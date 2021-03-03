Bowling agate March 4

SCORES FROM FEB. 12-20
MEN'S LEADERS
825—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
825—Delbert Richards, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
814—Al Zeitz Jr., CastleLanes.com (Feb. 19)
792—Jerry Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
785—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings & Queens
785—Travis Bushley, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic
784—Marcus West, CastleLanes.com (Feb. 19)
784—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic
774—Kevin Clark, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
770—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
767—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
767—Justin Riekena, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
765—Andy Hornyak, The Lanes Sooners
762—Jason Frank, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
759—Opie St. Martin, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
759—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim
754—Michael Scalf, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
751—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
751—Tony Kenyon, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
749—Greg Governatori, Castle Family & Friends
748—Eric Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard
748—Jake Boresch, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
747—Zak Eidsor, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
745—Jamey Caldwell, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
742—Jeff Sykes, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
741—Andrew Dahl, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
741—Tristian Albrecht, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
740—Alan Blome, Castle Family and Friends
740—James Schnell, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
739—Alan Blome, Knights of Castle
736—Rich Larsen, CastleLanes.com (Feb. 19)
736—Jackie Pettis, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
733—Chris Gutierrez, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
733—Brian Anzalone, The Lanes King of the Hill
732—Billy Austin, Knights of Castle
732—Steven Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
732—Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
731—Zack Sasser, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
730—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
728—Al Zeitz Sr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
728—Les Wald Jr., Knights of Castle
727—Terry Martini, Knights of Castle
727—Corey Swieciak, T&C Mon. Night Majors
725—Ryan Schroeder, Castle Kings & Queens
725—Adam Gebel, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic
724—Scott Zess, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
723—Les Wald Jr., Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
722—Jeffery Fernholz, The Lanes King of the Hill
719—Cotie Holbek, T&C Mon. Night Majors
718—Brandon Taylor, CastleLanes.com (Feb. 15)
717—Jason Leasure, T&C Mon. Night Majors
716—Versie Shannon, CastleLanes.com (Feb. 19)
716—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
714—Ed Plachno, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 12)
714—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
714—David Harmon, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial
713—Tyler Hirth, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
713—Kyle Holliday, Castle Keglers
712—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 19)
710—Rob Beth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic
710—Zach Woelfel, River City Wed. Men
709—Bob Wiegand, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 12)
708—Jim Larsen, CastleLanes.com (Feb. 19)
708—Michael Yarbrough, CastleLanes.com (Feb. 15)
708—Landon Bieneman, T&C Wed. High School
706—Al Wallat, Castle Bowler’s Choice (Feb. 19)
706—Mickey Moe, The Lanes Trestleboard
706—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
705—Matt Flintrop, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
705—Zach Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
704—Vernon Tuinstra Sr., The Lanes King of the Hill
702—James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers
702—Steve Miller, T&C Wed. Slades Corners
702—CJ Torosian, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
701—Aaron Druktenis, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 19)
701—Billy Flores, CastleLanes.com
701—Keith Beaudin, The Lanes Retirees
701—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation
701—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill
701—Rick Scherff, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
700—Laura Drissel, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff
696—Theresa Riemer, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed
686—Kimberly Enright, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic
682—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim
680—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic
669—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen
662—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 19)
661—Sommerlee Vasey, Castle Strikettes
658—Joy Vadnais, T&C Fri. Night Mixed
656—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Strikettes
654—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Goose Classic
650—Taylor Melahn, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
644—Hannah Derosier, T&C Wed. High School
639—Tiffany Taylor, T&C Thurs. Powder Puff
639—Jessica Woelfel, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
636—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 19)
635—Melissa Vogt, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
633—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes King of the Hill
628—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes
628—Carla Kenyon, The Lanes Strike Force
627—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed
621—Mindy Christensen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 19)
620—Nancy Vioski, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (Feb. 19)
615—Kristi Dangutis, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
613—Bonnie Schmidt, T&C Tues. Night Mixed
606—Tiffany Schroeder, Castle Kings & Queens
606—Carly Andersen, Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies
602—Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 12)
600—Kimberly Enright, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
LEAGUES
Castle Family and Friends (Feb. 20) — Scott Zess 669, Jon Plocinski 668, Annette Ruffalo 545, Kitty Foster 514, Maureen Wilson 211.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 19) — Matthew Lunde 687, Joe Crocco 682-267, Marcie Molbeck 572, Lisa Jarstad 554, Emily Jarstad 245.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (Feb. 12) — Kevin Molbeck 675, Kim Westerlund 673-278, Kyle Halliday 278, Lisa Jarstad 582, Marcie Molbeck 535, Emily Jarstad 245.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (Feb. 19) — Juan Martinez 650, Michael Welter 646, Jim Guckenberger 628, Ronald Thieme 248, Rebecca Welter 500, Nancy Vioski 233.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (Feb. 12) — Clay Venne Jr. 693, Jim Guckenberger 693-289, Juan Martinez 683, Nancy Vioski 459-156.
Castle Thurs. Afternoon Senior Mixed — Bill Mortensen 546-194, Don Hyatt 505, Emma Wood 484-171, Nancy Wemmert 445.
The Lanes Trestleboard — Mike McCllure 682, William Wasson 677, Eric Thoennes 300, Joanne Beischel 419, Cheryl Langel 403-169.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW — Jordan Landreman 684-277, Brian Vance 666, Mitchell Wolfe 662, Brad Janicek 660.
Castle Strikettes — Nancy Sands 564, Dianna Mattice 551, Melissa Jansen 535, Michelle Sanchez 523, Melissa Jaeck 258.
Knights of Castle — Michael Guzman 690, Thomas Sieker II 658, Erick Callis 656.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial — Kevin Molbeck 691-258, Perry Porcaro 683, Scott O’Brien 681, Kevin Landreman 678.
The Lanes Strike Force — Meliesas Crenshaw 592-233, Patricia McNeil 551, Gina Crenshaw 551, Carrie Scheckler 493.
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Don Moensen 656-251, Ron Sommer 654, Ed Plachno 629, Jim Larrabee 618.
The Lanes Retirees — Andy Hornyak 681-255, Anthony Hansen 642, Mark Tarwid 641, Dean Holewinski 631.
The Lanes Sooners — Billie Johnson 634, Seth Sanchez 629, Jim Romnek 624, Michael Sorensen 601, Andy Hornyak 289.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Joe Regep 616-259, Jordan Landreman 575, Krista Ramsey 557-199, Connie Pederson 503.
Castle Keglers — Terry Martini 682, Shaunte Stills 677-268, Bradley Berger 668.
The Lanes King of the Hill — Larry Mutchie 684, Cary O’Brien 675, Tyler Lunde 674, Georgette Albert 556, Lauren Fischer 237.
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Bob Veselik 592, Ed Plachno 565, Carol Plachno 532, Judy Vliet 492.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Cameron Peterson 649-247, George Alvarez 539, Joanie Bishop 520-189, Beth Peterson 482.
Castle Kings & Queens — Kyle Kisner 651, John Schroeder Sr. 300, Melissa Jansen 570, Angela Johnson 563, Tiffany Schroeder 226.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Michael Riemer 697, Timonthy Harms 678, Ben Adrian 266, Natalie Scott 513-202, Rhonda Eick 469.
The Lanes Erickson Auto Trim — Kevin Molbeck 688, Jeffery Fernholz 673, Matthew Crenshaw 277, Jill Kruschke 589, Marcie Molbeck 527, Lauren Kudrna 258.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies — Cindy Taylor 552, Lauren Lamke 552, Holly Felks 539, Brenda Schoenfuss 520.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial — Butch Schoenfuss 683, Matt Siekert 676, Kai Jerdee 662, Chad Sampson 658.
Old Settler’s Over 40 — Jane Hartman 492, Debbie Bergles 480, Jack Gunderson 454, Bill Culshaw 453.
T&C Mon. Night Majors — Kevin Clark 686, Al Zirbel 681, Cotie Holbek 279, Amanda Gerth 525-212.
T&C Mon. ABC — Randy Clark 599, Peter Hanson 571-225, Mary Anne Thomas 569-213, Bonnie Schmidt 531.
T&C Tues. Night Mixed — Jerry Riemer 687, Tristian Albrecht 279, Bonnie Schmidt 237.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle’ 580-205, Mae Boeger 463, Janet Johnson 429, Anita Hirt 423.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Jamey Caldwell 299, Shannon Spencer 236.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Cody Clausen 681, Marcus Solofra 611, Matt Flintrop 280, Diane Fincutter 594-216, Tiffany Taylor 551.
T&C Thurs. Goose Classic — Ethan Witterholt 289, Lynda Schiltz 256.
T&C Frito’s Thurs. Morning Mixed — Jake Kessler 649, Fred Sykes 641-247, Ken Mateer 560, Lorraine Draper 591, Theresa Riemer 246.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen — Jeff Jobst 694, Mike Spencer 681, Mark Malison 675, Jerry Riemer 279, Theresa Riemer 236.
T&C Thurs. Powder Puff — Lea Vos 552, Julie Lois 542, Karen Jannene 522, Laura Drissel 246.
T&C Fri. Nifty Fifty Plus — Ken Cramer 569-234, Chris Richter 540, Dale Streblow 527, Louise Johnson 430-162.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — David Reiter 679, Jason Finster 671-260, Joe Wasik 588, Polly Burright 517, Joy Vadnais 268.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — John Weiser 685, Darren Kisting 681, Gene Toboyek 675, Porky Witkofski 675, Thomas Hoefs 278, Jessica Storm 596-244.
River City Tues. Morning Mixed — Mike Mueller 600, Jim Licht 587, Darell Olson 234, Joyce Malison 435-162, Sharon Westerdahl 369.
River City Tues. Adult/Youth — Adult: Josh Gunderson 537-212, Shawn Stubing 368, Jessica Wendling 458, Laura Talavera 406-173. Youth: Aidan Stubing 560-195, Cole Wendling 530.
River City Wed. Men — Zach Torosian 686, Jim Jungbauer 660, Jeff Weinkauf 638, Jim Nannemann 623, Zach Woelfel 268.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Zach Torosian 695-299, Ron Shotliff 624, Laura Shotliff 505-187, Theresa Torosian 500.
JUNIORS
T&C Wed. High School — Tim Lois 673, Trey Albrecht 672, Nicklaus Glessing 571, Camden Ludwig 259, Kaitlyn Keller 502, Hannah Derosier 224.