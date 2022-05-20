Bowling: 74-year-old Stahl defys her age, wins Women's Division of Racine County Bowling Classic

Shirley Stahl sure showed those youngsters who was boss Thursday in the Racine County Bowling Classic at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Stahl, at age 74, won the Women’s Division of the Classic and became the oldest champion ever in the event and most likely the oldest winner of any of the tournament’s Racine County match-play predecessors.

In the Super Seniors Division, also contested Thursday at Old Settler’s, Vernon Tuinstra had a nearly perfect night, going 5-0-1 in his matches to comfortably win the division for bowlers age 62 and older.

Stahl didn’t knock down the most pins in the six-game competition, but won five of her six matches for 150 bonus points to go with her 1,232 pinfall to finish with a total of 1,382.

She also didn’t show her age, rolling four games of 200 or higher, and saved her best for last by shooting 224-221 in her final two games.

Sue Jerde Daschner had the highest pinfall in the division, 1,244, but went just 3-3 in matches for 90 bonus points and a total of 1,334. Danielle Gename went 2-3-1 in matches and finished third at 1,300 (1,225 pinfall-75 bonus).

Sam Kelly was fourth at 1,246, Jessica Storm was fifth at 1,241 and Lori Exner was sixth at 1,184.

In the Super Seniors Division, Tuinstra was steady all night, shooting under 200 once (194), but still winning that match. His only blemish was a 236-236 tie with Georgette Albert in the fifth game, and he followed that with a 226 in the last game of the night.

Tuinstra had 1,297 pinfall and 165 bonus points for a total of 1,462 and finished ahead of two Hall of Famers — Rich Wonders, who’s in the USBC and Greater Racine Area USBC Halls of Fame, and Mike Welter, a GRA USBC Hall member.

Albert, the only woman in the Super Seniors field, also had just one game under 200, but that was a 167 in a match she lost. She was 4-1-1 in matches, had 1,273 pinfall and 135 bonus for 1,408 to take second place.

Mike Vyvyan finished third at 1,335 (4-2 record, 1,215 pins, 120 bonus). Welter was fourth at 1,210, George Albert was fifth at 1,123 and Wonders was sixth at 1,099.

The tournament continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the final four-game round of the Senior Men’s Division.

The final eight-game round of the Men’s Division is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

