MEN'S LEADERS
738—Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens
732—Rob Beth, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies
WOMEN'S LEADERS
637—Courtney Lufkin, River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies
635—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Kathryn Urick 589, Bernice Houf 538, Jolene Ahles 505, Kay Konz 493, Shari Urick 244.
Castle Kings & Queens — John Schroeder Sr. 650, Brett Mattice 628, Kyle Kisner 278, Tanya Kisner 548-201, Amanda Quella 484.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Linda Knotek 554, Bill Redmann 530.
The Lanes Sooners — Billie Johnson 652, Clay Venne Jr. 644, Andy J. Hornyak 254, Laura Justman 384-149.
Castle Mon. Sr. Mixed — Greg Schick 581, Ed Plachno 561, Cheri Betchkal 446, Mary Lui 405.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Chuck Torosian 648, Steve Schwab 627, Rob Beth 289, Tracy Pertile 482, Theresa Torosian 464, Courtney Lufkin 268.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Chuck Torosian 684, Tim Ksobiech 617, Kevin Helding 255, Laura Shotliff 504-188, Linda Stumpfol 434.
JUNIORS
River City Bantam/Bumpers — Zeph Edgell 124-75, Abel Dilworth 99.
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 663-233, Jake Dros 532, Addison Kinsey 412-162, Ashley Bakke 307.
