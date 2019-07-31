SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Thurs. Summer Storm — Mike Vasey 760, Jeff Coates 688, Todd Fritz 684, Kerri Warner 595, Kayley Schroeder 531.
Castle Tues. Summer Storm — Matthew Wisniewski 704.
River City Sport Shot — Ryan Kiedrowski 700-278, Pat McNally 583, Paddy Nannemann 367-128, Jake Dros 441-154, James Breidenbach 409, Christina Doyle 367-137.
