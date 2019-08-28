{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S LEADERS

713—Thomas Nurmi, Castle Teezers Veterans Apprec.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

612—Sandy Redman, Castle Tues. K.K. (8/27)

LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Beth Praeger 590, Lisa Woodward 236.

Castle Tues. K.K. (8/20) — Carmen Mortensen 508, JoAnn Nelson 502-192, Sandy Hansen 485.

Castle Tues. K.K. (8/27) — Sandy Hansen 519, Cathy Larrabee 518, Patti Ontko 480, Emma Wood 470, Sandy Redman 226.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Cody Clausen 690, Roy Chase 646, Anthony Enright 255, Theresa Riemer 596, Sydney Wiroll 588, Julie Olson 224.

