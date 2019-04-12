Georgette Albert, Nancy Jeter and Dar Fischer had their names all over the leaderboard of the recently completed Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships at Castle Lanes.
Albert won three titles, all in the scratch divisions, and Jeter and Fischer won two titles each.
She was a member of Air Logic, which won the Class 1 scratch team title with a total pinfall of 2,586. Albert led the team with a 714 women’s national honor series. Jeter was also a member of Air Logic, shooting 600, and Colette McNally (641) and Shane McNally (625) rounded out the team.
Albert shot 657 and teamed with Jeter (624) to win Class 1 scratch doubles, and Albert who added a 639 to finish second in scratch singles, won scratch all-events with 2,010.
Fischer won Class 1 scratch singles with 673 and totaling 2,168 in handicap all-events. She shot a 725 series during team event and 602 in singles for a scratch total of 2,000 to finish second behind Albert.
In the other handicap divisions, Flynn to Win, comprised of Karen Flynn (490 scratch), Bridgette Wolfe (508), Amber Stetler (495) and Marci Munoz (620), totaled 2,763 with handicap to win team event; Selina Ruffin (566) and Marie Salinas (595) totaled 1,476 to win doubles; and Carolina Sell (636) totaled 789 to win singles.
Complete results are available online at www.racinebowling.org.
