Bowling for Dec. 30

MEN'S LEADERS

763—Al Zeitz Jr., Knights of Castle (12/22)

755—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/21)

754—Dwain Stewart, Castle The League (12/19)

751—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/20)

750—Jayden Callis, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/20)

748—Matt Siekert, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial (12/23)

747—Ryan Zagar, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/20)

747—Glen Barth, Knights of Castle (12/22)

744—Zach Torosian, River City Fri. Night Mixed (12/23)

743—Vernon Tuinstra Jr., The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

742—Andrew Jansta, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/20)

740—Kyle Kisner, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/21)

739—Chris Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

739—Brandon Staven, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

737—Scott Zess, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/16)

736—Lyle Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (12/15)

734—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/16)

731—Matt Hibbard, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

731—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters (12/21)

729—Rick Seidel, T&C Mon. Night Majors (12/26)

729—Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Classic (12/26)

726—Mike Scalf, Castle Wed. Niters (12/21)

723—Gary Exner Jr., The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

723—Mike Nelson, Knights of Castle (12/22)

722—Alan Blome, Knights of Castle (12/22)

722—Don Lietzke Jr., Castle The League (12/19)

720—Craig Southgate, T&C Mon. ABC (12/26)

719—Cameron Calverley, Castle Majors (12/17)

719—Andrew Dahl, Castle The League (12/19)

718—Mike Scalf, Castle The League (12/19)

715—Perry Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/14)

713—Robbie Schultz, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial (12/23)

712—Rick Fredrickson, Knights of Castle (12/22)

712—Jesse Theilman, Castle Bowler’s Choice (12/23)

711—Steven Fincutter, T&C Mon. Night Majors (12/26)

709—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

709—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

707—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League (12/19)

707—Chad Nelson, Castle Wed. Niters (12/21)

705—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

705—Donald Fowlkers, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

704—Steve Thieme, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/20)

703—Kelly Millard, T&C Mon. Night Majors (12/26)

703—George Albert, Castle Bowler’s Choice (12/23)

701—Tarale Stills, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

701—Ed Grochowski, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial (12/23)

700—Jason Frank, Castle The League (12/19)

700—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Classic (12/26)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

740—Nancy Jeter, Castle The League (12/19)

686—Morgan Brooks, The Lanes Queen of the Hill (12/19)

684—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Classic (12/26)

681—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

664—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/16)

654—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (12/22)

647—Colette McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19)

618—Karen Schiller, The Lanes Trestleboard (12/15)

617—Kerrie Durand-Meyer, The Lanes Wed. Nite Ladies Doubles (12/21)

615—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Classic (12/26)

600—Aimee Smith, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (12/20)

LEAGUES

Castle Kings + Queens (12/17) — Jerry Hutkowski 657, Nicky Cruz 653-227, Melissa Jansen 540, Christina Thoennes-Draves 498.

Castle The League (12/19) — Dwain Stewart 279, Nancy Jeter 258.

Castle Tues Aft. K.K. (12/20) — Emma Wood 557-221, Cathy Larrabee 488, Judy Shales-Reinier 446, Wendy Lail 430.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (12/20) — Karrie Dowis 550, Shirley Tuinstra 550, Aimee Smith 233.

Castle Wed. Seniors (12/21) — Ed Plachno 655-247, Gary Schlicht 633, Al Jensen 607, Ron Sommer 607, Dick Davies 603.

Castle Wed. Niters (12/21) — Mike Scalf 279.

Knights of Castle (12/22) — Dean Bomini 663-300.

Castle Strikettes (12/22) — Melissa Jansen 566-221, Jenny Sieker 560, Nancy Sands 546, Dani Jo Sheckles 544.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (12/22) — Bill Mortensen 491-190, Walt Strini 447, Carmen Mortensen 489, Emma Wood 488, Bonnie Marsh 184.

The Lanes Retirees (12/14) — Glenn Chapman 606-236, Anthony Hansen 603, Paul Adcock 596, Keith Beaudin 583.

The Lanes Retirees (12/21) — Mark Tarwid 640, Keith Beaudin 596-237, Denny Dale 546, Jerry Ruud 544.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/14) — Christopher Webb 689, Gregg Landreman 671, Kevin Molbeck 664, Jeffery Fernholz 650, Perry Porcaro 278.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/21) — Kevin Molbeck 695-279, Donald Lietzke 687, Demetrius Polk 684, April Polk 482-178.

The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies Doubles (12/14) — Kerrie Durand-Meyer 588, Carrie Scheckler 576, Coree Steinhaus 574-216, Shawn Mikulecky 507.

The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies Doubles (12/21) — Theresa Bishop 591, Coree Steinhaus 560, Marie Salinas 535-227, Carrie Scheckler 534.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (12/15) — Brandon Staven 681-262, Shawn Centell 661, Carl Christensen 657, Eric Kudrna 656.

The Lanes Trestleboard (12/15) — Mike Scalf 699, Mickey Moe 687, Lyle Casey 268, Ashley Scalf 548, Rachel Pynaker 457, Karen Schiller 222.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (12/16) — Curt Fritz 695, Brennan Rager 671, Scott Zess 300, Mindy Christensen 565-257, Rebecca Welter 559.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill (12/19) — Jill Kruschke 593, April Lane Polk 561, Jenny Rettmueller 543, Melissa Crenshaw 540, Morgan Brooks 257.

The Lanes King of the Hill (12/19) — Jeremy Johnson 279, Shane P. McNally 595, Morgan Selsus 372, Lauren Fischer 236.

The Lanes Sooners (12/19) — Andy J. Hornyak 643, Mike Kohl 640, Marvin Krahn 264, Marlette Anderson 431, Linda Hagen 393-164.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (12/20) — Gary Anders 633, Brian Callis 622, Jordan Landreman 246, Debbie Hauer 546-212, Debbie Trabert 505.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial (12/23) — Craig Jerdee 693, Bryan Thompson 678, Glenn Lowe 671, Terry France 657.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed (12/22) — Mel Stanley 640, Jake Kessler 622-234, Bonnie Schmidt 557, Lorraine Draper 552, Theresa Riemer 267.

T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus (12/23) — Chris Richter 585-211, Dale Streblow 536, Barb Remer 423, Pay Abler 420-190.

T&C Mon. ABC (12/26) — George Fennell 621, Chris Richter 619, Craig Southgate 263, Bonnie Schmidt 505-204, Mary Anne Thomas 492.

T&C Mon. Night Majors (12/26) — Ken Leasure 695, Rick Seidel 259, Angie Creighbaum 435-157, Kay Eldert 395.

River City Fri. Night Mixed (12/23) — Dave Schreck 670, Jeff Storm 617, Zach Torosian 279, Jessica Storm 565, Eleanor Treffinger 552-199.

River City Miller Mon. Classic (12/26) — Ryan Kiedrowski 689, Tom Fennig 688, Ralph Hibbard 276, Jessica Storm 265.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed (12/27) — Jim Licht 672-278, Will Smail 598, Joyce Malison 463-177, Luane Snyder 439.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (12/17) — Carlos Cervantes 688, Madison Venne 617.

Castle Juniors (12/17) — Quintin Billups 519, Ayden Schommer 448, Alyssa Buchaklian 473, McKenzie Larsen 458.

Castle Preps (12/17) — Blake Curley 414, Trent White 364, Paige Pron 396, Brooke Pron 349, Emery Pron 349.

Castle Bantams (12/17) — Owen Schommer 132, Luca Melendez 118, Leo Melendez 116, Ella Prudhomme 187.