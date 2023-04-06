MEN'S LEADERS

846—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28)

822—Matt Stanosz, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

812—James Ruffalo, Castle Family & Friends

807—Jeremy Johnson, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

800—Dwain Stewart, Castle The League

794—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League

793—Cary O’Brien, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (4/5)

783—Al Zeitz Jr., Knights of Castle

783—Joseph Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

779—Andy Glass, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

775—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

764—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (4/4)

764—Joe Arvai IV, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

763—Nick Just, Castle Family & Friends

759—James White, Castle Wed. Niters

759—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28)

755—Beau Biller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

753—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (4/5)

752—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters

752—Anthony Seidl, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

750—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

750—Gary Schlicht, Castle Wed. Seniors (3/29)

749—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

748—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard

745—Dan Steimle, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

742—Ryan Zagar, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28)

744—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (4/4)

742—Kim Westerlund, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/29)

742—Jason Boyce, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

741—Lennie Boresch, Castle Bowler’s Choice

740—Don Stardy, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

740—Tristan White, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (4/5)

737—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

736—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

736—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

733—Jon Hunter, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

732—Jesse Theilman, Castle Bowler’s Choice

732—Marcus Ludwig, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (4/4)

731—Mike Nurmi, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

730—Dylan Shaffer, Castle The League

729—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28)

729—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

729—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Molson Coors Doubles

728—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Molson Coors Doubles

728—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

728—Alan Blome, Castle The League

726—Tyler Hirth, Castle Molson Coors Doubles

726—James Schnell, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (4/4)

726—Jayden Callis, Knights of Castle

724—Jim Jungbauer, River City Wed. Men

723—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

721—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Wed. Niters

721—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters

720—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

720—Keith Beaudin, The Lanes Trestleboard

719—Logan Veto, Castle The League

718—Brandon Bires, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

717—Brad Janicek, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

717—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3)

716—Jared Ottoman, T&C Mon. Night Majors

715—Joe Crocco, Castle The League

715—Jerry Jasperson, Castle Wed. Niters

714—Tom Vertz, Castle Molson Coors Doubles

714—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28)

712—Jim Powers, Castle Family & Friends

711—Matthew Lunde, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28)

711—Matt Siekert, Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial

710—Kevin Helding, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28)

710—Drew Fakler, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

709—Brian Candido, Knights of Castle

709—Dave Peterson Sr., Castle Family & Friends

708—Jose Carbajal, Castle Wed. Niters

708—Scott Squire, T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen

707—Ryan Zagar, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

707—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (4/4)

707—Zach Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

706—Larry Mutchie, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/29)

705—Brian Woodward, Castle Bowler’s Choice

705—Mickey Moe, The Lanes Trestleboard

705—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points

704—Christopher Webb, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/29)

704—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/29)

703—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/29)

703—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice

701—Brennan Rager, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

700—Mike Kenyon Jr., Castle Wed. Niters

700—Mitchell Jaeck, Knights of Castle

700—Randy Sykes, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (4/4)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

718—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle Wed. Niters

717—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle Molson Coors Doubles

712—Colette McNally, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

707—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle The League

692—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

671—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

656—Liz Kramer, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

648—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (4/4)

646—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

645—Liz Kramer, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

642—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes

640—Kim Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

636—Amber Vogt, T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic

624—Polly Burright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/28)

623—Amber Vogt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (4/4)

611—Amber Vogt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/28)

608—Georgette Albert, The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27)

607—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/28)

602—Christina Horvath, Castle Strikettes

602—Eleanor Treffinger, River City Wed. Men

LEAGUES

The Lanes King of the Hill (3/27) — Kevin Landreman 699, Mark Borckhardt 697, Brennan Rager 300, Shane P. McNally 594, Rebecca Calverley 471, Lauren Fischer 267.

The Lanes King of the Hill (4/3) — Dan Steimle 300, Lauren Fischer 559, Rebecca Calverley 486, Georgette Albert 238.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (3/28) — Patricia McNeil 487, Jolene Ahles 482, Linda Polzin 478, Amanda Duncan 477-213.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (4/4) — Linda Hagen 516, Patricia McNeil 507-203, Jolene Ahles 504, Marcy Whited 455.

The Lanes Retirees (3/29) — Keith Beaudin 622-227, Glenn Chapman 615, Fred Oates 604, Anthony Hansen 571.

The Lanes Retirees (4/5) — Mark Tarwid 664, Keith Beaudin 642-239, Dave Crenshaw 639, Anthony Hansen 611.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Keith Werderitch 663, Rick Fredrickson 640-245, Connie Pederson 496-200, Debbie Hauer 494.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (3/29) — Paul Pier 682, Kyle Kisner 671, Larry Mikulecky 658, Mark Borchardt 645, Larry Mutchie 299, Glen Halberstadt 299.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (4/5) — Kyle Kisner 690, Paul Pier 681, Scott O’Brien 675, Demetrius Polk 651, Cary O’Brien 279.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Ronald Thieme 690, Shaunte Stills 687, Michael Welter 674-279, Nancy Vioski 432-150.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Daniel Pier 695, Paul Pier 676, Alfredo Jackson 666, Nick Fazzari 663, Gary Schlicht 259.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Josh Casey 692, Lyle Casey 691, Eric Thoennes 276, Karen Schiller 560-224, Shannon Menarek 423.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points — Mike Vasey 688, Kevin Molbeck 687, Alfredo Jackson 279, Rebecca Welter 549, Lisa Jarstad 539, Marcia Munoz 534.

