MEN'S LEADERS
803—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters
802—Jeff Coates, Castle Wed. Niters
764—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Thurs. A.M. Koffee Klutchers
742—Kurt Brudnicki, River City Wed. Men
740—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Wed. Men
738—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
737—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
733—Mike Torosian, River City Wed. Men
719—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
709—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men
WOMEN'S LEADERS
799—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
735—Sue Daschner, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
712—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
LEAGUES
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 498, Kathy Clouthier 497-181, Judy Morse 475, Laurel Peters 475.
Castle Thurs. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Dave Boldus 663, Tyronn Dyess 278, LeeVora Perry 549, Lula Smith 500-205.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 557-237, Don Hyatt 510, Sandy Strini 488-188, Kathi Manchester 474.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Steven Gerth 297, Jessica Storm 290.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 682-233, Cody Clausen 577, Gary Bushley 560, Diane Fincutter 528-191.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Elaine Phelps 558-210, Mig Molle’ 464.
River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 697, Chris Bottoni 694, Jim Wengel 685, Frank Erickson 680-279, Kurt Brudnicki 279.
