MEN'S LEADERS
831—Tyler Schildt, T&C Mon. Night Majors
759—Kevin Clark, T&C Mon. Night Majors
759—Gene Toboyek, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
742—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
729—Dale Kotke, River City Tues. Morning Mixed
703—Darren Kisting, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
702—Steve Spiegelhoff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
702—Dale McGilvary, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
672—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
652—Jessica Storm, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
634—Danielle Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
620—Felicia Longo, T&C Mon. Night Majors
603—Sue Daschner, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
LEAGUES
The Lanes JMBA Men — Darren Olson 687, Alexander Maszka 670, Mark Walek 656, Joe Slis 640, Brandon Mueller 264.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Jolene Ahles 547-195, Linda Hagen 501, Barbara Thomas 488, Shirley Bedford 478.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK — Sanda Redman 542-225, Judy Shales-Reiner 540, Emma Wood 539, Darlene Krueger 524.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — David Kail 699, Tyler Schildt 299, Rachel Eldert 582, Amanda Gerth 506, Felicia Longo 234.
T&C Mon. ABC — Dale Thomas 626-226, Burt Phelps 592, Elaine Phelps 514, Lorraine Draper 512, Mae Boeger 191.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Gary Exner Jr. 689, Ray Schrubbe 684, Brian Holtz 289, Shane McNally 585, Colette McNally 541, Danielle Hibbard 269.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Will Small 626, Ken Voegeli 587, Dale Kotke 289, Paddy Nannemann 429-168, Joyce Malison 406.
