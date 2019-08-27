SUMMER LEAGUES
Castle Sunday Funnies — Rob McGuff 642-246, Jason Trentadue 551-222, Charles Holton 625-221, Kendallyn Schram 500-216, Tiffany Smith 478-180, Dian Hansen 483-169.
T&C Monday Night Majors — Jeff Delange 795-269, Amanda Gerth 532-213. Tyler Schildt 730, Steven Gerth 711, Michael Madsen 675, Clayton Brunger 673.
