheckles 580, Jenny Sieker 545, Christina Horvath 538, Woody Woodward 256.
Castle Strikettes (1/19) — Christina Horvath 579-202, Nancy Sands 564, Ashley Callis 557, Shelia Carter 556, Woody Woodward 246.
Castlelanes.com — Dan Hoskins 255.
Castle Kings & Queens — Derek Quella 659, Steve Viggiano 645-245, Tanya Kisner 585-232, Melissa Jansen 554.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Doc Jerdee 678, Bob Veselik 579, Ed Plachno 530, Andrew Fenderson 520.
Castle The League — Tyronn Dyess 279.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Emma Wood 526, Cathy Larrabee 484, Eileen Stuebe 474, Sandy Hansen 472, Kathy Lawrenz 246.
Castle Wed. Seniors — Marv Kaahn 611-236, Mike McClure 610, Gary Schlicht 603, Al Jensen 593.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 501-192, Don Hyatt Sr. 466, Renee Thanig 349-199, Emma Wood 446.
Knights of Castle — Brandon Koelling 277, Jim Thurmann 277.
The Lanes Early Eights — Bryan Storbeck 677-254, Brian Gronholm 626, Nicole Cecchini 546-206, Jolene Ahles 533.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples — Don Hyatt Jr. 699, Joseph W. Thoennes 693, Mike Vasey 300, Sommerlee Vasey 591, Jill Kruschke 579, Tammy Shannon 234.
The Lanes Mike Corona (1/12) — Mitchell Wolfe 696, Shawn Centell 687-266, Alfredo Jackson 674, Nick Fazzari 669.
The Lanes Mike Corona (1/19) — Joseph Crenshaw 684, Joe Fazzari Jr. 682, Justin R. Christensen 652, Louis Peasley 644, Jordan Landreman 263.
The Lanes Trestleboard (1/12) — Paul Jacobs 692, Nick Bucko 674, Roger Lofquist 257, Ashley Scalf 514-213, Karen Schiller 488.
The Lanes Trestleboard (1/19) — RJ Mattie 680-298, Mark Moran 669, Ashley Scalf 563-190, Karen Schiller 531.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Brady Lang 688, Cary O’Brien 686, Aaron Druktenis 279, Katelynn Fletcher 580, Marcia Munoz 549, Lisa Jarsted 247.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Larry Mutchie 665-265, Darryl McClelland 659, John Weis 656, Nancy Vioski 457-181.
The Lanes Sooners — Rick Hoffman 661, Dan Hansen 631, Dean Holewinski 266, Marlette Anderson 517-181, Linda Hagen 455.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Jordan Landreman 637-246, Keith Werderitch 608, Debbie Trabert 543-212, Krista Ramsey 540.
The Lanes Retirees (1/18) — Keith Beaudin 643, Anthony Hansen 626-255, Dean Holewinski 571, Denny Dale 567.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Perry Porcaro 671, Mark Borckhardt 671, Larry Mikulecky 667, Tyrone Trabert 660, Christopher Webb 279.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jon Lorek 681, Brian Veto 592, Jane Hartman 507, Deb Bergles 495.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Sandy Kohler 563, Cindy Hoffman 554, Lauren Lampe 543.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Carl Chernouski 679, Jason Wrobel 677, Josh Basso 248, Lynda Schlitz 595, Kristi Dangutis 542, Theresa Riemer 225.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 512, Mae Boeger 454-192, Anita Hirt 387, Janet Johnson 374.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Steven Gerth 300, Kim Enright 287.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Mike Miller 665-245, Carl Chernouski 570, Rebecca Bores 494, Maggie Bushley 477, Nicole Bushley 192.
T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — Joseph Dietz 699, Steven Gerth 300, Jessica Storm 599-226.
T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Jake Kessler 610, Jim Flees 599, Theresa Riemer 587-216, Lorraine Draper 524.
T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Mike Miles 651, Bert Briggs 629, Mark Malison 258, Maria Fudge 454-168.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Julie Lois 578, Laura Drissel 574-217, Tiffany Taylor 555, Joy Vadnais 553.
River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Trisha Ketterhagen 487-204, Gayle Rosenthal 471, Joyce Malison 447, Robin Kraemer 444.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Tyler Suchomel 646, Joseph Leonard 616, Tim Lois 238, Savannah Leonard 485-179, Allissa Gerth 439.