Bowling agate for Feb. 10

MEN'S LEADERS
778—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)
764—Chris Gutierrez, Castle Wed. Niters (2/2)
757—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)
757—Erik Bleichner, Knights of Castle (2/3)
752—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2)
751—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
750—Dave Piech, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)
747—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle (2/3)
746—Brennan Rager, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
745—Eric Mertins, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
745—Tom Paszkiewicz, Knights of Castle (2/3)
745—Michael Yarbrough, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)
741—Joseph Thoennes, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)
739—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)
736—Tim Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters (2/2)
735—Scott Kenyon, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)
735—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters (2/2)
732—Andy Rodriguez, The Lanes Senior Handicap (2/4)
731—Chad Sampson, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)
731—Donald Lietzke, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2)
731—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)
730—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)
730—Shane Schneidewind, Knights of Castle (2/3)
729—Donald Fowlkes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)
729—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
727—Mike Nurmi, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
726—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)
722—Mike Thoennes, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)
721—Tarale Stills, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
720—Kevin Lohrke, The Lanes League of Our Own (1/29)
720—Connor Morris, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)
718—Lance Solberg, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)
717—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2)
717—Steve Regep, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)
716—Steve Hellesen, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)
716—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)
716—Brian Jensen, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)
715—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)
709—Mike Anderson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)
708—Michael Sorensen, The Lanes Sooners (1/31)
707—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)
707—Rod Darge, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)
707—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
707—Randy Smith, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)
707—Douglas Weber, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)
706—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)
703—Brandon Staven, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)
702—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)
702—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)
700—Trevor Peterson, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/3)
WOMEN'S LEADERS
706—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors (2/5)
703—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)
669—Jenny Rettmueller, The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (2/2)
665—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)
640—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)
640—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (2/3)
637—Tammy Falk, Castle Strikettes (2/3)
626—Skylar Hornstra, Castle Majors (2/5)
622—Mindy Christensen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)
621—Carrie Scheckler, The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (2/2)
617—Katelynn Fletcher, Castle Strikettes (2/3)
616—Sheila Carter, Castle Strikettes (2/3)
614—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. (2/1)
613—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (2/3)
607—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)
600—Miley Brooks, Castle Majors (2/5)
LEAGUES
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (1/31) — Andy Fenderson 609, Jim Adams 555, Cheri Betchkal 485, Debbiue Swencki 449.
Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31) — Jeff Beauchamp 300.
Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. (2/1) — Joan Rennert 584, Cathy Larrabee 569-247, Margaret Steinbach 498, Carol Kochanski 490.
Castle Tues. Night Rollers (2/1) — Stephanie Warner 581-220, Sheila Carter 571, Cyndi Scheckles 500.
Castle Wed. Niters (2/2) — Chris Gutierrez 289.
Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/2) — Duane Hoffren 615-227, Michael McClure 613, Gary Schlicht 607, Andy Hornyak 601.
Knights of Castle (2/3) — Frank Langel 689, Tom Wolf 668, Danny Arnold 667, Shaunte Stills 664.
Castle Strikettes (2/3) — Samantha 599-240, Jenny Sieker 595, Mary Lindquist 577, Stephanie Smith 571.
Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (2/3) — Bill Martensen 586, Walt Strini 504-223, Emma Wood 478-174, Sandy Strini 463.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24) — Mark Borckardt 689, Marty Richter 686, Brandon Lipari 279, Lauren Fischer 533-203.
The Lanes Early Eights (1/29) — Brian Gronholm 638-232, Bucky Salinas 544, Jolene Ahles 510-179, Elizabeth Gronholm 396.
The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/29) — Brett Pinnecker 677, Joe Holub 676, Joseph Thoennes 270, Tammy Shannon 584, Darlene Fischer 572-236.
The Lanes League of Our Own (1/29) — Adam Cecchini 681-268, Gary Gatzke 671, Jennifer Albro 535-201, Kriss Doss 474.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30) — Cameron Peterson 671-238, Pablito Bishop 577, Debbie Truckey 529-194, Joanie Bishop 500.
The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31) — Jeffrey Fernholz 694, Darren Olson 684, Donald Fowlkes 267. Lauren Fischer 559-209.
The Lanes Sooners (1/31) — Dick Thomas 664, Tom Whitley 646, Michael Sorensen 256, Marlette Anderson 466-162.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. (2/1) — John Troen 575-241, Nick Anders 570, Connie Pederson 526-198, Debbie Trabert 525.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (2/1) — Patricia McNeil 531-191, Jolene Ahles 516, Linda Hagen 506, Marcy Whited 489.
The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2) — Scott O'Brien 698, Tom Benish 672, Kevin Molbeck 657, John Henges 637, Glen Halberstadt 279.
The Lanes Retirees (2/2) — Dave Crenshaw 695, Keith Beaudin 667, Anthony Hansen 662, Mark Tarwid 620.
The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (2/2) — Meliesa Crenshaw 570, Gina Crenshaw 559, April Polk 558, Carla Kenyon 554, Jenny Rettmueller 277.
The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/3) — Brad Janicek 691-286, John Boehm 686, Mike Corona 664, Gary Schlicht 659.
The Lanes Trestleboard (2/3) — Curt Beischel 699-287, Eric Thoennes 693, Joanne Beischel 459-181, Rachel Pynaker 436.
The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4) — Joe Crocco 693, Scott Zess 691-284, Lisa Jarstad 587, Tracy Jackson 581, Danielle Gename 257.
The Lanes Senior Handicap (2/4) — Kevin Molbeck 679, Shaunte Stills 658, Pat McNally 656, Scott O'Brien 642, Andy Rodriguez 300.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams (2/5) — Blake Curley 278, Andrew Wozniak 175, Zander Wozniak 166.
Castle Juniors (2/5) — Jason Boyce 652, Mayson Halliday 468, Sydnue Regep 514, Allison Blome 501.
Castle Majors (2/5) — Alex Wallet 694, Carlos Cervantes 659.
Castle Preps (2/5) — Ian Hohnl 492, Eli Tessman 327, Paige Pron 362, Zoey Plocinski 328.
The Lanes Bantams (2/5) — Benjamin Harms 166-89, Nino Fiorita 154, Maci Peterson 119-63, Kaydence Hanley 99.
The Lanes Bumpers (2/5) — Ella Prudhomme 186-101, Maliya Lampkin 168, Gabby Landreman 121.
The Lanes Junior/Majors (2/5) — Andre Oliver 603, RJ Mattie 547, Turner Ritacco 525-226, Alaina Kruchten 553, Maya Skipper 500, Abigail Fletcher 475-214.
The Lanes Preps (2/5) — Landen Crenshaw 489-184, Ryan Harms 447, Alina Unser 327-120, Jurnee Hayes 284.