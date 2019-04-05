Try 3 months for $3

MEN'S LEADERS

806—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle

803—Alex Marquez Jr., Castle Bowler’s Choice

788—Cotie Holbek, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

761—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

752—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice

751—Mitchell Jaeck, The Lanes Trestleboard

748—Bob Peterson, Castle Bowler’s Choice

744—Michael Guzman, Knights of Castle

742—Kyle Ketterhagen, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

738—Scott Salinas, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

730—Jeremy Kenyon, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

729—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

726—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

721—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice

718—Jake Spencer, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

716—Brandon Quinones, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW

711—Mike Miller, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

709—Ron Sommer, Castle Bowler’s Choice

707—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard

706—Kyle Ketterhagen, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

704—Randy Eschmann, Knights of Castle

703—Thomas Hopkins, Castle Bowler’s Choice

WOMEN'S LEADERS

760—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes

695—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed

684—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

659—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen

629—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

601—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

LEAGUES

Castle Strikettes — Dani Jo Sheckles 580, Jenny Sieker 578, Tina Michals 549, Nancy Sands 546, Melissa Jansen 300.

Castle Bowler’s Choice — Alex Marquez Jr. 279.

Knights of Castle — Les Wald Jr. 699, Brett Pinnecker 687, Scott Salinas 678, Brandon Lipari 299.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Marcus West 656, Daniel Pier 648, Matt Cecchini 638, Steven Kubiak 635, Brandon Quinones 265.

The Lanes Trestleboard — Lyle Casey 664, Roger Lofquist 662, Mitchell Jaeck 289, Amanda Langel 546-209, Emily Panyk 501.

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap — Eric Kudrna 681, Jon Hunter 662, Jeremy Kenyon 280, Rebecca Welter 538, Lisa Jarstad 519, Danielle Gename 238.

Hillside Classic — Joe Arvai IV 668, Randy Wozniak 660, Mark Parrish 639, Matt Parrish 631.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Chuck Glover 687, Todd Veto 687, Matt Siekert 652, Chad Sampson 648.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Cotie Holbek 300, Taylor Melahn 591-216.

T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Fred Syhkes 652-248, Burt Phelps 629, Lee Wise 611, Helen Wise 502, Theresa Riemer 244.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Jeff Jobst 688, Mark VandeVelde 685, Kyle Ketterhagen 277, Jenny Szerniak 500, Theresa Riemer 234.

T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Laura Drissel 545-235, Nicole Bushley 541, Mary Niederer 522, Julie Lois 514.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments