There's something about the Racine County Bowling Classic that brings out the best in Ben Betchkal.
And Brandon Lipari didn't do too badly either Saturday night at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove.
The 30-year-old Betchkal made it 3 for 3 in the tournament, which started in 2017. He won 10 of his 16 matches in the two eight-game blocks he bowled Wednesday and Saturday and earned the $750 first prize for winning the men's championship.
After match play, he was at 4,227 points, which is his actual pinfall plus 300 bonus pins for winning 10 matches. In the final match of the stepladder, he defeated Lipari 245-183.
Lipari, the No, 4 seed, had to win two matches to reach the final. He defeated No. 3 seed Dustin Vasey 223-162 in the first stepladder match and then held off No. 2 seed Scott Salinas 215-209 in the stepladder semifinal match.
For Betchkal, a Racine native who lives in Kenosha, his third straight championship was a lot to take in emotionally.
"I'm speechless, basically," he said. "It was another tough field, as usual. I have no words for it at this point."
Betchkal started the night on a solid, yet unspectacular note with a 244. The turned out to be his lowest game of the night and he followed with scores of 258, 247, 266, 259, 258, 248 and 267.
"I just kept everything rolling and kept my angles in front of me and just made sure I kept the ball in play," he said. "It worked all night."
Going into Saturday's final, Betchkal had a total of 2,000. He trailed Salinas, the leader, by only 115 points and knew a solid night of bowling would but in strong position to win his third straight championship.
"One hundred and 15 pins you can make up in one game, no problem," he said. "So I just wanted to put myself in the mix to get into the stepladder finals. Then I looked after Game 6 and I was leading and I had a real good cushion. So I didn't really have to worry about it. And I just kind of went from there."
While Betchkal cruised, the 34-year-old Lipari surged. Entering Saturday's finals with 1,907 points, Lipari bowled games of 268, 214, 222, 247, 215, 215, 202 and 256. By winning 10 matches over the two days, Lipari also earned 300 bonus pins.
"I didn't have any big huge games," Lipari said. "It was just staying steady. I wasn't negative on any game and I just slowly, but surely worked my way up. I think I was down 40 going into the top-16 game where everyone got matched up and I came up big after (Joe) Thoennes ended up leaving a split on that last ball. He had a double and squeaked in by three pins.
"I knew I had to come up big to get in. I was chasing 40 pins to get into the top four and I shot a 256."
In the semifinal against Salinas, Lipari left a Big Four split (4-6-7-10) midway through the game, but Salinas had a six-pin split a couple frames later.
Salinas still had a chance to win the match by rolling two strikes in a row in the 10th frame. He got the first, but left a solid 10-pin on his second shot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.