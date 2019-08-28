MEN'S LEADERS
713—Thomas Nurmi, Castle Teezers Veterans Apprec.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
612—Sandy Redman, Castle Tues. K.K. (8/27)
LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Beth Praeger 590, Lisa Woodward 236.
Castle Tues. K.K. (8/20) — Carmen Mortensen 508, JoAnn Nelson 502-192, Sandy Hansen 485.
Castle Tues. K.K. (8/27) — Sandy Hansen 519, Cathy Larrabee 518, Patti Ontko 480, Emma Wood 470, Sandy Redman 226.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Cody Clausen 690, Roy Chase 646, Anthony Enright 255, Theresa Riemer 596, Sydney Wiroll 588, Julie Olson 224.
