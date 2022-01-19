 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowling for Jan. 20, 2022

  • 0

MEN'S LEADERS

856—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

834—Steve Klein, Castle Courtsmen (1/12)

814—Mike Thoennes, Knights of Castle (1/13)

808—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)

793—Alex Marquez Sr., Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)

795—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

790—Jax Calverley, CastleLanes.com (1/14)

785—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)

772—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends (1/8)

771—Mike Andersen, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)

771—Kyle Halliday, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)

768—Carlos Cervantes, Castle Majors (1/8)

765—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)

759—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

757—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)

754—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)

751—Dwain Stewart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

748—Justin Ormond, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)

748—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/12)

743—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

743—Kevin Moreno, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)

740—Jerry Jasperson, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)

739—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

739—Joe Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/13)

739—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (1/14)

739—Tony Marquez, CastleLanes.com (1/14)

738—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)

725—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)

721—Delbert Richards, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

720—Michael Welter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/14)

719—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)

718—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)

717—Erik Andersen, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

714—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)

714—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

714—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle (1/13)

712—William Austin, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)

711—Douglas Weber Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (1/10)

711—Curt Fritz, Knights of Castle (1/13)

708—Jeff Reed, The Lanes D&D Couples (1/8)

707—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men (1/12)

706—Frank Langel, Knights of Castle (1/13)

704—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)

704—Chad Forman, Castle Wed. Niters (1/12)

703—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/12)

702—Adam Cecchini, The Lanes League of Our Own (1/8)

700—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)

700—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

741—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

729—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10)

707—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8)

682—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors (1/15)

675—Woody Woodward, Castle Family & Friends (1/8)

670—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors (1/8)

660—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7)

640—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (1/13)

631—Jenny Rettmuller, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (1/12)

629—Madison Venne, Castle Majors (1/8)

622—Karen Schiller, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/13)

618—Miley Brooks, Castle Majors (1/15)

607—Annette Ruffalo, Castle Family & Friends (1/8)

LEAGUES

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/7) — Scott Peterson 678, Scott Zess 673, Kevin Molbeck 279, Lisa Jarstad 591, Rebecca Welter 572, Danielle Gename 225.

Castle Family & Friends (1/8) — Jeff Smith 692, Manny Pedrosa 689, Warren Litza 268, Angelic Peterson 543, Lisa Woodward 506, Woody Woodward 238.

The Lanes League of Our Own (1/8) — Larry Mutchie 674-254, Edward Beaudry 616, Kriss Doss 512, Jennifer Albro 507-221.

The Lanes D&D Couples (1/8) — Alfredo Jackson 657, Timothy Harms 644, Jeff Reed 268, Rhonda Eick 471-176, Mary Rother 464.

The Lanes Erickson’s Auto Trim Couples (1/8) — Jeffery Fernholz 693, Darren Olson 679, Kevin Molbeck 269, Gina Crenshaw 547, Marcis Molbeck 503, Jill Kruschke 247.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/10) — Tyler Hirth 300, Stephanie Schwartz 279, Nancy Jeter 279.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (1/11) — Kathy Lawrenz 582-215, Joan Rennert 516, Emma Wood 472, Judy Shales-Reiner 474.

The Lanes Retirees (1/12) — Mark Tarwid 673-278, Anthony Hansen 604, Keith Beaudin 599, Glenn Chapman 585.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (1/12) — Gary Schlicht 697, John Moore 697, Ed Plachno 666, Al Jensen 268.

Castle Wed. Niters (1/12) — Alex Marquez Sr. 300.

Castle Courtsmen (1/12) — Steve Klein 300.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (1/12) — Gina Crenshaw 554, Mya Larry 542, April Lane Polk 541, Carla Kenyon 514, Jenny Rettmueller 225.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/12) — Kevin Molbeck 695, Greg Kuske 693, Perry Porcaro 691, Christopher Webb 681, Kyle Kisner 277.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (1/13) — Bill Mortensen 527-180, Bob Wemmert 399, Sandy Strini 462-159, Emma Wood 453.

Castle Strikettes (1/13) — Woody Woodward 599, Christina Horvath 595, Tammy Falk 593, Dianna Mattice 590, Jenny Sieker 238.

Knights of Castle (1/13) — Glenn Barth 689, Erick Callis 675, Josh Wolfe 664, Mike Thoennes 300.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (1/13) — Adam Cecchini 681, Justin Christensen 669, Matt Remington 666, Jeff Smith 644, Alfredo Jackson 280.

The Lanes Trestleboard (1/13) — Roger Lofquist 699, Paul Jacobs 684, Joe Thoennes 279, Marcy Whited 495, Joanne Beischel 435, Karen Schiller 248.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/14) — Scott O’Brien 699, Ronald Thieme 698, Shaunte Stills 692, Larry Mutchie 267, Nancy Vioski 533-214.

CastleLanes.com (1/14) — Jason Betchkal 641-300, Jax Calverley 300.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (1/14) — Joe Crocco 696, Kevin Molbeck 695, Mike Vasey 300, Vernon Tuinstra Sr. 300.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (1/8) — Jimmy Larsen 639, Jack Hohnl 626, Carlos Cervantes 299.

Castle Juniors (1/8) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 572, Jason Boyce 523, Sydnie Regep 559, Chloe Andersen 506.

Castle Preps (1/8) — Ian Hohnl 478, Eli Tessman 314, Emery Pron 376, Paige Pron 371.

Castle Bantams (1/8) — Blake Curley 223, Jayden Vivio 212, Trent White 161, Andrew Wozniak 154.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors (1/8) — RJ Mattie 631-234, Brody Pansch 478, Alaina Kruchten 506-183, Shiloh Broadway 422.

The Lanes Preps (1/8) — Jurnee Hayes 338-139, Alina Unser 321, Rhan Harms 330-126, Jayden Jackson 326, Clayton Landreman 126.

The Lanes Bantams (1/8) — Harper Landreman 140-73, Cael Bergman 102-55, Jayce Mattie 66.

The Lanes Bumpers (1/8) — Ella Prudhomme 185-107, Maliya Lampkin 159, Gabby Landreman 122.

Castle Majors (1/15) — Alex Wallat 646, Jimmy Larsen 630.

Castle Juniors (1/15) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 532, Jason Boyce 508, Sydnie Regep 528, Allison Blome 444.

Castle Preps (1/15) — Ian Hohnl 490, Carsten Glitzky 414, Paige Pron 423, Emery Pron 342.

Castle Bantams (1/15) — Blake Curley 219, Trent White 167, Andrew Wozniak 166.

