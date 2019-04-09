MEN'S LEADERS
827—Mike Thoennes, Castle Keglers
776—Phil Ontko, Castle Classic
754—Bruce Schoenfuss, Castle Keglers
750—Don Langdon, Castle Classic
745—Jason Frank, Castle Classic
743—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
740—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic
736—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic
731—David Schwartz, Castle Classic
728—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic
720—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
717—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
714—Will Small, River City Tues. Morning Mixed
712—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic
712—Mike Estes, Castle Keglers
711—Marty Williams, Castle Classic
709—Dan Weber, Castle Keglers
708—Vernon Fink, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
706—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
705—Riley Smith, Castle Classic
703—Jaydon Callis, Castle Keglers
700—Jim Wengel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
703—Nancy Jeter, Castle Classic
684—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
676—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
644—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
643—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
602—Danielle Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
Castle Classic — Nancy Jeter 266.
Castle Keglers — Mike Thoennes 289.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandra Jansa 559-210, JoAnn Nelson 528, Patti Ontko 505, Karen Brown 503.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 561, Jolene Ahles 553-212, Linda Polzin 479, Sandra Thurmond 477.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Bob Baker 664, Roy Chase 664, Tyler Schildt 265, Rachel Eldert 595-258, Felicia Longo 533.
T&C Mon. ABC — Dale Thomas 546, Al Blum 536, Burt Phelps 215, Mae Boeger 547-199, Elaine Phelps 512.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John Weiser 694, Steve Chick 692-288, Ryan Kiedrowski 692, Jessica Storm 268.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Chuck Torosian 622-269, Dale Kotke 615, Joyce Malison 485-189, Paddy Nannemann 431.
River City Sat. Night Live — Travis Grob 586-222, Steve Wegner 585, Rose Rath 523-198, Chris Gajewski 451.
JUNIORS
River City Sat. Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Zeph Edgell 149-76, Abel Dilworth 109-76, Rylee Henderson 239-145.
