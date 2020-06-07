Bowling: Castle Lanes back rolling after a dire three months

Phil Ontko can finally relax a little and maybe even manage a smile.
The emotional voice he sometimes spoke with during the most futile moments of this harshest of springs has been replaced by an upbeat tone of revival.
Maybe everything is going to turn out all right after a miserable 11-week stretch in his life.
The owner of Castle Lanes in Racine, one of the premier bowling establishments in Wisconsin, had been experiencing unrelenting anguish since St. Patrick’s Day, when the COVID-19 pandemic starting sucking the life out of his established business. From then until late May, when Ontko was cleared to welcome more bowlers back to his business, Castle Lanes took in only about $375 in revenue, he said.
“We were really concerned with just being around and we were a healthy business (before the pandemic),” Ontko said.
He made countless phone calls to politicians to stave off the very real possibility that Castle Lanes would close, possibly forever. One dead end seemed to lead to another. Expenses started to mount as hope dwindled.
Good things finally started happening for Ontko when "Forward Racine" went into effect after Memorial Day, setting off a chain of events that gave Ontko confidence. Castle Lanes is now operating at limited capacity only after a great deal of sweat and tears on Ontko’s part, but at least it’s again operating at a sufficient level to remain financially viable.
One year ago, the limited number of bowlers he sees these days at his place would have made Ontko panic. But a worldwide pandemic changes one’s perspective and what Ontko sees now is enough to make him rejoice.
But what a long struggle it was for a man who took over Castle Lanes in March 1991 and built it with wife Patti into one of the most successful bowling destinations in the state. It started on March 17, when the situation regressed from difficult to desperate.
Until March 16, there was a limit of 250 people in a single place and league bowling had not yet been affected by the pandemic. That changed when the limit was reduced to 50 later that day. And then on the afternoon of March 17, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared that no more than 10 people could meet as a group. That essentially closed all bowling centers in the state.
Ontko’s insurance did not cover the interruption of business caused by the pandemic. He was not in position to repay potential government loans because of his lost revenue. The future of Castle Lanes and its 20 employees, five of whom are full-time, was suddenly hanging in the balance with no end to the pandemic in sight.
When the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Evers’ stay-at-home-order May 13, Ontko tried to resume operations on a limited basis. But there were several hurdles to clear as Ontko worked long hours to convey that his business model wasn’t applicable to the restrictions that were still in place.
“When the Supreme Court reversed the decision of Safer at Home, I contacted the people at City Hall,” Ontko said. “Now it was resting in the court and I was told, ‘You’re still considered a non-essential until the 26th (of May). So I again made my basic plea and said, ‘When we go to open, please consider my basic business model. All of my business orbits my league model that I’ve chosen. My bar really isn’t a hot spot that people come to if I don’t have bowling. My bar serves my bowlers. Even my open bowling is minimal because we have so many leagues. So if you don’t let me have my leagues, you’re basically taking me off the map and possibly putting me out of business.’ "
When "Forward Racine" went into effect May 26, restaurants are able to open in-person dining with 50% seating capacity. Gyms and other indoor recreational facilities were also allowed to open but with a limit of only 10 people inside at any one time.
That didn't do Ontko much good. Bowling centers can't remain viable with only 10 bowlers at a time.
"We were put in a category with pool halls, athletic clubs and we're really not relating to that at all," Ontko said. "That had nothing to do with us. And the limit was 10 people in my building. That would be through June and, in July, if everything proceeded good, the next phase would bump us to 25 people. Then we're out of business.
"We effectively had revenue from March 18 until that Friday (May 22) of $375. That's total revenue. So how could we go two more months with nothing?
"We had received our payroll protection plan. That first month, we were doing a lot of things like painting and cleaning, but we had no revenue. So that loan was basically going to my employees. It just was looking real dismal."
Ontko worked long hours trying to reverse the fortunes of Castle Lanes. He contacted the office of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, who reached out to Evers' office about the status of bowling alleys. He spoke with others, including Robert W. Wirch of the Wisconsin State Senate, and Greta Neubauer of the Wisconsin State Assembly who represents the City of Racine and eastern Racine County.
He also created a video to his bowlers, asking them to try to make a difference. Ontko was pleasantly surprised by what ensued.
"I asked them to respectfully contact the mayor's office and explain to them why we're important, why they could trust them to do the right thing and us to do the right thing as far as being socially responsible with the COVID concerns and everything like that," Ontko said.
"I got 11,000 organic views of that video. It reached, organically, over 30,000 people. I received a call from someone from Ontario, who was involved in bowling in Canada. I received a call from someone in western New York State who was a proprietor who was following my whole story.
"We received 19,000 interactions within a week. Needless to say, my bowlers really made themselves known. I think they saved us."
Out on the Town: Bowling Down Memory Lane
On June 10, Our Harmony Club Inc. hosted its first ever fundraising event at Castle Lanes. Bowling Down Memory Lane brought together clients, caregivers, volunteers and other individuals who support our organization and provided a venue where they could have fun, relax and enjoy one another's companionship. We were lucky enough to have been given more than $2,000 in raffle prizes from local organizations and individuals.
Bowersox explained her concerns with Castle Lanes' volleyball programs, which Ontko accepted. She also said she would call him back the following day with a reassessment.
"She called me the next day," Ontko said, "and started the conversation with, 'We're not going to be able to out you in your separate group,' and I was thinking, 'OK, here it comes.' But then she said, "You single-handedly have provided us with enough information and reassurance that we're going to increase the category you're in to 25% of capacity.
"Most of our summer leagues, which are down this year but still very good, the most we could have there is like 48 bowlers. So we're well under the 25% and that's all I needed."
Ontko is confident the recent encouraging developments will continue.
"It's a relief," he said. "We're hoping that even if we operate at 50% and things progress, we'll be ready for our fall season. We have super-high standard protocols in place. What I tried to explain to them through the whole thing is we have traceability.
"When you come in as a league bowler, we know your name, your contact information and we know what lane you were on and I know who your closest contacts were. No public business tracks people like we do in our bowling center. And even when we have open bowling, they give us their name, phone number and email and what time they checked in at Castle Lanes so we could inform people if there was some time of concern over COVID."
Looking back on his ordeal now, Ontko can't help but recall how close the business he had developed with his wife for so many years came to going out of business.
"If I had to give my personal assessment, one bowling center with our management and our precautions and our traceability versus opening all the bars and restaurants at 50% spread out all over the city, we're a far less health risk," Ontko said. "And we were almost sacrificed.
"I think what Castle Lanes showed the City of Racine is how valuable we are, how much we're appreciated and what the bowling community is all about."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!