Bowling for Aug. 30

MEN'S LEADERS
768—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
746—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
737—Todd Fritz, Knights of Castle
720—Josh Hall, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
719—Alan Blome, Knights of Castle
701—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle
WOMEN'S LEADERS
671—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed
626—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes
610—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
603—Sommer Vasey, Castle Strikettes
LEAGUES
Knights of Castle — Phil Ontko 686, William Gordon 677, Shaunte Stills 666.
Castle Strikettes — Ashley Callis 537, Dawn Balcer 535, Samantha Cheever 518, JoAnn Nelson 510, Jenny Sieker 247.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Nick Gort 695, Cotie Holbek 289, Courtney Dutton 582, Taylor Melahn 221.
T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Fred Sykes 668-246, Jake Kessler 581, Dale Thomas 560, Bonnie Schmidt 516, Theresa Riemer 256.
