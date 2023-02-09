MEN'S LEADERS
799—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice
782—Andy Glass, The Lanes King of the Hill
757—Jayden Callis, Knights of Castle
755—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples
751—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill
750—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler’s Choice
743—Larry Mutchie, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
739—Dylan Shaffer, Castle The League
738—Jeffrey Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill
732—Brennan Rager, The Lanes King of the Hill
732—Joseph Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill
731—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man
731—Brandon Koelling, Knights of Castle
729—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
723—Jeff Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice
722—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill
720—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
720—Mike Schmidt, T&C Fri. Night Mixed
719—Dick Davies, Castle Bowler’s Choice
716—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the Hill
713—Timothy Harms, The Lanes D&D Couples
711—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill
710—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
710—Rich Wonders, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man
709—Bill Austin, Knights of Castle
706—Ryan Mai, Castle Majors
706—Jeremy Cashmore, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
704—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League
701—Rick M. Gillis, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
701—Alan Blome, Castle The League
700—Brian Lofton, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man
WOMEN'S LEADERS
718—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
684—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill
683—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
649—Shane McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill
646—Sakinah Thomas, Castle Majors
643—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Queen of the Hill
642—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors
638—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
622—Jessica Storm, River City Fri. Night Mixed
622—Lisa Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points
615—Savannah Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors
LEAGUES
Castle The League — Alan Blome 279.
Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Sandy Roushia 530-213, Kathy Lawrenz 518, Sandy Hanson 475, Eileen Stuebe 466.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Matthew Henkes 694, Stephen R. Fletcher 686, Don Cheever 266, Mindy Christensen 568, Abby Lakosh 545, Lisa Jarstad 256.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Andy J. Hornyak 672, Billie Johnson 664, Rick M. Gillis 276, Nancy Vioski 498-174.
The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples — Don Urick Jr. 663, John Brooks 636, Darren Olson 268, Shari Urick 556-205, Heidi Scholzen 500.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Jeff Reed 607, Steve Klein 604, Timothy Harms 255, Denise Anchondo 482-183, Mary Rother 462.
The Lanes Sooners — Andy J. Hornyak 634-246, Mike Kohl 591, Linda Hagen 455, Marlette Anderson 440-165.
The Lanes King of the Hill — Gregg Landreman 690, Brian Anzalone 689, Brennan Rager 300, Lauren Fischer 570, Rebecca Calverley 455, Georgette Albert 275.
The Lanes Queen of the Hill — Jenny Rettmueller 599, Jill Kruschke 560, Tracy Jackson 547, Melissa Crenshaw 542, Abby Lakosh 255.
Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man — Tom Pfeiffer 633, Dalton Polzin 628, Guy Henken 622.
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Chris Richter 591-236, Dale Streblow 582, Louise Johnson 433, Kathy Urban 414-169.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Bob Brick Jr. 629, Joe Wasik 597, Kristin Stam 583-232, Polly Burright 563.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Kevin Kubek 488-219, Robert Schmidt 467, Tom Schmidt 454, Lori Melahn 489-194.
T&C Mon. ABC — Jake Kessler 659-243, George Fennell 600, Bonnie Schmidt 571-211, Mary Anne Thomas 547.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Roy Chase 686, Steven Fincutter 275, Mig Molle’ 452-180, Liz Tilindis 390.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 650, CJ Torosian 646, Dave Schreck 266, Eleanor Treffinger 549, Tammie Storm 460, Jessica Storm 227.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — CJ Torosian 589-222, Ben Nowacki 556, Courtney Lufkin 596-213, Cyndy Nowacki 401.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic —Jim Nannemann 697, Darren Kisting 681, Zach Woelfel 276, Jessica Storm 226.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Scott Burns 551-202, Mike Mueller 545, Joyce Malison 357-129, Betty Miller 313.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors — Ben Moczynski 661, Cameron Calverley 613.
Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 525, Andrew Tessman 464, McKenzie Larsen 565, Alyssa Buchaklian 478.
Castle Preps — Blake Curley 388, Andrew Wozniak 332, Emery Pron 425, Paige Pron 418.
Castle Bantams — Owen Schommer 158-100, Leo Melendez 92, Ella Prudhomme 157.
The Lanes Jrs/Majors — Miguel Murillo 538-189, Ryan Harms 477, ruley Molnaa 349, Jayda Hayes 345, Jamerie Hayes 140.
The Lanes Preps — Matthew Peterson 398-145, Ian Naegeli 310, Harper Landreman 325-115, Aubryana Morris 280.
The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 191-104, Dominic Morris 167, Lilyana Lang 151-94, Alianna Lang 118.
The Lanes Bumpers — Gabby Landreman 143-76, Liam Cottingham 124.
T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Alan Howell 650, Jaxon Scalf 642, Joseph Leonard 258, Marjorie Anderson 512, Allison Bolda 450, Savannah Leonard 225.
T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Anthony Pohlabel 447-177, Tegan Ludwig 438, Sophia Tuyls 334-149, Avery Johnson 314.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 233-119, Oliver Caldwell 198, JJ Berberich 175, Nolan Driggett 164.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Parker Biller 219-120, Gary Branton 204, Lily Stiltner 182, Violet Ostrander 180-107.