Bowling agate for March 5

MEN'S LEADERS

817—John Schroeder Sr., Castle Kings & Queens (2/12)

812—Mike Vasey, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

804—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

795—Kyle Giese, Knights of Castle (2/17)

793—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

785—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17)

781—Brian Veto, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (2/17)

780—Logan Veto, Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (2/17)

778—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)

771—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)

770—Dwain Stewart, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

769—Clay Venne Jr., The Lanes Retirees (2/16)

763—Jim Wegner, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)

762—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

762—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

760—Adam Pron, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)

758—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)

751—Mike Kenyon Jr., Castle Courtsmen (2/16)

751—Dan Lawson, Castle Courtsmen (2/16)

744—Shaunte Stills, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)

743—Ron Vokes, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

740—Joe Thoennes, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)

739—Nick Fazzari, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/17)

739—Darren Olson, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

739—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)

735—John Brooks, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)

734—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

732—Rick Fredrickson, Knights of Castle (2/17)

731—Joe Thoennes, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17)

730—Christopher Thomas, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)

730—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)

730—Tom Larson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)

730—Terri Martini, Knights of Castle (2/17)

729—Chad Sampson, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

729—Joel Matek, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)

728—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)

726—Willie Freeman, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

723—Ben Betchkal, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

723—Duane Hoffren, Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16)

718—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

717—Matt Wisniewski, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

717—Ben Gravunder, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)

716—Kevin Moreno, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)

716—Chris Simon, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)

715—Vernon Tuinstra Sr., The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)

715—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

714—Michael Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

714—Mike Thoennes, Knights of Castle (2/17)

712—Kyle Halliday, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)

711—Alan Blome, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

709—Mike Nurmi, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

708—Derrick Anderson, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

708—Dylan Shaffer, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15)

708—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Courtsmen (2/16)

708—Brandon Lipari, Knights of Castle (2/17)

707—Matthew Crenshaw, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)

707—Chad Noha, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

706—Ron Sommer, Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16)

706—David Brinkman, The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17)

706—Trevor Carlson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)

705—Gary Schlicht, Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16)

704—Christopher Fortier, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22)

703—Chad Noha, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14)

702—Terry Martini, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

701—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14)

701—Mike Piontek, The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

761—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (2/17)

706—Danielle Gename, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)

699—Amy Gonzales, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)

697—Lauren Fischer, Knights of Castle (2/17)

688—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)

680—Georgette Albert, Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15)

655—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

652—Angela Ophoven, Castle Kings & Queens (2/12)

636—Lauren Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

626—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

626—Lisa A. Woodward, Castle Strikettes (2/17)

625—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (2/17)

619—Jenny Rettmueller, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (2/16)

618—Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

614—Tammy Shannon, The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12)

610—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (2/22)

605—Lisa Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18)

600—Dianna Mattice, Castle Strikettes (2/17)

LEAGUES

Castle Kings & Queens (2/12) — Randy Jansen 666, Steve Vlach 665, John Schroeder Sr. 290, Tiffany Schroeder 596, Melissa Jansen 571, Angela Ophoven 243.

The Lanes Early Eights (2/12) — Brian Gronholf 657-236, Bryhan Storbeck 631, Nicole Cecchini 531-198, Jolene Ahles 454.

The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (2/12) — John Brooks 694, Greg Brooks 653, Mike Vasey 300, Shelley Mikulanec 568, Rebecca Welter 568, Jill Kruschke 267.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (2/13) — Rick Pope 675-237, James Bauer 556, Joanie Bishop 471-220, Jeannette Stuckart 463.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (2/14) — Tyronn Dyess 299.

The Lanes King of the Hill (2/14) — Jacob Seidl 695, George Albert 695, Allen Smith 678, Chris Maringer 300, Brandon Lipari 299.

Castle Mon. Afternoon Seniors (2/14) — Bob Veselik 617, Ed Plachno 594, Judy Vliet 474, Karen Burmeister 461.

