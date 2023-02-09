MEN'S LEADERS

799—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

782—Andy Glass, The Lanes King of the Hill

757—Jayden Callis, Knights of Castle

755—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples

751—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill

750—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler’s Choice

743—Larry Mutchie, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

739—Dylan Shaffer, Castle The League

738—Jeffrey Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill

732—Brennan Rager, The Lanes King of the Hill

732—Joseph Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill

731—Butch Schoenfuss, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man

731—Brandon Koelling, Knights of Castle

729—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

723—Jeff Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice

722—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill

720—Joseph Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors

720—Mike Schmidt, T&C Fri. Night Mixed

719—Dick Davies, Castle Bowler’s Choice

716—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the Hill

713—Timothy Harms, The Lanes D&D Couples

711—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill

710—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

710—Rich Wonders, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man

709—Bill Austin, Knights of Castle

706—Ryan Mai, Castle Majors

706—Jeremy Cashmore, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

704—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League

701—Rick M. Gillis, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

701—Alan Blome, Castle The League

700—Brian Lofton, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man

WOMEN'S LEADERS

718—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

684—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill

683—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

649—Shane McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill

646—Sakinah Thomas, Castle Majors

643—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Queen of the Hill

642—Danielle Christopherson, Castle Majors

638—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

622—Jessica Storm, River City Fri. Night Mixed

622—Lisa Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

615—Savannah Leonard, T&C Sat. Youth Majors

LEAGUES

Castle The League — Alan Blome 279.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. — Sandy Roushia 530-213, Kathy Lawrenz 518, Sandy Hanson 475, Eileen Stuebe 466.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Matthew Henkes 694, Stephen R. Fletcher 686, Don Cheever 266, Mindy Christensen 568, Abby Lakosh 545, Lisa Jarstad 256.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Andy J. Hornyak 672, Billie Johnson 664, Rick M. Gillis 276, Nancy Vioski 498-174.

The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples — Don Urick Jr. 663, John Brooks 636, Darren Olson 268, Shari Urick 556-205, Heidi Scholzen 500.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Jeff Reed 607, Steve Klein 604, Timothy Harms 255, Denise Anchondo 482-183, Mary Rother 462.

The Lanes Sooners — Andy J. Hornyak 634-246, Mike Kohl 591, Linda Hagen 455, Marlette Anderson 440-165.

The Lanes King of the Hill — Gregg Landreman 690, Brian Anzalone 689, Brennan Rager 300, Lauren Fischer 570, Rebecca Calverley 455, Georgette Albert 275.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill — Jenny Rettmueller 599, Jill Kruschke 560, Tracy Jackson 547, Melissa Crenshaw 542, Abby Lakosh 255.

Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man — Tom Pfeiffer 633, Dalton Polzin 628, Guy Henken 622.

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Chris Richter 591-236, Dale Streblow 582, Louise Johnson 433, Kathy Urban 414-169.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Bob Brick Jr. 629, Joe Wasik 597, Kristin Stam 583-232, Polly Burright 563.

T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Kevin Kubek 488-219, Robert Schmidt 467, Tom Schmidt 454, Lori Melahn 489-194.

T&C Mon. ABC — Jake Kessler 659-243, George Fennell 600, Bonnie Schmidt 571-211, Mary Anne Thomas 547.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Roy Chase 686, Steven Fincutter 275, Mig Molle’ 452-180, Liz Tilindis 390.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 650, CJ Torosian 646, Dave Schreck 266, Eleanor Treffinger 549, Tammie Storm 460, Jessica Storm 227.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — CJ Torosian 589-222, Ben Nowacki 556, Courtney Lufkin 596-213, Cyndy Nowacki 401.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic —Jim Nannemann 697, Darren Kisting 681, Zach Woelfel 276, Jessica Storm 226.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Scott Burns 551-202, Mike Mueller 545, Joyce Malison 357-129, Betty Miller 313.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors — Ben Moczynski 661, Cameron Calverley 613.

Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 525, Andrew Tessman 464, McKenzie Larsen 565, Alyssa Buchaklian 478.

Castle Preps — Blake Curley 388, Andrew Wozniak 332, Emery Pron 425, Paige Pron 418.

Castle Bantams — Owen Schommer 158-100, Leo Melendez 92, Ella Prudhomme 157.

The Lanes Jrs/Majors — Miguel Murillo 538-189, Ryan Harms 477, ruley Molnaa 349, Jayda Hayes 345, Jamerie Hayes 140.

The Lanes Preps — Matthew Peterson 398-145, Ian Naegeli 310, Harper Landreman 325-115, Aubryana Morris 280.

The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 191-104, Dominic Morris 167, Lilyana Lang 151-94, Alianna Lang 118.

The Lanes Bumpers — Gabby Landreman 143-76, Liam Cottingham 124.

T&C Sat. Youth Majors — Alan Howell 650, Jaxon Scalf 642, Joseph Leonard 258, Marjorie Anderson 512, Allison Bolda 450, Savannah Leonard 225.

T&C Sat. Youth Juniors/Preps — Anthony Pohlabel 447-177, Tegan Ludwig 438, Sophia Tuyls 334-149, Avery Johnson 314.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Raymond Schwartz 233-119, Oliver Caldwell 198, JJ Berberich 175, Nolan Driggett 164.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Parker Biller 219-120, Gary Branton 204, Lily Stiltner 182, Violet Ostrander 180-107.