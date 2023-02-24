MEN'S LEADERS

813—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill

785—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

763—John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples

762—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation

760—Steven Gerth, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

759—Brett Golabek, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

755—Tyler Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill

748—Willie Freeman, The Lanes King of the Hill

748—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

739—Jax Calverley, The Lanes King of the Hill

738—Matthew Henkes, The Lanes King of the Hill

736—Snake Kessler, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

735—Jason Frank, Castle The League

727—Michael Welter, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

723—Mike Miles, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

722—Scott Stratman, The Lanes King of the Hill

718—Keith Beaudin, The Lanes Retirees

707—Glen Peltier, Castle The League

705—Joseph W. Thoennes, The Lanes King of the Hill

701—Tyronn Dyess, Castle The League

WOMEN'S LEADERS

642—Jessica Storm, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

638—Shane McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill

620—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill

611—Stephanie Smith, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

609—Colette McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill

600—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples

LEAGUES

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Mike Kohl 688, Ron Lohnhardt 674-255, Frank Erickson 653, Nancy Vioski 492-191.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 677, Steve Klein 651-279, Abby Lakosh 596-227, Tracy Jackson 494.

The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples — Darren Olson 699, Kevin Molbeck 635, John Brooks 279, Marcie Molbeck 551, Shari Urick 547, Heidi Scholzen 202.

The Lanes Sooners — Mike Kohl 652-257, Michael J. Sorenson 634, Linda Hagen 513-198, Marlette Anderson 445.

The Lanes King of the Hill — Brian Anzalone 699, Ryan Zagar 698, Willie Freeman 300, Rebecca Calverley 452, Morgan Selsus 394, Georgette Albert 238.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill — Jill Kruschke 574, Jenny Rettmueller 560, Melissa Crenshaw 534-224, April Lane Polk 534.

The Lanes Retirees — Anthony Hansen 623, Erling Hagen 579, Brian Nelson 576, Mark Tarwid 554, Keith Beaudin 268.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (2/14) — Linda Hagen 564-254, Patricia McNeil 485, Karen Vasey 481, Jolene Ahles 454.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (2/21) — Jolene Ahles 525-208, Patricia McNeil 500, Linda Hagen 498, Marilyn Venne 429.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Doc Jerdee 674, Kai Jerdee 557, Karen Burmeister 485, Pam Hauptmann 463.

Castle The League — Jason Frank 277.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Wendy Lail 523, Sandy Hansen 513-196, Eileen Stuebe 476.

Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation — Dylan Shaffer 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Jazmin Sosa 527, Donna Chapman 517, Stephanie Smith 226.

Castle Weds. Seniors — Mike McClure 648, Jim Larrabee 607, Ed Plachno 607, Tom Konen 558.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Sandy Strini 509-181, Emma Wood 503, Walt Strini 495-205, Bill Mortensen 467.

T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — Brett Golabek 300, Taylor Holbek 587, Jessica Storm 256.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Mark Vande Velde 683, Mark Malison 681, Jerry Riemer 265, Jennifer Czerniak 478-176, Maria Fudge 448.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Julie Lois 552-203, Kristin Stam 532, Aleta Balmes 471, Dana Conway 467.

JUNIORS

The Lanes Jrs/Majors — Owen Tello 495-202, Ryan Harms 389, Jayda Hayes 448-168, Riley Molnaa 372.

The Lanes Preps — Frederic Plumley 405-148, Parker Morris 325, Harper Landreman 361-130, Jurnee Hayes 335.

The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 220-128, Levi Cottingham 157, Maci Peterson 153-85, Kaydence Hanley 135.

The Lanes Bumpers — Gabby Landreman 143-76, Liam Cottingham 124, Hailey Schroeckenthal 84=84, Adysen Schroeckenthal 80.

Castle Majors — Ryan Mai 695, Javier Bernal 692, Sydney Regep 509, Chloe Anderson 502.

Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 526, Andrew Tessman 445, McKenzie Laresen 558, JaQuora Jones 475.

Castle Preps — Jonathan Blome 310, Jayden Vivio 309, Emery Pron 423, Brooke Pron 384.

Castle Bantams — Luca Melendez 132, Leo Melendez 105, Owen Schommer 92.