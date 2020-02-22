Bowling for Feb. 24

MEN'S LEADERS
846—Michael Scalf, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
795—Darren Olson, The Lanes JMBA Men
791—Zak Eidsor, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
784—Mike Estes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
771—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
771—Tony Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
769—Rich Peltier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
768—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
766—CJ Torosian, River City Wed. Men
760—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
758—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
755—Ryan Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
755—Keith Beaudin, The Lanes Retirees
752—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
747—Josh Hayek, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
746—Jason Samuelian, River City Wed. Men
743—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
740—Kyle Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
738—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors
735—Joe Slis, The Lanes JMBA Men
734—Mike Welter, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
733—Mike Jastrow, The Lanes JMBA Men
733—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
731—Rob Beth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
729—Tony Kenyon, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
729—John Fischer, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
723—Mike Thoennes, Castle Keglers
720—Kevin Moreno, Castle Wed. Niters
716—Steve Vlach, Castle Courtsmen
715—Rod Darge, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
715—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
715—Dave Passehl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
714—Tom Fennig, River City Wed. Men
713—Larry Mikulecky, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial
711—Shawn Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
711—Jayden Callis, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
710—Steve Doebereiner, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
709—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
707—Lewis Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
707—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
705—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
704—Cory Landreman, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
704—Josh Hall, T&C Mon. Night Majors
703—Alan Blome, Castle Wed. Niters
701—Mike Guzman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
701—Jimmy Mertins, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
700—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
WOMEN'S LEADERS
774—Amber Vogt, T&C Wed. High School
760—Allie Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K.
726—Kris Mertins-Elliott, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
694—Sydney Wiroll, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
685—Shirley Stahl, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
681—Beth Praeger, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
677—Katie Zwiefelhofer, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
662—Carly Anderson, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies
657—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
650—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
647—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
644—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
638—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
638—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
630—Allison Clark, T&C Wed. High School
628—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
615—Tiffany Taylor, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
614—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
612—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
611—Liz Gentile, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
610—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
607—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
600—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle M.M.K.K. — Sandy Redman 556, Lori Suchla 504, Allie Hedges 258.
The Lanes Sooners — Chris Strege 667, Tom Whitley 646, Mark Freier 620, Paul Eberly 243, Laura Justman 416-151.
Castle Keglers — Michael Estes 674, Todd Weber 672, Jacob Davis 656, Mike Thoennes 258.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Scott O’Brien 682, Al Wallat 676, Dan Steimle 676, Rod Darge 276, Georgette Albert 527, Lauren Fischer 224.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Ken Leasure 698, Bucky Barker 698, Jason Leasure 691, Rick Seidel 279, Amanda Gerth 598-249.
T&C Mon. ABC — Dale Thomas 583, Burt Phelps 579-227, Bonnie Schmidt 569-256, Hollie Baumeister 526.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Vernon Fink 691, Darren Kisting 682, Tom Fennig 279, Sue Daschner 560, Colette McNally 545, Shane McNally 255.
The Lanes JMBA Men — Vern Fink 698, Matt McGovern 670, Willie Poole 651, Steve Regep 649, Darren Olson 300.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 553, LeeVora Perry 530, Barbara Thomas 523-210, Jolene Ahles 474.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Alma Alvarez 551, Shari Urick 527, Carolina Sell 518, Cathy Van Koningsveld 516-202.
Castle Tues. P.M.K.K. — Sandy Jansa 564-209, Cathy Larrabee 522, Kathy Lawrenz 516, Emma Wood 501.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Beth Praeger 234.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Adam Pron 696, Chip Gehrke 690, Brandon Lipari 682.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Frank Erickson 655, Ken Stockero 611, Kathy Erickson 538, Gert Kowalewski 473.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 300, Kristi Dangutis 253.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Jim Licht 607, Will Small 594-216, Paddy Nannemann 499-187, Joyce Malison 427.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Polzin 461-173, Linda Hagen 457, Linda Sorensen 440, Annie Dunn 439.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Al Jensen 662-268, Ron Sommer 645, Steve Klemm 642, John Moore 614.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Carla Kenyon 570, Gina Crenshaw 542, Jennifer Kirkorian 520, Patricia McNeil 512-213.
The Lanes Retirees — Anthony Hansen 640, Dean Holewinski 628, Juan Martinez 604, Clay Venne Jr. 593, Keith Beaudin 265.
Castle Wed. Niters — Tony Kenyon 279.
Castle Courtsmen — Rob Barkley Jr. 699.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Paul Pier 686, Michael Welter 682, Jeffery Fernholz 679, Les Wald 675, Scott O’Brien 266.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Brenda Schoenfuss 569, Holly Felks 548, Kelly Haulotte 529, Brenda Paquin 529.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Michael Scalf 289, Sydney Wiroll 257, Jenny Wonders 257.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 638-267, Steve Miller 636, Jeff Rice 607, Diane Fincutter 535, Tiffany Taylor 256.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Janet Johnson 501, Mig Molle’ 475, Mae Boeger 188.
River City Wed. Men — Jim Nannemann 689, Rick Pope 663, Jim Jungbauer 663, Mike Kempken 652, Jason Samuelian 278.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Justin Seelig 632, Landon Bieneman 620, Nick Glessing 617, Dominick Alvarez 240, Brady Bjurstrom 240, Hannah DeRosier 568, Amber Vogt 269.