Bowling for Jan. 20, 2022

MEN'S LEADERS
856—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
834—Steve Klein, Castle Courtsmen (1/12)
814—Mike Thoennes, Knights of Castle (1/13)
808—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)
793—Alex Marquez Sr., Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)
795—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
790—Jax Calverley, CastleLanes.com (1/14)
785—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)
772—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends (1/8)
771—Mike Andersen, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)
771—Kyle Halliday, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)
768—Carlos Cervantes, Castle Majors (1/8)
765—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)
759—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
757—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)
754—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)
751—Dwain Stewart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
748—Justin Ormond, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)
748—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/12)
743—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
743—Kevin Moreno, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)
740—Jerry Jasperson, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)
739—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
739—Joe Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/13)
739—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (1/14)
739—Tony Marquez, CastleLanes.com (1/14)
738—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)
725—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)
721—Delbert Richards, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
720—Michael Welter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/14)
719—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)
718—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)
717—Erik Andersen, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
714—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)
714—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
714—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle (1/13)
712—William Austin, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)
711—Douglas Weber Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)
711—Curt Fritz, Knights of Castle (1/13)
708—Jeff Reed, The Lanes D&D Couples (1/8)
707—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men (1/12)
706—Frank Langel, Knights of Castle (1/13)
704—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)
704—Chad Forman, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)
703—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/12)
702—Adam Cecchini, The Lanes League of Our Own (1/8)
700—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)
700—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
741—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
729—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)
707—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)
682—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors (1/15)
675—Woody Woodward, Castle Family & Friends (1/8)
670—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors (1/8)
660—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)
640—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (1/13)
631—Jenny Rettmuller, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (1/12)
629—Madison Venne, Castle Majors (1/8)
622—Karen Schiller, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/13)
618—Miley Brooks, Castle Majors (1/15)
607—Annette Ruffalo, Castle Family & Friends (1/8)
LEAGUES
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7) — Scott Peterson 678, Scott Zess 673, Kevin Molbeck 279, Lisa Jarstad 591, Rebecca Welter 572, Danielle Gename 225.
Castle Family & Friends (1/8) — Jeff Smith 692, Manny Pedrosa 689, Warren Litza 268, Angelic Peterson 543, Lisa Woodward 506, Woody Woodward 238.
The Lanes League of Our Own (1/8) — Larry Mutchie 674-254, Edward Beaudry 616, Kriss Doss 512, Jennifer Albro 507-221.
The Lanes D&D Couples (1/8) — Alfredo Jackson 657, Timothy Harms 644, Jeff Reed 268, Rhonda Eick 471-176, Mary Rother 464.
The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8) — Jeffery Fernholz 693, Darren Olson 679, Kevin Molbeck 269, Gina Crenshaw 547, Marcis Molbeck 503, Jill Kruschke 247.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10) — Tyler Hirth 300, Stephanie Schwartz 279, Nancy Jeter 279.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (1/11) — Kathy Lawrenz 582-215, Joan Rennert 516, Emma Wood 472, Judy Shales-Reiner 474.
The Lanes Retirees (1/12) — Mark Tarwid 673-278, Anthony Hansen 604, Keith Beaudin 599, Glenn Chapman 585.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (1/12) — Gary Schlicht 697, John Moore 697, Ed Plachno 666, Al Jensen 268.
Castle Wed. Niters (1/12) — Alex Marquez Sr. 300.
Castle Courtsmen (1/12) — Steve Klein 300.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (1/12) — Gina Crenshaw 554, Mya Larry 542, April Lane Polk 541, Carla Kenyon 514, Jenny Rettmueller 225.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/12) — Kevin Molbeck 695, Greg Kuske 693, Perry Porcaro 691, Christopher Webb 681, Kyle Kisner 277.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (1/13) — Bill Mortensen 527-180, Bob Wemmert 399, Sandy Strini 462-159, Emma Wood 453.
Castle Strikettes (1/13) — Woody Woodward 599, Christina Horvath 595, Tammy Falk 593, Dianna Mattice 590, Jenny Sieker 238.
Knights of Castle (1/13) — Glenn Barth 689, Erick Callis 675, Josh Wolfe 664, Mike Thoennes 300.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (1/13) — Adam Cecchini 681, Justin Christensen 669, Matt Remington 666, Jeff Smith 644, Alfredo Jackson 280.
The Lanes Trestleboard (1/13) — Roger Lofquist 699, Paul Jacobs 684, Joe Thoennes 279, Marcy Whited 495, Joanne Beischel 435, Karen Schiller 248.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/14) — Scott O’Brien 699, Ronald Thieme 698, Shaunte Stills 692, Larry Mutchie 267, Nancy Vioski 533-214.
CastleLanes.com (1/14) — Jason Betchkal 641-300, Jax Calverley 300.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14) — Joe Crocco 696, Kevin Molbeck 695, Mike Vasey 300, Vernon Tuinstra Sr. 300.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors (1/8) — Jimmy Larsen 639, Jack Hohnl 626, Carlos Cervantes 299.
Castle Juniors (1/8) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 572, Jason Boyce 523, Sydnie Regep 559, Chloe Andersen 506.
Castle Preps (1/8) — Ian Hohnl 478, Eli Tessman 314, Emery Pron 376, Paige Pron 371.
Castle Bantams (1/8) — Blake Curley 223, Jayden Vivio 212, Trent White 161, Andrew Wozniak 154.
The Lanes Juniors/Majors (1/8) — RJ Mattie 631-234, Brody Pansch 478, Alaina Kruchten 506-183, Shiloh Broadway 422.
The Lanes Preps (1/8) — Jurnee Hayes 338-139, Alina Unser 321, Rhan Harms 330-126, Jayden Jackson 326, Clayton Landreman 126.
The Lanes Bantams (1/8) — Harper Landreman 140-73, Cael Bergman 102-55, Jayce Mattie 66.
The Lanes Bumpers (1/8) — Ella Prudhomme 185-107, Maliya Lampkin 159, Gabby Landreman 122.
Castle Majors (1/15) — Alex Wallat 646, Jimmy Larsen 630.
Castle Juniors (1/15) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 532, Jason Boyce 508, Sydnie Regep 528, Allison Blome 444.
Castle Preps (1/15) — Ian Hohnl 490, Carsten Glitzky 414, Paige Pron 423, Emery Pron 342.
Castle Bantams (1/15) — Blake Curley 219, Trent White 167, Andrew Wozniak 166.