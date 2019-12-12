Bowling for Dec. 13
0 comments
agate

Bowling for Dec. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S LEADERS

786—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

778—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

757—AJ Hedges, Castle M.M.K.K.

750—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

747—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

744—Chip Gehrke, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

736—Tony Maringer, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

735—Jim Licht, River City Tues. Night Mixed

729—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

724—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

724—Cotie Holbek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

718—Steven Gerth, T&C Mon. Night Majors

715—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

713—Robert Scherrer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

713—Tom Frinzi, T&C Mon. Night Majors

710—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

709—Ken Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors

708—Dan Steimle, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

708—Randy Sorensen, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

705—Mike Baker, T&C Mon. Night Majors

704—Brian Anzalone, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

702—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

WOMEN'S LEADERS

742—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

742—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women

732—Colette McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

629—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

609—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

602—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

LEAGUES

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Carolina Sell 574, Jolene Ahles 570, Kaathryn Urick 544, Elizabeth Modrow 517, Shari Urick 260.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Matthew Crenshaw 691, Tyrone Trabert 685, Al Wallat 300, Christopher Thomas 300, Lauren Fischer 502-185, Darlene Fischer 488.

Castle Mon. Senior Men — Bob Veselik 567, Marilyn Adams 488.

The Lanes Sooners — Michael Sorensen 645, Tom Whitley 629-254, Andy Hornyak 628, Ronald Thieme 628, Laura Justman 439-165.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Sandy Redman 502.

Castle Kings & Queens — Curt Manke 672-249, Randy Tilot 671, Melissa Jansen 579, Tanya Kisner 576.

Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. — Carmen Mortensen 540, Cathy Larrabee 529-242, Sandy Hansen 524, Emma Wood 509.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 564, Bill Culshaw 507, Deb Bergles 483, Kathy Erickson 475.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 279, Trevor Ludwig 279, Theresa Riemer 259.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — John Mangalindan 275, Felicia Longo 527-212.

T&C Mon. ABC — Burt Phelps 686, Bucky Barker 667-243, Bonnie Schmidt 557, Mae Boeger 546-210.

River City Sat. Night Live — Mark Manteufel 699-258, Steve Wegner 609, Chris Gajewski 454-185, Lisa Evers 443.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 669-247, Tom Roth 565, Tracy Pertile 489-175, Theresa Torosian 476.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Michael Scalf 689, Dale McGilvary 671, Jim Nannemann 279, Shane McNally 591, Jessica Storm 580, Colette McNally 258.

River City Tues. Night Mixed — Darell Olson 617, Dale Kotke 613, Jim Licht 267, Paddy Nannemann 420-147, Rosie Storm 402, Joyce Malison 147.

JUNIORS

River City Sat. Youth Juniors — Hunter Rogers 505-204, Jake Dros 478, Addison Kinsey 476-177, Elliana Flees 370.

River City Sat. Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Abel Dilworth 100-60, Rylee Henderson 168-86.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News