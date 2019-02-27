Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

832—Tom Larson, Castle V.F.W.

796—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

762—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

761—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.

760—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

749—Joe McCarthy, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

748—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

743—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

742—Steve Hellesen, Castle Classic

741—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic

739—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.

739—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

738—Brandon Lipari, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

731—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

730—Randy Sorensen, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

727—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic

726—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Classic

721—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

720—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

715—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic

714—Delbert Richards, Castle V.F.W.

714—Greg Daams, Castle V.F.W.

714—Tyronn Dyess, Castle V.F.W.

705—Bobby Quam, Castle V.F.W.

702—Jeff Floyd, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

WOMEN'S LEADERS

736—Kimberly Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

685—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

683—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

654—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

637—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

628—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

620—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

LEAGUES

Castle V.F.W. — Tom Larson 279.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Melissa Jaeck 582-237.

Belles of The Lanes — Annie Dunn 483-172, Linda Polzin 455, Marilyn Venne 442, Sandra Thurmond 420.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 686, George Matson 639-269, Gregory Schick 629, John Moore 615.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Clay Venne Jr. 625, Rudy Sanchez 596, Ernest Anderson 595, Denny Dale 591-268.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Richard Pansch 300, Brandon Lipari 300.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 605, Ken Stockero 554, Kathy Erickson 593, Jane Hartman 555.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 288, Kimberly Enright 266.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 502, Jackie Heiligenthal 500-188.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments