Bowling for Dec. 12

MEN'S LEADERS

800—Tristan White, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/7)

790—Ryan Zagar, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/6)

789—Matthew Lunde, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

770—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

769—Joseph W. Thoennes, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

765—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

764—Dave ‘Doc’ Jerdee, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial

759—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/29)

758—Brandon Koelling, Knights of Castle

753—Dustin Vasey, Castle The League (11/28)

752—Joseph Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

750—Joseph Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

750—Charles Brown, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/6)

747—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

746—Mark Malison, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

743—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

739—Craig Jerdee, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial

739—Matt Hibbard, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

738—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

738—Mike Scalf, Castle The League (11/28)

736—Dave Hart, Castle The League (11/28)

736—Jason Frank, Castle The League (12/5)

735—Terry Martini, Castle The League (11/28)

735—Mark Borckhardt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/7)

735—Jason Frank, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/28)

734—Chris Maringer, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

733—Steven Regep Jr., Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

732—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle (12/1)

731—Brett Pinnecker, Knights of Castle (12/1)

729—Matt Hibbard, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

729—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/28)

727—Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples (11/26)

727—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/30)

721—Nate Michalowski, Castle Molson Coors Doubles (12/5)

725—Mark Vande Velde, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

722—Jon Lorek, Old Settler’s Over 40

720—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Fri. Angry Brothers Points (11/25)

720—James Ruffalo, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/6)

719—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

719—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/29)

718—Dennis Schlichting, Castle Bowler’s Choice

717—Carlos Cervantes, Castle Majors (11/26)

717—Steven Gerth, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

716—Matt Siekert, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/28)

716—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/6)

715—Cameron Peterson, Castle Wed. Niters

715—Glen Peltier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/29)

713—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. K&C Contractors Classic

713—Warren White Jr., Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

711—Douglas Weber Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (11/29)

711—Bob Bernal, Knights of Castle

708—Dustin Vasey, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

708—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

707—Larry Mutchie, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

707—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/6)

707—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

707—Matthew Henkes, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/30)

707—Mark Borckhardt, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

707—Delbert Richards, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

705—Greg Brooks, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

705—Rich Wonders, Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3 Man

704—Mike Scalf, Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/28)

703—Willie Freeman, Castle Wed. Niters (11/30)

703—Andrew Jansta, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (12/6)

703—Jake Spencer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

703—Andy Glas, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

702—Eric Kudrna, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (12/1)

701—Allen Smith, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

701—Al Zeitz Jr., Knights of Castle (12/1)

701—David Schwartz, Castle The League (12/5)

701—Steven Gerth, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

700—Greg Governatori, Castle The League (12/5)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

724—Tanya Kisner, Knights of Castle (12/1)

700—Nancy Jeter, Castle The League (11/28)

676—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed

650—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings + Queens (12/3)

646—Colette McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

643—Liz Kramer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

641—Jenny Wonders, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

639—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Fri. Angry Brothers Points (11/25)

634—Kerrie Durand-Meyer, The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies Doubles (11/30)

630—Abby Lakosh, The Lanes Fri. Angry Brothers Points (11/25)

630—Shari Urick, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples (11/26)

629—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

629—Shane P. McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29)

624—Melissa Vogt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

620—Shane P. McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5)

620—Theresa Bishop, The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies Doubles (12/7)

619—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

617—Tiffany Taylor, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff

616—Stephanie Smith, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/29)

614—Morgan Brooks, The Lanes Queen of the Hill (12/5)

610—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (12/1)

609—Marie Salinas, The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies Doubles (12/7)

609—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings + Queens (12/3)

609—Liz Kramer, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

609—Sam Kelly, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

603—Taylor Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

603—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes

601—Lauren Fischer, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

601—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

601—Jessie Fugman, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/29)

LEAGUES

The Lanes Fri. Angry Brothers Points (11/25) — Dave Piech 677, Mike Vasey 677, Jeremy Kosup 269, Katelynn Fletcher 533, Lisa Fletcher 528, Emily Jarstad 255.

The Lanes Sooners (11/28) — Mike Kohl 679, Andy J. Hornyak 677-266, Marlette Anderson 518, Linda Hagen 515-202.

The Lanes King of the Hill (11/29) — Matthew Lunde 699, Christopher Thomas 697, Chris Maringer 300, Lauren Fischer 574, Rebecca Calverley 412, Colette McNally 259.

The Lanes King of the Hill (12/5) — Matthew Lunde 280, Colette McNally 569, Rebecca Calverley 457, Morgan Selsus 416, Shane P. McNally 227.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill (11/28) — Melissa Crenshaw 562-230, Jill Kruschke 527, Jenny Rettmueller 517, Tracy Jackson 501.

The Lanes Queen of the Hill (12/5) — April Lane Polk 573, Jenny Rettmueller 526, Mya Larry 502, Abby Lakosh 491, Morgan Brooks 225.

The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim Couples (11/26) — Jeffery Fernholz 691, Kevin Molbeck 689, Darren Olson 256, Shirley Olson 497, Ann Hearn 483, Shari Urick 224.

The Lanes D&D Couples (11/26) — Timothy Harms 628, Jeff Reed 600-258, Denise Anchondo 505-181, Abby Lakosh 503.

The Lanes Retirees (11/30) — Keith Beaudin 638, Glenn Chapman 596, Erling Hagen 596, Dave Crenshaw 595, Denny Dale 246.

The Lanes Retirees (12/7) — Glenn Chapman 656-246, Anthony Hansen 613, Denny Dale 568, Dean Holewinski 568, Erling Hagen 562.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (11/30) — Linda Hagen 585-247, Jolene Ahles 536, Patricia McNeil 502, Donna Johnson 490.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (12/6) — Jolene Ahles 495-190, Linda Hagen 489, Patricia McNeil 480, Karen Vasey 455.

The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies Doubles (11/30) — Katy Ortiz 580, Marie Salinas 553, Theresa Bishop 544, Chrystal Barth 507, Kerrie Durand-Meyer 217.

The Lanes Wed. Night Ladies Doubles (12/7) — Kerrie Durand-Meyer 549, Tasya Exner 526, Katy Ortiz 521, Lisa Avila 506, Theresa Bishop 246.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (11/30) — Perry Porcaro 698, Larry Mutchie 696, Kyle Kisner 681, Kevin Molbeck 677, Kevin Landreman 279.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (12/7) — Kevin Molbeck 699, Kyle Kisner 672, Cary O’Brien 667, Demetrius Polk 663, Larry Mutchie 279.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (12/1) — Dustin Vasey 681, Matt Remington 667, John Boehm 663, Paul Pier 659, Eric Kudrna 268.

The Lanes Trestleboard (12/1) — Lyle Casey 675-269, Roger Lofquist 645, Karen Schiller 511-178, Ashley Scalf 431.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (12/6) — Blake Renfro 669-258, Brian Callis 613, Amanda Eickhorst 478-176, Krista Ramsey 452.

Castle Wed. Seniors —Duane Hoffren 664-269, Gary Schlicht 657, Ed Plachno 606, Ron Sommer 600.

Castle Wed. Seniors (11/30) — Andy Hornyak 625-232, Steve Klemm 574, Al Jensen 568, Dick Davies 566.

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (11/28) — Ed Plachno 603, Don Jerdee 576, Karen Bolles 446, Sharon Lopez 445.

Castle Mon. Molson Coors (11/28) — Matt Siekert 267.

Castle Tues Aft. K.K. (11/29) — Judy Shales-Reinier 456, Wendy Lair 450, Cathy Larrabee 446-169, Eileen Stuebe 438.

Castle Tues Aft. K.K. (12/6) — Cathy Larrabee 507, Emma Wood 485, Carmen Mortensen 468, Eileen Stuebe 453.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (11/29) — Beth Green 555, Stephanie Smith 257.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (12/1) — Sandy Strini 451-170, Emma Wood 474, Dennis Thonig 490-184, Walt Strini 445.

Castle Strikettes (12/1) — Jenny Sieker 585, Woody Woodward 579, Carla Kenyon 568, Jean Nelson 521, Melissa Jansen 263.

Knights of Castle (12/1) — Tanya Kisner 268.

Castle Kings + Queens (12/3) — Kyle Kisner 656, Nicky Cruz 648-258, Jeff Egresi 626, Steve Vlach 622, Melissa Jansen 235.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed —Cotie Holbek 689, Josh Basso 678, Steven Gerth 259, Melissa Vogt 237.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche —Mae Boeger 511-180, Mig Molle’ 433, Anita Hirt 411, Janet Johnson 358.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers —Cotie Holbek 279, Jenny Wonders 244.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners —Mike Miller 644, Carl Chernouski 600-277, Nicole Bushley 549-192, Diane Fincutter 488.

T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic —Ethan Witterholt 279, Jessica Storm 596-237, Taylor Holbek 578.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed —Jake Kessler 667-248, Rick Zupan 579, Bonnie Schmidt 561, Lorraine Draper 488, Theresa Riemer 256.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen —Mike Miles 696, Kelly Millard 684, Mark Malison 266, Maria Fudge 518-184.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff —Laura Drissel 547, Julie Lois 539, Lea Vos 506, Polly Burright 505, Tiffany Taylor 224.

Old Settler’s Mon. Night 3-Man —Brennan Routheaux 677, Tom Pfeiffer 642, Brian Lofton 633, Pat Markey 631.

Old Settler’s Over 40 —Brett Geerdts 522, Katie Taylor 550, Jane Hartman 511, Debbie Berglers 492.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies —Cindy Hoffman 559, Lauren Lampe 503, Sandy Kohler 494, Debbie Burnett 487.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial —Matt Siekert 695, Chad Sampson 689, Kollin Suprak 677, Todd Williams 672.

River City Wed. Men —Mike Torosian 676-244, Kurt Brudnicki 673, Jim Nannemann 627, Sabrina Hookstead 446-179.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies —Jessica Woelfel 597-246, Denise Kneuppel 463, Ellie Mack 459, Jan Johnson 455.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — CJ Torosian 697, Dave Schreck 664, Michael Pierson 279, Kelli Torosian 538-187, Eleanor Treffinger 481.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 524-187, Bob Wemmert 457, Renee Thanig 460-188, Sandy Strini 446.

Knights of Castle — Bob Bernal 279.

Castle Strikettes — Jenny Sieker 583, Nancy Sands 527, Christina Horvath 521, Lisa Woodward 516, Woody Woodward 245.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (11/26) — Alex Wallat 654, Ryan Mai 630, Sakinah Thomas 574, Madison Venne 548.

Castle Juniors (11/26) — Ayden Schommer 447, William Cody 428, JaQuora Jones 502, Alyssa Buchaklian 470.

Castle Preps (11/26) — Blake Curley 397, Jonathon Blome 363, Paige Pron 455, Brooke Pron 354.

Castle Bantams (11/26) — Owen Schommer 91, Ella Prudhomme 165.

Castle Majors (12/3) — Ryan Mai 683, Javier Bernal 625, Aryanna Bryant 570, Danielle Christopherson 567.

Castle Juniors (12/3) — Quintin Billups 503, Cameron Palmgren 462, Alyssa Buchaklian 496, McKenzie Larsen 490.

Castle Preps (12/3) — Blake Curley 403, Trenton White 363, Paige Pron 391, Brooke Pron 353.

Castle Bantams (12/3) — Luca Melendez 144, Owen Schommer 136, Ella Prudhomme 185.

Castle Majors (12/10) — Carlos Cervantes 668, Alex Wallat 665, Sydney Regep 525, Skylar Hoornstra 500.

Castle Juniors (12/10) — Quintin Billups 546, McKenzie Larsen 543, Rebecca Christensen 455, Allison Mertins 415.

Castle Preps (12/10) — Blake Curley 466, Andrew Wozniak 301, Brooke Pron 366, Paige Pron 349.

Castle Bantams (12/10) — Owen Schommer 131, Ella Prudhomme 144.

The Lanes Jr/Majors (11/26) — Miguel Murillo 434, Jayden Jackson 431-167, Jayda Hayes 339-126, Jamerie Hayes 296.

The Lanes Preps (11/26) — Ian Naegeli 365-135, Frederic Plumley 346, Maddie Morris 274-99, Jurnee Hayes 260.

The Lanes Bantams (11/26) — Dominic Morris 139-77, Dante Ticknor 97, Lilyana Lang 120-70, Alianna Lang 109.

The Lanes Bumpers (11/26) — Hailey Schroeckenthal 184-93, Adysen Schrockenthal 156, Kora Egbert 156.

The Lanes Jr/Majors (12/3) — Jayden Jackson 520-209, Ryan Harms 453, Owen Tello 386, Riley Molnaa 273.

The Lanes Preps (12/3) — Matthew Peterson 370, Frederic Plumley 335, Aubryana Morris 298, Harper Landreman 280, Maddie Morris 113.

The Lanes Bantams (12/3) — Levi Cottingham 165-92, Dominic Morris 157, Kaydence Hanley 144-86, Lilyana Lang 140.

The Lanes Bumpers (12/3) — Gabby Landreman 143-76, Liam Cottingham 124, Hailey Schroeckenthal 84-84, Adysen Schroeckenthal 80.

T&C Wed. High School (12/7) — Lucas Casanta 682, Tyler Suchomel 679, Joseph Leonard 259, Marjorie Anderson 465-188, Allissa Gerth 399.