MEN'S LEADERS

827—Mike Thoennes, Castle Keglers

776—Phil Ontko, Castle Classic

754—Bruce Schoenfuss, Castle Keglers

750—Don Langdon, Castle Classic

745—Jason Frank, Castle Classic

743—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

740—Kyle Giese, Castle Classic

736—Zak Eidsor, Castle Classic

731—David Schwartz, Castle Classic

728—Scott Radtke, Castle Classic

720—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

717—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers

714—Will Small, River City Tues. Morning Mixed

712—Tony Kenyon, Castle Classic

712—Mike Estes, Castle Keglers

711—Marty Williams, Castle Classic

709—Dan Weber, Castle Keglers

708—Vernon Fink, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

706—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors

705—Riley Smith, Castle Classic

703—Jaydon Callis, Castle Keglers

700—Jim Wengel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

703—Nancy Jeter, Castle Classic

684—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

676—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

644—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

643—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

602—Danielle Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

LEAGUES

Castle Classic — Nancy Jeter 266.

Castle Keglers — Mike Thoennes 289.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sandra Jansa 559-210, JoAnn Nelson 528, Patti Ontko 505, Karen Brown 503.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 561, Jolene Ahles 553-212, Linda Polzin 479, Sandra Thurmond 477.

T&C Mon. Night Majors — Bob Baker 664, Roy Chase 664, Tyler Schildt 265, Rachel Eldert 595-258, Felicia Longo 533.

T&C Mon. ABC — Dale Thomas 546, Al Blum 536, Burt Phelps 215, Mae Boeger 547-199, Elaine Phelps 512.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John Weiser 694, Steve Chick 692-288, Ryan Kiedrowski 692, Jessica Storm 268.

River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Chuck Torosian 622-269, Dale Kotke 615, Joyce Malison 485-189, Paddy Nannemann 431.

River City Sat. Night Live — Travis Grob 586-222, Steve Wegner 585, Rose Rath 523-198, Chris Gajewski 451.

JUNIORS

River City Sat. Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Zeph Edgell 149-76, Abel Dilworth 109-76, Rylee Henderson 239-145.

