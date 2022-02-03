 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Bowling agate for Feb. 4

Local

MEN’S LEADERS

782—John Schroeder, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)

781—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/28)

761—Joe Crocco, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)

741—Al Jansen, Castle Bowlers Choice (1/28)

740—Ed Kilgore, CastleLanes.com (1/28)

739—Brandon Lipori, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)

736—Tom Paszkiewicz, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)

728—Dave Piech, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)

727—Kevin Molbeck, The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/26)

726—Randy Sykes, Castle Bowlers Choice (1/28)

714—Josh Casey, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27)

713—William Wasson, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27)

708—Alfredo Jackson, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)

707—Kyle Halliday, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)

707—Michael Hohnl, The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27)

707—Mike Tiegs, Castle Sat. Night Specials (1/29)

705—Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)

700—Glen Barth, Castle Knights of Castle (1/27)

WOMEN’S LEADERS

688—Jenny Sieker, Castle Strikettes (1/27)

682—Melissa Jansen, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)

676—Christina Horvath, Castle Strikettes (1/27)

674—Angela Ophoven, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)

647—Rebecca Welter, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)

632—Tanya Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)

629—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)

629—Tiffany Schroeder, Castle Kings & Queens (1/29)

620—Katelynn Fletcher, The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29)

LEAGUES

Castle Knights of Castle (1/27) — William Austin 696, Todd Fritz 686, Bill Shultz, Phil Ontko 672.

Castle Strikettes (1/27) — Denise Anchondo 587, Shelia Carter 577, Tammy Falk 577, Stephanie Smith 572, Jenny Sieker 265.

Castle Bowlers Choice (1/28) — Al Jansen 257.

CastleLanes.com (1/28) — Ed Kilgore 279.

Castle Kings & Queens (1/29) — Steve Quella 627, Randy Tilot 617, John Schroeder 279, Melissa Jansen 279.

Castle Sat. Night Specials (1/29) — Chris Beischel 664-300.

The Lanes Big Ed’s Commercial (1/26) — Christopher Webb 684-267, Donald Lietzke 666, Kim Westerlund 650, Perry Porcaro 642.

The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (1/26) — Gina Crenshaw 580, April Lane Polk 564, Terri Isaacson 552, Mya Larry 526, Jenny Rettmueller 230.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (1/27) — Jeff Smith 695-265, Brad Janicek 664, Jordan Landreman 647, Joe Fazzari 634.

The Lanes Trestleboard (1/27) — Eric Thoennes 675, Keith Beaudin 641, Michael Hohnl 290, Karen Schiller 575-204, Rachel Pynaker 450.

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap (1/28) — Michael Welter 669, Kim Westerlund 654, Tom Benish 644, Shaunte Stills 639, Darryl McClelland 300.

The Lanes Angry Brother’s Points (1/29) — Kim Westerlund 690, Scott Zess 690, Joe Crocco 277, Abby Lakosh 586, Lisa Jarstad 579, Lauren Kudrna 247.

