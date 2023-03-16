MEN'S LEADERS

797—Zach Torosian, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

765—Jeff DeLange, T&C Mon. Night Majors

757—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

755—Dan Gnadt, Castle The League

753—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill

747—Mike Vyvyan, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men's Commercial

741—Kelly Millard, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

740—Matt Siekert, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men's Commercial

740—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill

738—Tristian Albrecht, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

734—Steve Gerth, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

732—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

729—Bob Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors

728—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch

727—Delbert Richards, Castle The League

724—Greg Meinen, T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch

723—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes King of the Hill

722—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

718—Demetrius Polk, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

717—Gregg Landreman, The Lanes King of the Hill

716—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

715—Jason Boyce, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

715—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the Hill

714—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

709—John Brooks, The Lanes King of the Hill

708—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill

704—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the Hill

702—Brandon Koelling, Castle Mon. Molson Coors

701—Jake Spencer, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

761—Nancy Jeter, Castle The League

751—Jessica Storm, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

709—Melissa Jansen, Castle Mon. Molson Coors

657—Amber Vogt, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

653—Taylor Holbek, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

645—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

638—Colette McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill

637—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

632—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

618—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Mon. ABC

607—Mary Anne Thomas, T&C Mon. ABC

606—Rebecca Christensen, Castle Juniors

601—Morgan Brooks, The Lanes Queen of the Hill

LEAGUES

T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — Adam Gebel 300, Jessica Storm 279.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Snake Kessler 659-233, Roy Chase 611, Bonnie Schmidt 547-193, Lorraine Draper 536.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Mike Miles 682, Mark Malison 673-288, Jerry Riemer 671, Maria Fudge 475-183.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Tiffany Taylor 582-219, Julie Lois 565, Karen Jannene 516, Polly Burright 509.

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Dale Streblow 618-247, John Johnson 540, Louise Johnson 448, Barb Remer 432, Kathy Urban 168.

T&C Sat. Bowling Bunch — Marcus Ludwig 691, Greg Meinen 279, Julie Lois 565, Renee Schwartz 551-245.

T&C Mon. ABC — George Fennell 623-256, Chris Richter 596, Lorraine Draper 515, Bonnie Schmidt 212.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Jason Seifert 675, Roy Chase 673, Steven Fincutter 278, Kay Eldert 512, Mig Molle’ 490-192.

River City Weds. Men — Kurt Brudnicki 667-257, Jim Jungbauer 61, Tom Hansen 622, Amanda Moll-Bierer 417-171.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Jessica Woelfel 552-217, Tammie Storm 495, Ellie Mack 474, Gayle Rosenthal 465.

River City A League of Our Own — David Hrycay 559-242, Jeff Bottoni 549, Cheryl Woulfe 417-180, Chris Gajewski 385.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Drew Fakler 692, CJ Torosian 665, Steve Ludwig 290, Sue Daschner 243.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Dale Winters 593, Charles Magestro 555, Mike Mueller 249, Joyce Malison 416-145, Judi Olson 352.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men's Commercial — Craig Jerdee 670, Brian Krempasky 649, Pete Willkomm 639.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Dave Piech 694, Kim Westerlund 685, Jon Hunter 300, Emily Jarstad 577, Danielle Gename 571, Rebecca Welter 264.

The Lanes Sooners — Seth Sanchez 667-238, Billie Johnson 604, Linda Hagen 545-191, Marlette Anderson 471.

The Lanes King of the Hill — Mike Piontek 698, Kevin Landreman 289, Lauren Fischer 591, Georgette Albert 569, Colette McNally 234.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill — Jill Kruschke 549, Melissa Crenshaw 529, Elizabeth Steimle 496, Gina Crenshaw 493-233.

Castlelanes.com — Jami Larsen 285.

Castle Kings + Queens — Randy Jansen 674-258, Kyle Kisner 618, Melissa Jansen 567, Angela Ophovan 564.

Castle Mon. Molson Coors — Melissa Jansen 256, Brandon Koelling 254.

Castle The League — Dan Gnadt 265, Nancy Jeter 278.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Eileen Stuebe 493, Cathy Larrabee 475, Sandy Roushia 468, Emma Wood 464-180.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors — Javier Bernal 656, Brayden Lipari 624, Danielle Christopherson 546, Ellei Peterson 513.

Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 569, Andrew Tessam 411, Alyssa Buchaklian 522.

Castle Preps — Blake Curley 397, Trenton White 362, Brooke Pron 491, Emery Pron 428.

Castle Bantams — Owen Schommer 132, Leo Melendez 118, Ella Prudhomme 171, Sophia Puder 90.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors — Miguel Murillo 498-218, Ryan Harms 469, Riley Molnaa 467-190, Lily Halberstadt 410.

The Lanes Preps — Frederic Plumley 316-123, Benjamin Harms 262, Jurnee Hayes 350-140, Aubryana Morris 339.

The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 199-102, Dominic Morris 167, Kaydence Hanley 133-89, Lilyana Lang 130.

The Lanes Bumpers — Gabby Landreman 179-100, Liam Cottingham 166, Ry-Ry Beckett 162-84, Kora Egbert 139.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Joseph Leonard 616, Victor Morrow 597-223, Marjorie Anderson 513-191, Gwen Schwartz 470.

T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Riley Gerth 471, Robert Barnard 454, Tegan Ludwig 185, Charlotte Smith 234, Avery Johnson 230-89.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 252-143, JJ Berberich 228, Oliver Caldwell 166, Tristan Ludwig 164.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Gary Branton 183-103, Parker Biller 173, Violet Ostrander 174-102, Lily Stiltner 161.