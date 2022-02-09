Bowling agate for Feb. 10

MEN'S LEADERS

778—Kyle Giese, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)

764—Chris Gutierrez, Castle Wed. Niters (2/2)

757—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)

757—Erik Bleichner, Knights of Castle (2/3)

752—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2)

751—Brandon Lipari, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

750—Dave Piech, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)

747—Sam Slaasted, Knights of Castle (2/3)

746—Brennan Rager, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

745—Eric Mertins, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

745—Tom Paszkiewicz, Knights of Castle (2/3)

745—Michael Yarbrough, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)

741—Joseph Thoennes, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)

739—Zack Groth, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)

736—Tim Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters (2/2)

735—Scott Kenyon, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)

735—Delbert Richards, Castle Wed. Niters (2/2)

732—Andy Rodriguez, The Lanes Senior Handicap (2/4)

731—Chad Sampson, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)

731—Donald Lietzke, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2)

731—Mike Vasey, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)

730—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)

730—Shane Schneidewind, Knights of Castle (2/3)

729—Donald Fowlkes, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)

729—Kevin Landreman, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

727—Mike Nurmi, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

726—Tyronn Dyess, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)

722—Mike Thoennes, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)

721—Tarale Stills, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

720—Kevin Lohrke, The Lanes League of Our Own (1/29)

720—Connor Morris, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)

718—Lance Solberg, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)

717—Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2)

717—Steve Regep, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)

716—Steve Hellesen, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)

716—Tyler Hirth, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)

716—Brian Jensen, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)

715—Al Wallat, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)

709—Mike Anderson, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)

708—Michael Sorensen, The Lanes Sooners (1/31)

707—Jeffrey Beauchamp, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)

707—Rod Darge, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)

707—Glen Halberstadt, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

707—Randy Smith, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)

707—Douglas Weber, Castle Teezers Veterans Appreciation (2/1)

706—Matt Siekert, Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31)

703—Brandon Staven, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31)

702—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen (2/2)

702—Steve Mueller, The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24)

700—Trevor Peterson, The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/3)

WOMEN'S LEADERS

706—McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors (2/5)

703—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)

669—Jenny Rettmueller, The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (2/2)

665—Lauren Kudrna, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)

640—Sommerlee Vasey, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)

640—Woody Woodward, Castle Strikettes (2/3)

637—Tammy Falk, Castle Strikettes (2/3)

626—Skylar Hornstra, Castle Majors (2/5)

622—Mindy Christensen, The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4)

621—Carrie Scheckler, The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (2/2)

617—Katelynn Fletcher, Castle Strikettes (2/3)

616—Sheila Carter, Castle Strikettes (2/3)

614—Kathy Lawrenz, Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. (2/1)

613—Melissa Jansen, Castle Strikettes (2/3)

607—Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30)

600—Miley Brooks, Castle Majors (2/5)

LEAGUES

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed (1/31) — Andy Fenderson 609, Jim Adams 555, Cheri Betchkal 485, Debbiue Swencki 449.

Castle Royal Car Care Classic (1/31) — Jeff Beauchamp 300.

Castle Tues. Afternoon K.K. (2/1) — Joan Rennert 584, Cathy Larrabee 569-247, Margaret Steinbach 498, Carol Kochanski 490.

Castle Tues. Night Rollers (2/1) — Stephanie Warner 581-220, Sheila Carter 571, Cyndi Scheckles 500.

Castle Wed. Niters (2/2) — Chris Gutierrez 289.

Castle Wed. Senior Men (2/2) — Duane Hoffren 615-227, Michael McClure 613, Gary Schlicht 607, Andy Hornyak 601.

Knights of Castle (2/3) — Frank Langel 689, Tom Wolf 668, Danny Arnold 667, Shaunte Stills 664.

Castle Strikettes (2/3) — Samantha 599-240, Jenny Sieker 595, Mary Lindquist 577, Stephanie Smith 571.

