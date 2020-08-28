 Skip to main content
Bowling for Aug. 30
agate

MEN'S LEADERS

768—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

746—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

737—Todd Fritz, Knights of Castle

720—Josh Hall, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

719—Alan Blome, Knights of Castle

701—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle

WOMEN'S LEADERS

671—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed

626—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes

610—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

603—Sommer Vasey, Castle Strikettes

LEAGUES

Knights of Castle — Phil Ontko 686, William Gordon 677, Shaunte Stills 666.

Castle Strikettes — Ashley Callis 537, Dawn Balcer 535, Samantha Cheever 518, JoAnn Nelson 510, Jenny Sieker 247.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Nick Gort 695, Cotie Holbek 289, Courtney Dutton 582, Taylor Melahn 221.

T&C Thurs. Frito’s Morning Mixed — Fred Sykes 668-246, Jake Kessler 581, Dale Thomas 560, Bonnie Schmidt 516, Theresa Riemer 256.

