Bowling for Jan. 14

MEN'S LEADERS
838—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
806—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
800—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man
795—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters
789—Joseph Leonard, T&C Wed. High School
763—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Molson Coors Dbls
745—Brandon Koelling, Castle The League
742—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
740—Matt Siekert, Castle Mon. Molson Coors Dbls
738—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
731—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Molson Coors Dbls
731—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League
730—John Albrecht, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
724—Ray Schrubbe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
720—Ken Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters
715—Victor Morrow, T&C Wed. High School
715—Julian Ramsey, Castle Wed. Niters
713—Steve Gerth, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
709—Randy Canales, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
707—James Schnell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
706—Michael Wensing, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
706—Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
705—Tom Pfeiffer, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man
704—Kevin Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
703—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
703—Steven Doebereiner, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
700—John Mangalindan, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
754—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
645—Kimberly Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
610—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Mon. ABC
607—Nicole Bushley, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
602—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Queen of the Hill
LEAGUES
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 479, Walt Strini 468-194, Sandy Strini 469-177, Emma Wood 450.
Castle Wed. Niters — Tyronn Dyess 300.
Castle Wed. Seniors — Ed Plachno 593, Andy Hornyak 593, Gary Schlicht 579-268, Duane Hoffren 565.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. —Kathy Lawrenz 570, Cathy Larrabee 533-215, Eileen Stuebe 497, Emma Wood 475.
Castle Molson Coors Dbls — Tyronn Dyess 300.
Castle The League — Brandon Koelling 278.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Kevin Landreman 681-267, Demetrius Polk 663, Larry Mikalecky 655, Jeffery Fernholz 649.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 511, Patricia McNeil 482, Linda Hagen 446, Donna Johnson 439.
The Lanes Queen of the Hill — Jenny Rettmueller 570-217, Gina Crenshaw 525, Melissa Crenshaw 517, April Lane Polk 496.
The Lanes Sooners — Andy J. Hornyak 670-277, Michael J. Sorenson 646, Tom Whitley 628, Al Anderson 589.
The Lanes Retirees — Dave Crenshaw 666-243, Glenn Chapman 597, Brian Nelson 557, Dean Holewinski 552.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 655-238, Joel Duenas 606, Mya Larry 573-254, Abby Lakosh 528.
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim — Darren Olson 660-276, Jeffery Fernholz 656, Jill Kruschke 595-212, Shari Urick 488.
The Lanes Tues. Nite Rollers — Jessie Fugman 547-224, Lori Zeitz 499.
Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man — Josh Bergles 685, Brian Lofton 679, Holly Felks 555, Kelly Haulotte 524.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Lauren Lampe 555, Brenda Paquin 522, Jody Koehnke 511, Carly Andersen 509.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Zach Woelfel 697, Mike Miles 696, Brian Dubinsky 289,
River City Tues. Mixed — Will Smail 612, Mike Mueller 573, Darell Olson 214, Joyce Malison 388, Rosie Storm 372-141.
River City Wed. Men — Jim Nanneman 696, Zach Woelfel 666, Kurt Brudnicki 650, James Schnell 267, Amanda Moll-Bierer 416-146.
T&C Sun. Once a Month — Mike Friemoth 518, Mason Demaski 511, Jill Enger 481, Victoria Enger 466-182.
T&C Mon. ABC — Tristian Albrecht 660-252, Rodney Sebo 658, Elaine Phelps 503, Nancy Dvonch 471, Bonnie Schmidt 225.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jason Leasure 596, Steven Fincutter 682, Mike Friemoth 679, Mike McNeil 289, Kay Eldert 445-177.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Joe McCarthy 678, Trevor Ludwig 671, Lynda Schlitz 571, Kristi Dangutis 569, Bonnie Schmidt 206.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 489-179, Janet Johnson 480, Mae Boeger 458, Anita Hirt 441.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Cotie Holbek 300, Jenny Wonders 276.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Kyle Ketterhagen 670-268, Mike Miller 617, Diane Fincutter 578, Kathy Baumeister 522.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Lucas Casanta 667, Tyler Suchomel 655, Joseph Leonard 275, Savannah Leonard 487-170, Marjorie Anderson 456.
River City Sat. Juniors — Colin Fredrick 641, Lucas Talavera 619-256, Elliana Flees 443-169, Zophia Nowicki 333.
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Vincent Nowicki 174, Jaxson Wieczorek 168-98, Eleanor Seidel 159-81, Emmersyn Torosian 131.