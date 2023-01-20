Bowling for Jan. 21

MEN'S LEADERS
782—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
757—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
754—Drew Fakler, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
751—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch
729—CJ Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
713—Rich Brown, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch
712—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
703—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
684—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
649—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Fri. Night Mixed
635—Kaitlyn Keller, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch
LEAGUES
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Dave Koch 619, Jake Robers 602, Kent Pierson 234, Jessica Storm 576, Laura Shotliff 476, Eleanor Treffinger 248.
River City Sat. A League of Our Own — Jeff Bottoni 578, Nate Bierer 550, Andy Hoffman 213, Shari Krauss 499-179, LaVerne Lewis 437.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Tristian Albrecht 692, Steve Ludwig 684, Zach Woelfel 286, Jessica Storm 257.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Chuck Torosian 641-258, Dale Kotke 604, Joyce Malison 403-170, Betty Miller 359.
T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch — Joe Lehner 669, Steven Gerth 263, Renee Ludwig 498, Renee Schwartz 471, Kaitlyn Keller 219.
T&C Sat. Once a Month — Jake Griffith 620-237, Jeff Oltendorf 563, Lynn Clanton 491-180, Tammy Popenhagen 398.
T&C Mon. ABC — Chris Richter 644, George Fennell 625, Dale Thomas 242, Nancy Dvonch 511, Lorraine Draper 492-196.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Steven Fincutter 675, Jason Seifert 643, Ken Leasure 300, Kay Eldert 462-160, Liz Tilindis 349.
JUNIORS
River City Sat. Juniors — Christopher Bird 685-251, Colin Fredrick 578, Elliana Flees 533-187, Zophia Nowicki 359.
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Vincent Nowicki 223-131, Mason Rydzewski 198, Eleanor Seidel 174-111, Everlee Torosian 121.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Joseph Leonard 674-269, Jaxon Scalf 620, Savannah Leonard 576-218, Marjorie Anderson 476.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Anthony Pohlabel 435-177, Riley Gerth 397, Sophia Tuyls 332-124, Avery Johnson 312.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 182-106, Tristan Ludwig 164, Nolan Driggett 160, Gavin Melahn 155.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Oliver Caldwell 231, Gary Branton 229-126, Lily Stiltner 169-87, Violet Ostrander 149.