MEN'S LEADERS
832—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.
796—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
762—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
761—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.
760—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
749—Joe McCarthy, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
748—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
743—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
742—Steve Hellesen, Castle Classic
741—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic
739—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.
739—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
738—Brandon Lipari, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
731—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
730—Randy Sorensen, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
727—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
726—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Classic
721—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
720—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
715—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic
714—Delbert Richards, Castle V.F.W.
714—Greg Daams, Castle V.F.W.
714—Tyronn Dyess, Castle V.F.W.
705—Bobby Quam, Castle V.F.W.
702—Jeff Floyd, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
WOMEN'S LEADERS
736—Kimberly Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
685—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
683—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
654—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
637—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
628—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
620—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
LEAGUES
Castle V.F.W. — Tom Larson 279.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Melissa Jaeck 582-237.
Belles of The Lanes — Annie Dunn 483-172, Linda Polzin 455, Marilyn Venne 442, Sandra Thurmond 420.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 686, George Matson 639-269, Gregory Schick 629, John Moore 615.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 625, Rudy Sanchez 596, Ernest Anderson 595, Denny Dale 591-268.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Richard Pansch 300, Brandon Lipari 300.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 605, Ken Stockero 554, Kathy Erickson 593, Jane Hartman 555.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 288, Kimberly Enright 266.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 502, Jackie Heiligenthal 500-188.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.