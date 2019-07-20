It’s only fitting that in the 50th anniversary year of man first landing on the moon, not just one, but two, Eagles have landed.
One United States Bowling Congress Eagle belongs to Cotie Holbek of Burlington, a companion piece to the one he won last year at the USBC Open Championships.
The other Eagle belongs to Jenny Wonders, forever linking her and her famous dad together in USBC history.
Holbek, 26, pulled off an uncommon feat at this year’s Championships in Las Vegas, Nev., winning the Regular Division (average 176 and above) doubles title with partner Steve Fisher of Winthrop Harbor, Ill. Bowling on March 25, the duo combined for 1,478 as Holbek had games of 266, 234 and 276 for a 776 series and Fisher, 33, shot 219-270-213 for a 702.
Wonders, 34, finished off her 1,876 all-events total in the Standard Division (average 156 to 175) on May 23, shooting 651 in doubles, 628 in team event and 597 in singles.
Both bowlers got the call confirming their victories on July 9, the day after the tournament ended.
Last year, Holbek said winning an Eagle was “surreal” and “crazy.”
This year?
“I’m speechless,” he said.
Holbek had been watching the leaderboard regularly since his score posted, especially on the last day of the tournament. It still wasn’t as much as he looked last year when he waited on his singles results.
“I did check the leaderboard when I got up in morning and when I went to bed,” Holbek said. “At the same time, my (Towne & Country Lanes) teammates were watching. If anything happened, me and my partner knew about it. Steve and I talked about it and said it was going to take good bowling to beat us. Anything can happen, but we were pretty confident.”
The closest anyone got was 55 pins — Lawrence Porter of Whitesboro, N.Y. and Art Alexander III of North Syracuse, N.Y. were second at 1,423 — and only three other doubles teams cracked the 1,400 mark.
Prior to bowling at the Open this year, Holbek was recognized for his singles title last year and that made it a little difficult when he and Fisher bowled doubles.
“Before we bowled team event, I received a watch (for winning) and it was hard to control my emotions,” Holbek said. “When I went out it set in — I was competing against a lot of the best bowlers in the world, and I’m one of the champions.”
It did show a bit when he shot just 559 in team event, which did help Towne & Country to eighth place at the time. The team finished 157th at 2,994.
He got himself back together in doubles, then finished with a 647 in singles for an all-events total of 1,982, which ended up 123rd. Considering more than 60,000 bowlers competed, his finish was exceptional.
“Last year winning singles and this year winning doubles was an amazing feeling,” Holbek said. “Obviously, the singles Eagle is the biggest thing to happen in my (bowling) life, but to win a doubles Eagle and share it with my partner means a lot.
“He and I have bowled together for just two or three years, so we’re still relatively new to bowling with each other. To be able to do it so soon is crazy.”
Jenny Wonders has had the name recognition at the Open, but never thought she would be able to join her dad as an Eagle winner.
Wonders’ father, Rich, is one of just a handful of bowlers who have won multiple titles in the same year. Wonders won doubles, all-events, team all-events in 1982 and added team all-events titles in 1983 and 1986. He was inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame in 1990, at the time one of the youngest ever inducted.
“It’s kind of crazy,” said Jenny, who won the women’s title at this year’s Racine County Bowling Classic. “I would never thought I’d find myself in this position, even being in a different division. I hadn’t been there since 2016, but I was having a good season bowling-wise.”
But seeing where Jenny came from shows how unlikely it seemed to be that she could join her father as the only father and daughter to each win an Eagle.
When she was 11, she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disorder where the person’s own immune system attacks healthy tissue. She’s also had two deep vein blood clots, infection in her elbow, broken bones in both feet, a hip replacement, kidney stones and more.
But the worst came in April of 2010, when she got a flesh-eating bacterial infection that nearly killed her. In fact, her surgeon told her she should not have survived the infection, let alone not lose a limb.
If she could handle hearing news like that, finding out how she was doing in a bowling tournament could have seemed trivial.
Nope. She was on pins and needles every time she saw there was an update in the standings.
“I checked almost every day and I shouldn’t have been,” Jenny said. “I would see posts on Facebook and when I started reading there was a new leader, my heart stopped for a second.”
She said two bowlers had a chance to pass her, but the bowling gods wouldn’t let it happen. One person needed two strikes in the 10th and got the first, but not the second. The other person needed a nine-count on his final shot, but got six.
Randy Lightsey of San Antonio and Xavier Altamirano of Tucson tied for second at 1,874.
Another item of note was her average, which is based on a bowler’s average at the Open over the person’s last 27 games. Her 175 just fit into the Standard Division for singles. If she had just 22 more pins over her last three appearances, she would have been in the Regular Division.
As it is, she is extremely happy and proud to be linked with her dad forever in USBC lore, considering what she’s been through.
“Obviously, I’m proud I’ve come this far from where I was at one point healthwise,” Jenny said. “There have been times I wondered what I could have accomplished if I didn’t have my health issues.
“What should have been my prime years were wasted because my health didn’t allow me to compete. So never in my wildest dreams did I think I would win an Eagle and be with my dad.”
