Bowling agate for Feb. 4

Local
MEN’S LEADERS
782—John Schroeder, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)
781—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/28)
761—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)
741—Al Jansen, Castle Bowlers Choice (1/28)
740—Ed Kilgore, CastleLanes.com (1/28)
739—Brandon Lipori, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)
736—Tom Paszkiewicz, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)
728—Dave Piech, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)
727—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/26)
726—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowlers Choice (1/28)
714—Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27)
713—William Wasson, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27)
708—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)
707—Kyle Halliday, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)
707—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27)
707—Mike Tiegs, Castle Sat. Night Specials (1/29)
705—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)
700—Glen Barth, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)
WOMEN’S LEADERS
688—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (1/27)
682—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)
676—Christina Horvath, Castle Strikettes (1/27)
674—Angela Ophoven, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)
647—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)
632—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)
629—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)
629—Tiffany Schroeder, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)
620—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)
LEAGUES
Castle Knights of Castle (1/27) — William Austin 696, Todd Fritz 686, Bill Shultz, Phil Ontko 672.
Castle Strikettes (1/27) — Denise Anchondo 587, Shelia Carter 577, Tammy Falk 577, Stephanie Smith 572, Jenny Sieker 265.
Castle Bowlers Choice (1/28) — Al Jansen 257.
CastleLanes.com (1/28) — Ed Kilgore 279.
Castle Kings & Queens (1/29) — Steve Quella 627, Randy Tilot 617, John Schroeder 279, Melissa Jansen 279.
Castle Sat. Night Specials (1/29) — Chris Beischel 664-300.
The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/26) — Christopher Webb 684-267, Donald Lietzke 666, Kim Westerlund 650, Perry Porcaro 642.
The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (1/26) — Gina Crenshaw 580, April Lane Polk 564, Terri Isaacson 552, Mya Larry 526, Jenny Rettmueller 230.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (1/27) — Jeff Smith 695-265, Brad Janicek 664, Jordan Landreman 647, Joe Fazzari 634.
The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27) — Eric Thoennes 675, Keith Beaudin 641, Michael Hohnl 290, Karen Schiller 575-204, Rachel Pynaker 450.
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/28) — Michael Welter 669, Kim Westerlund 654, Tom Benish 644, Shaunte Stills 639, Darryl McClelland 300.
The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29) — Kim Westerlund 690, Scott Zess 690, Joe Crocco 277, Abby Lakosh 586, Lisa Jarstad 579, Lauren Kudrna 247.