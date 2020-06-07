Bowling: Castle Lanes back rolling after a dire three months

"I had been approaching everyone for a couple of months to come on in, take a tour and see how unique we are," Ontko said. "I think after that hour call, there was a real good understanding and he said he would get a hold of the health administrator (Dottie-Kay Bowersox)."

Bowersox explained her concerns with Castle Lanes' volleyball programs, which Ontko accepted. She also said she would call him back the following day with a reassessment.

"She called me the next day," Ontko said, "and started the conversation with, 'We're not going to be able to out you in your separate group,' and I was thinking, 'OK, here it comes.' But then she said, "You single-handedly have provided us with enough information and reassurance that we're going to increase the category you're in to 25% of capacity.

"Most of our summer leagues, which are down this year but still very good, the most we could have there is like 48 bowlers. So we're well under the 25% and that's all I needed."

Ontko is confident the recent encouraging developments will continue.

"It's a relief," he said. "We're hoping that even if we operate at 50% and things progress, we'll be ready for our fall season. We have super-high standard protocols in place. What I tried to explain to them through the whole thing is we have traceability.

"When you come in as a league bowler, we know your name, your contact information and we know what lane you were on and I know who your closest contacts were. No public business tracks people like we do in our bowling center. And even when we have open bowling, they give us their name, phone number and email and what time they checked in at Castle Lanes so we could inform people if there was some time of concern over COVID."

Looking back on his ordeal now, Ontko can't help but recall how close the business he had developed with his wife for so many years came to going out of business.

"If I had to give my personal assessment, one bowling center with our management and our precautions and our traceability versus opening all the bars and restaurants at 50% spread out all over the city, we're a far less health risk," Ontko said. "And we were almost sacrificed.

"I think what Castle Lanes showed the City of Racine is how valuable we are, how much we're appreciated and what the bowling community is all about."