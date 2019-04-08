MEN'S LEADERS
757—Cotie Holbek, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers
748—Matt Dean, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers
728—Steve Enger, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
646—Taylor Melahn, T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers
645—Sandy Jansa, Castle M.M.K.K.
643—Mary Appenzeller, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
628—Carolina Sell, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
605—Beth Thode, Castle Sun. Fun Couples
601—Shari Urick, The Lanes Sturtevant Women
LEAGUES
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Tom Jensen 606, Rick Pope 578, George Alvarez 243, Cheryl Williams 525-195, Jeanette Stuckart 500.
Castle Sun. Fun Couples — Rob McGuff 582, Jason Trentadue 558, Tim Peterson 213, Cheryl Heyel 504, Tiffany Smith 456, Beth Thode 245.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Linda Knotek 500, Sandy Jansa 246.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Ed Plachno 575, Jim Adams 549, Kathy Bakula 547, Mary Lui 475.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Jake Spencer 697-247, Marcus Ludwig 638, Mary Appenzeller 257.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Jason Finster 628, Joe Wasik 614-248, Polly Burright 535-188.
T&C Sat. Rockin' Rollers — Cotie Holbek 278, Ellie Mack 526, Debbie Lafauce 517, Taylor Melahn 227.
T&C Sat. A League of Our Own — Barry Woods 671-279, Roger Schaufel 641, Butch Arterbum 484, Gail Bishop 175.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Cathy Van Koningsveld 558, Bernice Houf 523, Kathryn Urick 507, Carolina Sell 224.
JUNIORS
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 506, Hunter Rogers 505, Jay Clarksen 214, Maddie Pozek 580-224, Christina Doyle 367.
