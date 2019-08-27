{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER LEAGUES

Castle Sunday Funnies — Rob McGuff 642-246, Jason Trentadue 551-222, Charles Holton 625-221, Kendallyn Schram 500-216, Tiffany Smith 478-180, Dian Hansen 483-169.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

T&C Monday Night Majors — Jeff Delange 795-269, Amanda Gerth 532-213. Tyler Schildt 730, Steven Gerth 711, Michael Madsen 675, Clayton Brunger 673.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments