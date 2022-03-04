Bowling agate for March 5

MEN'S LEADERS
817—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings & Queens (2/12)
812—Mike Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
804—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
795—Kyle Giese, Knights of Castle (2/17)
793—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
785—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17)
781—Brian Veto, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (2/17)
780—Logan Veto, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (2/17)
778—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)
771—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)
770—Dwain Stewart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
769—Clay Venne Jr., The Lanes Retirees (2/16)
763—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)
762—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
762—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
760—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)
758—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)
751—Mike Kenyon Jr., Castle Courtsmen (2/16)
751—Dan Lawson, Castle Courtsmen (2/16)
744—Shaunte Stills, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)
743—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
740—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)
739—Nick Fazzari, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/17)
739—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
739—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)
735—John Brooks, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)
734—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
732—Rick Fredrickson, Knights of Castle (2/17)
731—Joe Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17)
730—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)
730—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)
730—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)
730—Terri Martini, Knights of Castle (2/17)
729—Chad Sampson, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
729—Joel Matek, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)
728—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)
726—Willie Freeman, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
723—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
723—Duane Hoffren, Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16)
718—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
717—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
717—Ben Gravunder, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)
716—Kevin Moreno, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)
716—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)
715—Vernon Tuinstra Sr., The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)
715—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
714—Michael Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
714—Mike Thoennes, Knights of Castle (2/17)
712—Kyle Halliday, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)
711—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
709—Mike Nurmi, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
708—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
708—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)
708—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Courtsmen (2/16)
708—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle (2/17)
707—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)
707—Chad Noha, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
706—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16)
706—David Brinkman, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17)
706—Trevor Carlson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)
705—Gary Schlicht, Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16)
704—Christopher Fortier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)
703—Chad Noha, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)
702—Terry Martini, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
701—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)
701—Mike Piontek, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
761—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (2/17)
706—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)
699—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)
697—Lauren Fischer, Knights of Castle (2/17)
688—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)
680—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)
655—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
652—Angela Ophoven, Castle Kings & Queens (2/12)
636—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
626—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
626—Lisa A. Woodward, Castle Strikettes (2/17)
625—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (2/17)
619—Jenny Rettmueller, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (2/16)
618—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
614—Tammy Shannon, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)
610—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (2/22)
605—Lisa Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)
600—Dianna Mattice, Castle Strikettes (2/17)
LEAGUES
Castle Kings & Queens (2/12) — Randy Jansen 666, Steve Vlach 665, John Schroeder Sr. 290, Tiffany Schroeder 596, Melissa Jansen 571, Angela Ophoven 243.
The Lanes Early Eights (2/12) — Brian Gronholf 657-236, Bryhan Storbeck 631, Nicole Cecchini 531-198, Jolene Ahles 454.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12) — John Brooks 694, Greg Brooks 653, Mike Vasey 300, Shelley Mikulanec 568, Rebecca Welter 568, Jill Kruschke 267.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (2/13) — Rick Pope 675-237, James Bauer 556, Joanie Bishop 471-220, Jeannette Stuckart 463.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14) — Tyronn Dyess 299.
The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14) — Jacob Seidl 695, George Albert 695, Allen Smith 678, Chris Maringer 300, Brandon Lipari 299.
Castle Mon. Afternoon Seniors (2/14) — Bob Veselik 617, Ed Plachno 594, Judy Vliet 474, Karen Burmeister 461.
The Lanes Sooners (2/14) — Erling Hagen 641, Tom Whitley 639-247, Marvin Krahn 632, Mark Frayer 247, Marlette Anderson 467-176.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (2/15) — Joan Rennert 516-234, Kathy Lawrenz 499, Emma Wood 494, Eileen Stuebe 478.
Castle Tues. Night Rollers (2/15) — Tiffany Smith 544-208.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (2/15) — Jordan Landreman 632-236, Robert Kunaschk 575, Debbie Trabert 534, Debbie Hauer 516-193.
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15) — Kevin Moreno 299.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (2/15) — Patricia McNeil 499, Jolene Ahles 489-187, Linda Hagen 480, Gloria Cotton 463.
Castle Courtsmen (2/16) — Mike Kenyon Jr. 299.
The Lanes Retirees (2/16) — Dave Crenshaw 656, Denny Dale 654, Keith Beaudin 649, Anthony Hansen 580, Clay Venne Jr. 267.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (2/16) — Larry Mutchie 696-258, Christopher Webb 672, Edward Kirkorian 643, Kevin Landreman 639, Gary Gatzke 258.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (2/16) — Gina Crenshaw 559, April Lane Polk 550, Carrie Scheckler 548, Terri Isaacson 545, Jenny Rettmueller 223.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16) — Steve Klemm 659, Andy Hornyak 657, Ed Plachno 649, Michael McClure 641, Ron Sommer 277.
Knights of Castle (2/17) — Alan Blome 695, Chip Gehrke 678, Jordan Wolfe 673, Les Wald Jr. 672, Kyle Giese 300.
Castle Strikettes (2/17) — Jenny Sieker 582, Denise Anchondo 570, Nancy Sands 565, Samantha Slaasted 554, Woody Woodward 300.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (2/17) — Walt Strini 567-263, Bill Mortensen 563, Sandy Strini 466-173, Emma Wood 444.
The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17) — Josh Casey 695, Eric Thoennes 692, Michael Hohnl 300, Joanne Beischel 480, Rachel Pynaker 423, Karen Schiller 220.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/17) — Justin Christensen 661, Eric Kudrna 656, Mitchell Wolfe 656, Shawn Centell 649, Nick Fazzari 269.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (2/18) — Kevin Molbeck 695, Juan Martinez 679, Cary O’Brien 670, Pat McNally 279, Nancy Vioski 548-201.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18) — Kim Westerlund 687, James Ruffalo 687, Kyle Halliday 278, Lauren Kudrna 588, Katelynn Fletcher 549, Danielle Gename 268.
The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21) — Lauren Fischer 567-193, Matthew Crenshaw 300.
Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22) — Stanley Johnson 299.
Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (2/22) — Cathy Larrabee 523, Joan Rennert 501, Bonnie Marsh 474, Kathy Lawrenz 217.
Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15) —Randy DeHahn 695, Scott Salinas 692.
Old Settler’s Over 40 (2/15) — Jon Lorek 676, Dennis Rockwell 481, Debbie Bergles 541, Kathy Erickson 539.
Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (2/16) — Brenda Paquin 566, Angie Hurd 543, Stephanie Hush 538, Kelly Haulotte 509, Brenda Schoenfuss 509.
Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (2/17) — Matt Siekert 694, Glenn Lowe 689, Kai Jerdee 674.
JUNIORS
Castle Majors (2/19) — Jimmy Larsen 627, Alex Wallat 626, Savanna Larsen 539, Aryana Bryant 526.
Castle Juniors (2/19) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 646, Jason Boyce 580, Sydnie Regep 533, Alyssa Buchaklian 499.
Castle Preps (2/19) — Paige Pron 406, Zoey Plocinski 379, Jonathan Blome 308.
Castle Bantams (2/19) — Blake Curley 220, Andrew Wozniak 204, Trent White 154, Luca Melendez 153.