MEN'S LEADERS

838—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

808—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

753—Jeff Sykes, Castle V.F.W.

750—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle V.F.W.

748—Mitch Jaeck, Castle V.F.W.

744—Nathan Michalowski, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

739—Clay Venne Jr., The Lanes Wed. Seniors

731—Greg Brooks, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

730—Kevin Moreno, Castle V.F.W.

723—Tyler Hirth, Castle V.F.W.

720—Scott Kerkman, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

715—Phil Ontko, Castle V.F.W.

710—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

710—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men

709—Kyle Kisner, Castle V.F.W.

701—Jon Stanton, Castle V.F.W.

700—Robert Lewens Jr., Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

WOMEN'S LEADERS

681—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

676—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

626—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

601—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch

LEAGUES

Castle Miller Classic Doubles — Tyler Hirth 300.

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Woody Woodward 246.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Roman Dymerski 563, Erling Hagen 558, Mark Tarwid 552, Keith Bueaudin 544, Clay Venne Jr. 256.

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Andy Hornyak 632, Al Jensen 630, Jim Larrabee 593, Duane Hoffren 577, Ron Sommer 247.

Belles of The Lanes — Linda Hagen 512, Annie dunn 504-190, Dawn Harris 487, Jan Corkins 472.

The Lanes Sooners — Clay Venne Jr. 657, Seth Sanchez 649-265, Nick Balcer 634, Laura Justman 445-180.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch — Richard Pansch 692, Mike Estes 682, Georgette Albert 591.

Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 546, Ken Stockero 539, Genette Biggs 505, Kathy Erickson 495.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Roy Chase 678, Anthony Enright 660, Adam Gebel 280, Theresa Riemer 247.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Polly Burright 524, Tiffany Taylor 498, Jackie Heiligenthal 201.

