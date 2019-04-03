MEN'S LEADERS
814—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
789—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
788—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.
767—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
730—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
717—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
713—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
712—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
711—Mike Welter, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
710—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill
708—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch
703—Gene Shannon, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
702—Luke Comstock, Castle V.F.W.
701—Charlie Brown, Castle V.F.W.
WOMEN'S LEADERS
711—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
690—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
662—Tammy Falk, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
613—Dani Jo Sheckles, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
608—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Jason Frank 290.
Castle V.F.W. — Kyle Kisner 300.
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 234.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Craig Theisen 587, Glenn Thomas 581-221, Natalie Curley 503, Connie Pederson 501, Debbie Hauer 191.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Kevin Landreman 679, Ron Vokes 675, Brian Anzalone 673, Jeffery Fernholz 668-285, Cary O’Brien 668.
Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 569-202, Marilyn Venne 476, Jan Corkins 465, Linda Polzin 454.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Rudy Sanchez 612, Jose Rodriguez 555, Loren Larsen 544, George Alvarez 543, Mark Tarwid 231.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 613, Jack Van Swol 611, Kathy Erickson 531, Jane Hartman 474.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — James Schnell 671, Greg Geddes 257, Lynda Schlitz 268.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 507, Jackie Heiligenthal 496, Polly Burright 188.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.