Castle Thurs. Senior Mixed (2/3) — Bill Martensen 586, Walt Strini 504-223, Emma Wood 478-174, Sandy Strini 463.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/24) — Mark Borckardt 689, Marty Richter 686, Brandon Lipari 279, Lauren Fischer 533-203.

The Lanes Early Eights (1/29) — Brian Gronholm 638-232, Bucky Salinas 544, Jolene Ahles 510-179, Elizabeth Gronholm 396.

The Lanes E.O.W. Sat. Couples (1/29) — Brett Pinnecker 677, Joe Holub 676, Joseph Thoennes 270, Tammy Shannon 584, Darlene Fischer 572-236.

The Lanes League of Our Own (1/29) — Adam Cecchini 681-268, Gary Gatzke 671, Jennifer Albro 535-201, Kriss Doss 474.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples (1/30) — Cameron Peterson 671-238, Pablito Bishop 577, Debbie Truckey 529-194, Joanie Bishop 500.

The Lanes King of the High Life Hill (1/31) — Jeffrey Fernholz 694, Darren Olson 684, Donald Fowlkes 267. Lauren Fischer 559-209.

The Lanes Sooners (1/31) — Dick Thomas 664, Tom Whitley 646, Michael Sorensen 256, Marlette Anderson 466-162.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. (2/1) — John Troen 575-241, Nick Anders 570, Connie Pederson 526-198, Debbie Trabert 525.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (2/1) — Patricia McNeil 531-191, Jolene Ahles 516, Linda Hagen 506, Marcy Whited 489.

The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial (2/2) — Scott O'Brien 698, Tom Benish 672, Kevin Molbeck 657, John Henges 637, Glen Halberstadt 279.

The Lanes Retirees (2/2) — Dave Crenshaw 695, Keith Beaudin 667, Anthony Hansen 662, Mark Tarwid 620.

The Lanes Wed. Night Strike Force (2/2) — Meliesa Crenshaw 570, Gina Crenshaw 559, April Polk 558, Carla Kenyon 554, Jenny Rettmueller 277.

The Lanes Mike Corona UAW (2/3) — Brad Janicek 691-286, John Boehm 686, Mike Corona 664, Gary Schlicht 659.

The Lanes Trestleboard (2/3) — Curt Beischel 699-287, Eric Thoennes 693, Joanne Beischel 459-181, Rachel Pynaker 436.

The Lanes Angry Brothers Points (2/4) — Joe Crocco 693, Scott Zess 691-284, Lisa Jarstad 587, Tracy Jackson 581, Danielle Gename 257.

The Lanes Senior Handicap (2/4) — Kevin Molbeck 679, Shaunte Stills 658, Pat McNally 656, Scott O'Brien 642, Andy Rodriguez 300.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams (2/5) — Blake Curley 278, Andrew Wozniak 175, Zander Wozniak 166.

Castle Juniors (2/5) — Jason Boyce 652, Mayson Halliday 468, Sydnue Regep 514, Allison Blome 501.

Castle Majors (2/5) — Alex Wallet 694, Carlos Cervantes 659.

Castle Preps (2/5) — Ian Hohnl 492, Eli Tessman 327, Paige Pron 362, Zoey Plocinski 328.

The Lanes Bantams (2/5) — Benjamin Harms 166-89, Nino Fiorita 154, Maci Peterson 119-63, Kaydence Hanley 99.

The Lanes Bumpers (2/5) — Ella Prudhomme 186-101, Maliya Lampkin 168, Gabby Landreman 121.

The Lanes Junior/Majors (2/5) — Andre Oliver 603, RJ Mattie 547, Turner Ritacco 525-226, Alaina Kruchten 553, Maya Skipper 500, Abigail Fletcher 475-214.

The Lanes Preps (2/5) — Landen Crenshaw 489-184, Ryan Harms 447, Alina Unser 327-120, Jurnee Hayes 284.

