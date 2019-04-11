Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

803—Ryan Zagar, Castle Wed. Niters

802—Jeff Coates, Castle Wed. Niters

764—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Thurs. A.M. Koffee Klutchers

742—Kurt Brudnicki, River City Wed. Men

740—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Wed. Men

738—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

737—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

733—Mike Torosian, River City Wed. Men

719—Tyler Schildt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

709—Mike Paulich, River City Wed. Men

WOMEN'S LEADERS

799—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

735—Sue Daschner, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

712—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 498, Kathy Clouthier 497-181, Judy Morse 475, Laurel Peters 475.

Castle Thurs. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Dave Boldus 663, Tyronn Dyess 278, LeeVora Perry 549, Lula Smith 500-205.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 557-237, Don Hyatt 510, Sandy Strini 488-188, Kathi Manchester 474.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Steven Gerth 297, Jessica Storm 290.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Carl Chernouski 682-233, Cody Clausen 577, Gary Bushley 560, Diane Fincutter 528-191.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Elaine Phelps 558-210, Mig Molle’ 464.

River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 697, Chris Bottoni 694, Jim Wengel 685, Frank Erickson 680-279, Kurt Brudnicki 279.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments