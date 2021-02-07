Bowling for Feb. 8

MEN'S LEADERS
836—Ryan Zagar, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
812—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill (Jan. 25)
800—Joe Crocco, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
798—Alan Blome, Knights of Castle (Jan. 28)
795—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
782—Lee Bahr, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Jan. 29)
780—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
780—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
780—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (Jan. 28)
775—Scott Zess, Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 23)
771—James White Jr., Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 27)
767—Zak Eidsor, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
762—Al Zeitz Jr., CastleLanes.com (Jan. 29)
762—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 26)
760—Zak Eidsor, Knights of Castle (Jan. 28)
758—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
754—Ryan Zagar, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 26)
749—Jim Larsen, CastleLanes.com (Jan. 29)
748—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
747—Rob Barkley Jr., Castle Courtsmen (Jan. 27)
741—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (Jan. 29)
741—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
740—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
739—Brandon Koelling, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 27)
735—Michael Anderson, Knights of Castle (Jan. 28)
731—Richard Pansch, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 26)
730—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 26)
726—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen (Jan. 27)
725—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
725—Andy Hornyak, The Lanes Retirees (Jan. 27)
721—Alan Blome, CastleLanes.com (Jan. 29)
720—Matt Lunde, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
720—Brandon Taylor, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
720—Lance Solberg, The Lanes King of the Hill (Jan. 25)
720—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen (Jan. 27)
719—Randy Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
719—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 29)
719—Shaunte Stills, Castle Keglers (Jan. 25)
719—Mike Andersen, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 27)
719—Randy DeHahn, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 26)
719—Matt Siekert, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (Jan. 28)
718—Terry Martini, Castle Keglers (Jan. 25)
718—Michael Diaz, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 27)
717—Chris Gutierrez, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
717—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 29)
717—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 23)
716—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
716—Dan Steimle, The Lanes King of the Hill (Jan. 25)
716—Mike Vyvyan, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (Jan. 28)
715—Kyle Holliday, Castle Keglers (Jan. 25)
715—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters (Jan. 27)
714—Jim Buhler, Knights of Castle (Jan. 28)
710—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the Hill (Jan. 25)
709—Jerome Kosterman, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
709—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
707—James Rodgers, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25)
707—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (Jan. 25)
707—Greg Governatori, Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 23)
706—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26)
706—Kevin Molbek, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (Jan. 27)
705—Jon Loendorf, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 29)
704—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle (Jan. 28)
701—Scott Zess, Knights of Castle (Jan. 28)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
714—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 26)
703—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 29)
686—Sommerlee Vasey, Castle Strikettes (Jan. 28)
657—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 29)
657—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 29)
641—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (Jan. 25)
613—Jenny Sieker, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (Jan. 26)
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle (Jan. 28) — Brett Pinnecker 699, Shane Schneidewind 695, Todd Fritz 687, Thomas Sieker II 687.—
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (Jan. 26) — Alex Marquez Jr. 300.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (Jan. 25) — Ryan Zagar 300.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (Jan. 29) — Gregg Landreman 684-279, Darryl McClelland 684, Ronald Thieme 673, Nancy Vioski 523-195.
Castle Strikettes (Jan. 28) — Melissa Jansen 586, Lisa Fletcher 549, Tiffany Smith 543, Shardae Feest 522, Sommerlee Vasey 279.
The Lanes Trestleboard (Jan. 28) — Michael Guzman 694, Ryan Miller 680, Eric Thoennes 278, Emily Panyk 495-178, Melissa Panyk 414.
The Lanes King of the Hill (Jan. 25) — Scott O’Brien 692, Steve Mueller 688, Al Wallat 677, Chad Noha 669, Tony Maringer 300, Dan Steimle 300, Lauren Fischer 221.
The Lanes Retirees (Jan. 27) — Keith Beaudin 646, Dean Holewinski 624, Denny Dale 601, Glenn Chapman 597, Andy Hornyak 300.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Jan. 29) — Steve Regep 686, Trevor Peterson 683, Stephen Fletcher 268, Mindy Christensen 563, Lisa Jarstad 560, Katelynn Fletcher 248.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (Jan. 28) — Tom Wolfe 670, Chad Noha 659-278, Mitchell Wolfe 658, Jeff Smith 649, Matt Remington 649.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (Jan. 25) — Bob Veselik 611-257, Ed Plachno 563, Karen Burmeister 471, Carol Plachno 436.
The Lanes Sooners (Jan. 23) — Billie Johnson 691, Andy Hornyak 657, Clay Venne Jr. 639, Michael Sorensen 248, Marlette Anderson 454-166.
Castle Keglers (Jan. 25) — Jeremy Kenyon 669-279.
Castle Tues. P.M. KK — Eileen Stuebe 574-208, JoAnn Nelson 489, Karen Vasey 473, Emma Wood 443.
Castle Tues. Night Rollers (Jan. 26) — Nichole Haynes 542-202, Stephanie Warner 538, Aimee Smith 530.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (Jan. 27) — John Henges 697, Kevin Landreman 678, Gregg Landreman 672, Christopher Webb 669, Kevin Molbeck 269.
Castle Thurs. Afternoon Senior Mixed (Jan. 28) — Walt Strini 520, Bill Mortensen 501-208, Emma Wood 471, Jenny Pfeuffer 463-196.
Castle Family & Friends (Jan. 23) — Kevin Januchowski 683, James Ruffalo 657, Scott Zess 279, Lisa A. Woodward 582, Sheila Carter 580-234.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (Jan. 28) — Jamie Terpstra 693, Matt Goetsch 653, Joe Reigert 642.