The Lanes Sooners (2/14) — Erling Hagen 641, Tom Whitley 639-247, Marvin Krahn 632, Mark Frayer 247, Marlette Anderson 467-176.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (2/15) — Joan Rennert 516-234, Kathy Lawrenz 499, Emma Wood 494, Eileen Stuebe 478.

Castle Tues. Night Rollers (2/15) — Tiffany Smith 544-208.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (2/15) — Jordan Landreman 632-236, Robert Kunaschk 575, Debbie Trabert 534, Debbie Hauer 516-193.

Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/15) — Kevin Moreno 299.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (2/15) — Patricia McNeil 499, Jolene Ahles 489-187, Linda Hagen 480, Gloria Cotton 463.

Castle Courtsmen (2/16) — Mike Kenyon Jr. 299.

The Lanes Retirees (2/16) — Dave Crenshaw 656, Denny Dale 654, Keith Beaudin 649, Anthony Hansen 580, Clay Venne Jr. 267.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (2/16) — Larry Mutchie 696-258, Christopher Webb 672, Edward Kirkorian 643, Kevin Landreman 639, Gary Gatzke 258.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force (2/16) — Gina Crenshaw 559, April Lane Polk 550, Carrie Scheckler 548, Terri Isaacson 545, Jenny Rettmueller 223.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/16) — Steve Klemm 659, Andy Hornyak 657, Ed Plachno 649, Michael McClure 641, Ron Sommer 277.

Knights of Castle (2/17) — Alan Blome 695, Chip Gehrke 678, Jordan Wolfe 673, Les Wald Jr. 672, Kyle Giese 300.

Castle Strikettes (2/17) — Jenny Sieker 582, Denise Anchondo 570, Nancy Sands 565, Samantha Slaasted 554, Woody Woodward 300.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (2/17) — Walt Strini 567-263, Bill Mortensen 563, Sandy Strini 466-173, Emma Wood 444.

The Lanes Trestleboard (2/17) — Josh Casey 695, Eric Thoennes 692, Michael Hohnl 300, Joanne Beischel 480, Rachel Pynaker 423, Karen Schiller 220.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/17) — Justin Christensen 661, Eric Kudrna 656, Mitchell Wolfe 656, Shawn Centell 649, Nick Fazzari 269.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (2/18) — Kevin Molbeck 695, Juan Martinez 679, Cary O’Brien 670, Pat McNally 279, Nancy Vioski 548-201.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/18) — Kim Westerlund 687, James Ruffalo 687, Kyle Halliday 278, Lauren Kudrna 588, Katelynn Fletcher 549, Danielle Gename 268.

The Lanes King of the Hill (2/21) — Lauren Fischer 567-193, Matthew Crenshaw 300.

Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/22) — Stanley Johnson 299.

Castle Tues. Afternoon KK (2/22) — Cathy Larrabee 523, Joan Rennert 501, Bonnie Marsh 474, Kathy Lawrenz 217.

Old Settler’s Miller 64 Scratch (2/15) —Randy DeHahn 695, Scott Salinas 692.

Old Settler’s Over 40 (2/15) — Jon Lorek 676, Dennis Rockwell 481, Debbie Bergles 541, Kathy Erickson 539.

Old Settler’s Wed. Night Ladies (2/16) — Brenda Paquin 566, Angie Hurd 543, Stephanie Hush 538, Kelly Haulotte 509, Brenda Schoenfuss 509.

Old Settler’s Union Grove Men’s Commercial (2/17) — Matt Siekert 694, Glenn Lowe 689, Kai Jerdee 674.

JUNIORS

Castle Majors (2/19) — Jimmy Larsen 627, Alex Wallat 626, Savanna Larsen 539, Aryana Bryant 526.

Castle Juniors (2/19) — Michael Zwiefelhofer 646, Jason Boyce 580, Sydnie Regep 533, Alyssa Buchaklian 499.

Castle Preps (2/19) — Paige Pron 406, Zoey Plocinski 379, Jonathan Blome 308.

Castle Bantams (2/19) — Blake Curley 220, Andrew Wozniak 204, Trent White 154, Luca Melendez 153.