The Lanes Sooners — Mark Thomas 662-275, Dan Hansen 659, Linda Hagen 528-203, Marlette Anderson 438.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. (3/28) — Sandy Roushia 539-203, Judy Shales-Reinier 486, Eileen Stuebe 490, Cathy Larrabee 456.

Castle Tues. Aft. K.K. (4/4) — Kathy Lawrenz 559, Sandy Hansen 502, Emma Wood 479, Karen Barkow 452.

Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (3/28) — Tyler Hirth 300, Steve Behme 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (3/28) — Stephanie Warner 598-212, Gail Hagood 559, Sheila Carter 549.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers (4/4) —Tiffany Smith 513, Nichole Haynes 505-211.

Castle Wed. Seniors (3/29) — Duane Hoffren 616, Al Jensen 611, Tom Hurley 607, Gary Schlicht 270.

Castle Wed. Seniors (4/5) — Gary Schlicht 658-289, Al Jensen 617, Doc DeFurio 565, Marv Krahn 536.

Castle Wed. Niters — James White 288, Stephanie Schwartz 252.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Carmen Mortensen 492-175, Renee Thanig 439, Dennis Thanig 509, Bill Mortensen 516-220.

Castle Strikettes — Sheila Carter 587, Terri Isaacson 565, Tammy Falk 552, Jill Nowik 540, Jenny Sieker 236.

Castle Bowler’s Choice — Al Zeitz Sr. 297.

Knights of Castle — Al Zeitz Jr. 299.

Castle Family & Friends — Erik Anderson 689, Greg Governatori 677, James Ruffalo 300, Angelica Peterson 546, Kat Sell 542-211.

Castle Mon. Sr Mixed — Doc Jerdee 637, Ed Plachno 569, Cheri Betchkal 458, Debbie Jerdee 427.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (3/28) — Kevin Spencer 698, Joe McCarthy 673, Josh Basso 269, Polly Burright 247.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed (4/4) — Kevin Spencer 679, Jeff Albrecht 675, James Schnell 268, Kristi Dangutis 257.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mae Boeger 500, Mig Molle’ 457-178, Anita Hirt 404, Janet Johnson 401.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Ryan Jacobi 683-300, Sydney Wiroll 570, Liz Kramer 244.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Brian Kretschmer 563-223, Kyle Ketterhagen 538, Kathy Baumeister 495-191, Diane Fincutter 491.

T&C Thurs. K&G Contractors Classic — John Clark 680, Ryan Kiedrowski 677, Ethan Witterholt 278, Jessica Storm 561, Liz Kramer 248.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Jake Kessler 670-248, Chris Richter 603, Bonnie Schmidt 540-180, Lorraine Draper 484.

T&C Thurs. Nite Businessmen — Brian Hartman 682, CJ Johnson 672, Mark Malison 671, Don Stardy 267, Jerry Riemer 267, Jennifer Czerniak 517-180.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Laura Drissel 557-219, Julie Lois 557, Kristin Stam 544, Tiffany Taylor 520.

T&C Sun. Once a Month — Mike Friemoth 563-223, Mason Demaski 535, Victoria Enger 478, Jill Enger 464-200.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Mel Stanley 695, Terry Papcke 694, Jason Seifert 279, Kay Eldert 470-174, Margert Molle’ 416.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Mens Commercial — Jake Birch 688, Rick Ward 673, Randy Treu 655, Terry France 655.

River City Wed. Men — Jim Nannemann 676-268, CJ Torosian 653, Nate Bierer 645, Amanda Moll-Bierer 463, Eleanor Treffinger 233.

River City Thurs. Night Ladies — Gayle Rosenthal 505-184, Tammie Storm 487, Theresa Torosian 483, Cheryl Stoesser-Trovial 468.

River City A League of Our Own — Nate Bierer 585-227, Jeff Bottoni 532, LaVerne Lewis 422, Amanda Moll-Bierer 416, Chris Gajewski 168.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ralph Hibbard 679-299, Ryan Kiedrowski 670, Sue Daschner 559, Jessica Storm 249.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Smail 680-258, Jim Licht 579, Judi Olson 425-149, Joyce Malison 386.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors — Carlos Cervantes 647, Maddux Brooks 628, Madison Venne 586, Sakinah Thomas 567.

Castle Juniors — Quintin Billups 614, Andrew Tessman 492, Rebecca Christensen 479, JaQuora Jones 462.

Castle Preps — Blake Curley 415, Trent White 316, Paige Pron 416, Brooke Pron 391.

Castle Bantams — Luca Melendez 194, Owen Schommer 134, Ella Prudhomme 174, Sophia Puder 102.

The Lanes Juniors/Majors — Clayton Landreman 476-178, Jayden Jackson 473, Riley Molnaa 392-151, Lily Halberstadt 390.

The Lanes Preps — Matthew Peterson 466-190, Frederic Plumley 371, Harper Landreman 359-125, Aubryana Morris 306.

The Lanes Bantams — Nino Fiorta 256-139, Levi Cottingham 140, Maci Peterson 145-81, Kaydence Hanley 135.

The Lanes Bumpers — Liam Cottingham 185-99, Ry-Ry Beckett 183, Hailey Schroeckenthal 171-97, Adysen Schroeckenthal 161.