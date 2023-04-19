MEN'S LEADERS
785—CJ Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
772—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
767—Terry Martini, Castle The League
743—Dylan Shaffer, Castle The League
740—Cotie Holbek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
736—Tristian Albrecht, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
724—Glen Peltier, Castle The League
721—Mike Scalf, Castle The League
720—Steve Gerth, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
713—Kenneth Whitehouse, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
713—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle The League
706—Delbert Richards, Castle The League
WOMEN'S LEADERS
703—Stephanie Schwartz, Castle The League
653—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Ben Nowacki 646, Zach Torosian 642-237, Courtney Lufkin 482-177, Tammy Albert 461.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Ryan Kiedrowski 684, Rick Scherff 682, Tom Fennig 644, Cotie Holbek 278, Jessica Storm 257.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Bob Baker 671-269, Jeff Delange 665, Margaret Molle’ 443, Kay Eldert 427, Cynthia Bauerle 178.
Castle The League — Dylan Shaffer 300, Stephanie Schwartz 259.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Doc Jerdee 654, Bob Veselik 626, Cheri Betchkal 460, Sharon Lopez 443.
The Lanes Sooners — Anthony Hansen 693-256, Seth Sanchez 640, Tom Whitleyh 629, Marlette Anderson 429-147.