Bowling for Feb. 10

MEN'S LEADERS
792—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4)
780—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
779—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
770—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4)
765—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
764—Tyler Hirth, Castle MillerCoors Doubles (Feb. 4)
762—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
761—Rob Beth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
758—Jayden Callis, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4)
757—Joe Slis, The Lanes JMBA Men (Feb. 4)
752—Kyle Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
751—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
747—Glen Peltier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4)
739—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4)
737—Zach Vasey, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4)
737—Mike Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Feb. 3)
732—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
726—John Weiser, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
725—Zak Eidsor, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
725—Jason Frank, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
724—Mike Deford, Castle MillerCoors Doubles (Feb. 4)
724—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Feb. 3)
724—Brian Traber, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
723—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Feb. 3)
719—Lewis Marquez Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
719—Mike Estes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4)
716—Cotie Holbek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
713—Rick Plitzner, Castle Keglers (Feb. 3)
711—Jeff Delange, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Feb. 3)
710—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4)
707—Joe Arvai III, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
706—Josh Hayek, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
706—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Feb. 3)
705—Nathan Michalowski, Castle MillerCoors Doubles (Feb. 4)
705—Joe Arvai IV, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
703—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers (Feb. 3)
702—Tony Oliva, Castle MillerCoors Doubles (Feb. 4)
702—Frankie Debartolo, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
701—John Stanton, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4)
700—Bob Baldewicz, T&C Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
737—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
715—Allie Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K.
691—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4)
677—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4)
663—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Feb. 3)
659—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
655—Woody Woodward, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (Feb. 4)
648—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
612—Dawn Geddes, T&C Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4)
608—Danielle Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3)
607—Kris Mertins-Elliott, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Feb. 3)
602—Chris Miller, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (Feb. 4)
LEAGUES
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (Jan. 21) — Linda Hagen 552-242, Jolene Ahles 509, Barbara Thomas 507, Mary Erickson 477.
Castle M.M.K.K. (Feb. 3) — A.J. Hedges 682, Allie Hedges 269.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (Feb. 4) — LeeVora Perry 556-212, Linda Hagen 530, Dawn Hoffman 524, Jolene Ahles 464.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (Feb. 4) — Eileen Stuebe 532, Judy Shales-Reiner 520, Carmen Mortensen 512, JoAnn Nelson 498.
The Lanes JMBA Men (Feb. 4) — Vern Fink 696, Darren Olson 678, John Noha 659, Jack Cox 659, Joe Slis 300.
Castle Keglers (Feb. 3) — Todd Veto 671-253, Todd Weber 670,
Castle Women Teachers (Feb. 3) — Kathy Clouthier 518, Darlene Karczewski 513-193, Cindy Tigges 511.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women (Feb. 3) — Kathryn Urick 569, Kat Sell 545-224, Elizabeth Modrow 534, Elizabeth Gengozian 522.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Feb. 3) — Adam Cecchini 674, Matthew Lunde 671, Vernon Tuinstra Sr. 657, Christopher Thomas 652, Ron Vokes 268, Georgette Albert 279.
The Lanes Sooners (Feb. 3) — Seth Sanchez 697, Ronald Thieme 661-248, Dick Thomas 627, Andy Hornyak 626, Laura Justman 353-130.
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Feb. 4) — Jeff Beauchamp 300.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (Feb. 4) — Sheila Carter 595, Chris Miller 232.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (Feb. 3) — Corey Swieciak 695, Devry Molle’ 279, Amanda Gerth 556-201.
T&C Mon. ABC (Feb. 3) — Jerry Smetana 560, Dale Thomas 555-221, Bonnie Schmidt 541, Holly Baumeister 526, Edith Riemer 211.
T&C Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4) — Roy Chase 279, Theresa Riemer 278.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Feb. 3) — Mark Malison 696, Tom Fennig 685, Brian Traber 300, Sue Daschner 585, Colette McNally 569, Shane McNally 277.
River City Tues. Night Mixed (Feb. 4) — Michael Magestro 650-245, Bill Meinecke 624, Paddy Nanneman 490-178, Joyce Malison 449.