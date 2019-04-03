Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

814—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

789—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

788—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.

767—Jeremy Kenyon, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

730—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

717—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

713—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

712—Cotie Holbek, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

711—Mike Welter, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

710—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill

708—Jordan Johnson, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

703—Gene Shannon, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

702—Luke Comstock, Castle V.F.W.

701—Charlie Brown, Castle V.F.W.

WOMEN'S LEADERS

711—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

690—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

662—Tammy Falk, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

613—Dani Jo Sheckles, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers

608—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Jason Frank 290.

Castle V.F.W. — Kyle Kisner 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Tammy Falk 234.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Craig Theisen 587, Glenn Thomas 581-221, Natalie Curley 503, Connie Pederson 501, Debbie Hauer 191.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill — Kevin Landreman 679, Ron Vokes 675, Brian Anzalone 673, Jeffery Fernholz 668-285, Cary O’Brien 668.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 569-202, Marilyn Venne 476, Jan Corkins 465, Linda Polzin 454.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Rudy Sanchez 612, Jose Rodriguez 555, Loren Larsen 544, George Alvarez 543, Mark Tarwid 231.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Ken Stockero 613, Jack Van Swol 611, Kathy Erickson 531, Jane Hartman 474.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — James Schnell 671, Greg Geddes 257, Lynda Schlitz 268.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 507, Jackie Heiligenthal 496, Polly Burright 188.

