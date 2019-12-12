Bowling for Dec. 13

MEN'S LEADERS
786—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
778—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
757—AJ Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K.
750—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
747—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
744—Chip Gehrke, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
736—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
735—Jim Licht, River City Tues. Night Mixed
729—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
724—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
724—Cotie Holbek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
718—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors
715—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
713—Robert Scherrer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
713—Tom Frinzi, T&C Mon. Night Majors
710—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
709—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
708—Dan Steimle, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
708—Randy Sorensen, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
705—Mike Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors
704—Brian Anzalone, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
702—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
WOMEN'S LEADERS
742—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
742—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
732—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
629—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
609—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
602—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Carolina Sell 574, Jolene Ahles 570, Kaathryn Urick 544, Elizabeth Modrow 517, Shari Urick 260.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Matthew Crenshaw 691, Tyrone Trabert 685, Al Wallat 300, Christopher Thomas 300, Lauren Fischer 502-185, Darlene Fischer 488.
Castle Mon. Senior Men — Bob Veselik 567, Marilyn Adams 488.
The Lanes Sooners — Michael Sorensen 645, Tom Whitley 629-254, Andy Hornyak 628, Ronald Thieme 628, Laura Justman 439-165.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Sandy Redman 502.
Castle Kings & Queens — Curt Manke 672-249, Randy Tilot 671, Melissa Jansen 579, Tanya Kisner 576.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — Carmen Mortensen 540, Cathy Larrabee 529-242, Sandy Hansen 524, Emma Wood 509.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 564, Bill Culshaw 507, Deb Bergles 483, Kathy Erickson 475.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 279, Trevor Ludwig 279, Theresa Riemer 259.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — John Mangalindan 275, Felicia Longo 527-212.
T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 686, Bucky Barker 667-243, Bonnie Schmidt 557, Mae Boeger 546-210.
River City Sat. Night Live — Mark Manteufel 699-258, Steve Wegner 609, Chris Gajewski 454-185, Lisa Evers 443.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 669-247, Tom Roth 565, Tracy Pertile 489-175, Theresa Torosian 476.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Michael Scalf 689, Dale McGilvary 671, Jim Nannemann 279, Shane McNally 591, Jessica Storm 580, Colette McNally 258.
River City Tues. Night Mixed — Darell Olson 617, Dale Kotke 613, Jim Licht 267, Paddy Nannemann 420-147, Rosie Storm 402, Joyce Malison 147.
JUNIORS
River City Sat. Youth Juniors — Hunter Rogers 505-204, Jake Dros 478, Addison Kinsey 476-177, Elliana Flees 370.
River City Sat. Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Abel Dilworth 100-60, Rylee Henderson 168-86.