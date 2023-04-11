MEN'S LEADERS
807— Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
764— Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
764— Rick Peltier, Castle The League
756— Nathan Michalowski, Castle Mon. Molson Coors
754— Mike Miles, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
741— Delbert Richards, Castle The League
724— Tyler Hirth, Castle The League
723— Glen Peltier, Castle The League
712— Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
710— Tyronn Dyess, Castle The League
701— Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
727— Jami Larsen, Castle Mon. Molson Coors
661— Amber Vogt, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
628— Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Tristian Albrecht 674, Zach Woelfel 674, Scott Surdyk 673, Rick Scherff 278, Amber Vogt 244.
River City Tues. Nite Mixed — Jim Licht 628, Dennis Peterson 579-230, Joyce Malison 448-177, Rosie Storm 351.
T&C Sat. Once a Month — Scott Clanton 528, Greg Kotewa 496, Andrew Findlay 209, Tammy Popenhagen 384-154, Lynn Clanton 382.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Bob Baker 672, Jared Ottoman 655-279, Kay Eldert 417, Mig Molle’ 404, Angie Creighbum 179.
Castle The League — Delbert Richards 299.
Castle Mon. Molson Coors — Nathan Michalowski 256, Jami Larsen 266.
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation — Jeffrey Beauchamp 300.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Beth Green 543, Donna Chapman 508-202, Liz Langdon 481.