Bowling for Feb. 7

MEN'S LEADERS
797—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (Jan. 29)
785—Scott Salinas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 28)
778—Brian Holtz, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 28)
776—Mike Andersen, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 29)
775—Zak Eidsor, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
769—Joe Hoefs, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
768—Joseph Dietz, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (Jan. 29)
763—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Jan. 27)
759—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 25)
759—Scott Radtke, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
754—Dave Passehl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
748—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Jan. 27)
744—David Schwartz, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
742—Roy Chase, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (Jan. 28)
741—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (Jan. 28)
739—Randy Cabunec, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
737—Dylan Sucharda, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 29)
735—Mark VandeVelde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (Jan. 29)
732—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
730—Les Wald Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
729—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
728—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 28)
726—Scott Kenyon, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
726—Bob Hoefs, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
723—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Jan. 27)
722—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
722—Ray Schrubbe, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
720—Josh Hayek, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
720—Shaunte Stills, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
720—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Courtsmen (Jan. 29)
720—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (Jan. 29)
719—Dustin Vasey, Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 25)
716—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
716—Matt Dahnert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
716—Jason Seifert, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Jan. 27)
715—Rob Beth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
715—Chuck Stefka, Castle Courtsmen (Jan. 29)
715—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (Jan. 29)
715—Thomas Hoefs, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
714—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Jan. 27)
714—Delbert Richards, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
714—Jason Frank, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
714—Joe Crocco, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
714—John Mangalindan, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Jan. 27)
712—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Jan. 27)
712—Randy Prudhomme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
710—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
709—Keith Beaudin, The Lanes Retirees (Jan. 29)
709—Stu Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 29)
708—Glen Peltier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
707—Andrew Dahl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28)
707—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 29)
706—Ryan Heeti, Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 25)
706—Bob Baldewicz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (Jan. 28)
706—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
706—CJ Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
704—Clay Venne Jr., The Lanes Sooners (Jan. 27)
702—Tom Fennig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
701—Brian Lehouillier, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
700—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (Jan. 29)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
726—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
671—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic (Jan. 27)
667—Kimberly Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (Jan. 28)
655—Kathryn Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women (Jan. 27)
653—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (Jan. 28)
648—Katie Zwiefelhofer, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
645—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (Jan. 29)
643—Sara Vogt, Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 25)
643—Nancy Jeter, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 27)
641—Samantha Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 28)
630—Felicia Longo, T&C Mon. Night Majors (Jan. 27)
624—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Jan. 27)
621—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 28)
618—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Jan. 27)
618—Stephanie Warner, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (Jan. 28)
617—Carly Anderson, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (Jan. 29)
612—Lisa M. Woodward, Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 25)
607—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (Jan. 28)
LEAGUES
Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 25) — Al Zeitz Jr. 692, Rick Heeti 690, Dustin Vasey 269, Daris Hodges 568, Sam Kuhnke 566, Sara Vogt 218.
Castle Sun. Fun Couples (Jan. 26) — Seth Sanchez 650-254, Cameron Peterson 622, Cheryl Williams 499-211, Beth Peterson 461.
Castle Sun. Funnies (Jan. 26) — David Peterson Jr. 646, David Peterson Sr. 630-258, Angelica Peterson 545, Cheryl Heyel 515-202.
The Lanes Sooners (Jan. 27) — Mark Thomas 683, Roman Dymerski 643-257, Andy Hornyak 629, Laura Justman 449-160.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (Jan. 27) — Bob Veselik 608, Ed Plachno 549, Karen Burmeister 489, Florence Straube 471.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (Jan. 27) — Ron Vokes 694-276, Adam Cecchini 690, Cary O’Brien 679, Tony Maringer 673, Georgette Albert 224.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women (Jan. 27) — Shari Urick 572, Jolene Ahles 543, Carolina Sell 539, Cathy Van Koningsvelt 537, Kathryn Urick 225.
Castle Women Teachers (Jan. 27) — Rhonda Smerchek 527, Kathy Clouthier 517, Jo Michel 513-204.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (Jan. 28) — Dawn Hoffman 528-205, Linda Hagen 524, Jolene Ahles 504, Linda Polzin 495.
Castle Tues. K.K. — Kathy Lawrenz 598-224, Kathy Larrabee 557, JoAnn Nelson 527, Karen Vasesy 492.
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 28) — Al Wallat 695-300.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (Jan. 28) — Stephanie Warner 214.
Castle JMBA Men (Jan. 28) — Joe Regep 691, Stieve Thieme 683, Jim Rigney 675, John Noha 670, Santos Parades 265.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (Jan. 28) — John Troen 509, Ray Vogt 508-203, Jayden Callis 508, Lynn Monroe 520-198, Connie Pederson 494.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (Jan. 28) — Trevor Ludwig 279, Kimberly Enright 255.
Belles of The Lanes (Jan. 29) — Linda Hagen 495-181, Sandra Thurmond 476-181, Linda Polzin 475, Dawn Harris 453.
The Lanes Retirees (Jan. 29) — Chris Strege 634, Clay Venne Jr. 631, Erling Hagen 567, roman Dymerski 556, Keith Beaudin 278.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (Jan. 29) — Ron Sommer 657-236, Andy Hornyak 611, Greg Schick 596-236, Ed Plachno 580.
Castle Courtsmen (Jan. 29) — Steve Vlach 685-289.
Castle Wed. Nite Strike Force (Jan. 29) — Carla Kenyon 556-204, Patricia McNeil 509, Jennifer Kirkorian 480, Gaynell Harlan 475.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (Jan. 29) — Larry Mikulecky 683, Perry Porcaro 680, Kevin Landreman 671, Christopher Webb 668, Pete Porcaro 289.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Gene Davis 581, Ken Stockero 544, Kathy Erickson 527, Sheila Davis 518.
T&C Mon. Night Majors (Jan. 27) — Rick Seidel 279, Rachel Eldert 553, Felicia Longo 248.
T&C Mon. ABC (Jan. 27) — Al Blum 638-244, Burt Phelps 559, Bonnie Schmidt 567-206, Mae Boeger 530.
River City Fri. Night Mixed (Jan. 24) — Bob Hoefs 687, Greg Giese 627, Jeff Klosowski 255, Eleanor Treffinger 499, Becky Schneider 448, Amanda Moll 176.
River City Miller Mon. Night Mixed (Jan. 27) — Dale McGilvary 689, Gene Toboyak 675, Darren Kisting 269, Shane McNally 596, Sue Daschner 558, Jessica Storm 289.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed (Jan. 28) — Chuck Torosian 662, Darell Olson 653-235, Joyce Malison 474, Paddy Nannemann 411-182.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (Jan. 29) — Phil Zocharski 694, Scott Peterson 691, Scott Salinas 290, Cindy Taylor 514, Kelly Haulotte 507.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche (Jan. 29) — Mig Molle’ 512-193, Pat Schrack 495.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers (Jan. 29) — Mark VandeVelde 290, Sue Daschner 585, Jessica Storm 245.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners (Jan. 29) — Carl Chernouski 655-268, Gary Bushley 651, Steve Miller 597, Diane Fincutter 549-204.
River City Wed. Men (Jan. 29) — Jim Nannemann 699, Michael Rogers 674, Jeff Herman 654, Richard Hulsether 649-265.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School (Jan. 29) — Tristian Albrecht 668-265, Ryan Vazquez 653, McKenna Kramer 590, Amber Vogt 547-226.
River City Bantams/Bumpers (Jan. 25) — Brody Loomis 184-97, Abel Dilworth 104, Rylee Henderson 151-87.