MEN'S LEADERS
794—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
753—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
721—Drew Fakler, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
719—Mel Stanley, T&C Mon. ABC
716—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
709—Roy Chase, T&C Mon. Night Majors
706—Josh Basso, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
WOMEN'S LEADERS
702—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
659—Jessica Storm, River City Fri. Night Mixed
646—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
603—Courtney Lufkin, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies
LEAGUES
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jesse Mack 686-247, Matt Vos 604, Joy Vadnais 576, Becki Heinen 547-216.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Roger Schaufel 684-246, Brian Kretschmer 578, Mandy Sekey 459-195, Jan Thomas 419.
T&C Mon. ABC — Chris Richter 693, George Fennell 652, Mel Stanley 278, Nancy Dvonch 563-208, Bonnie Schmidt 562.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Terry Papcke 692, Ken Leasure 676, Roy Chase 279, Mig Molle’ 532-191, Kay Eldert 423.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Brian Dubinsky 678, Marcus Ludwig 278, Amber Vogt 555, Lorraine Draper 552, Kristi Dangutis 257.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 632, Kent Pierson 625-247, Laura Shotliff 466, Sabrina Hookstead 428, Jessica Storm 236.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Tom Roth 521-215, Timothy Stankiewicz 519, Cecile Stankiewicz 403, Jitramalai Joysumpoa 370, Courtney Lufkin 244.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ryan Kiedrowski 676, Scott Surdyk 672, Zach Woelfel 278, Amber Vogt 495, Jessica Storm 264.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Jim Licht 642, Dale Kotke 593, Mike Mueller 233, Joyce Malison 420-147, Rosie Storm 324.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Victor Morrow 693-265, Joseph Leonard 656, Marjorie Anderson 559, Savannah Leonard 549-202.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Anthony Pohlabel 521-181, Tegan Ludwig 452, Charlotte Smith 289-107, Shelby Gruling 258.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 224, Oliver Caldwell 212-126, Nolan Grohs 164, Gavin Melahn 122.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Gary Branton 232-136, Parker Biller 181, Violet Ostrander 215-113, Lily Stiltner 178.