Bowling: Fakes wins Women's Division title in Racine County Bowling Classic

After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Racine County Bowling Classic crowned its first champion Thursday night at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Tracy Fakes just lost out on the top seed in the Women’s Division in the final game of the finals to Taylor Melahn, but came out on top of the stepladder finals by beating Melahn 226-194 in the championship match.

Fakes, from Whitefish Bay, entered the tournament nearly at the last minute and she’s glad she did.

“It feels really good to win a singles tournament,” said Fakes, who has won multiple Milwaukee city titles. “It was pretty cool to be involved with this.”

Fakes was in third place after the first round of the finals on Monday, but began Thursday night with a 280 game that she said “should have been a 300.” She followed with games of 233, 178 and 193, losing the final match before the stepladder to Melahn 213-193 to allow Melahn to finish in the top spot with a grand total of 1,991 (1,811 actual pinfall plus 180 bonus points for winning six matches)

Fakes (1,803 plus 180) and high school state champion Stephanie Zagar (1,833 plus 150) tied for second at 1,983; the top three finishers advanced to the stepladder.