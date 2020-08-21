Bong part of state parks' virtual camping series

The Bong Naturalist Association, the friends’ group for Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton, announces the third in a series of virtual camping experiences.
Wisconsin State parks are open, but you might be missing out on all the great naturalist programs. Or maybe you are looking for a new kind of camping adventure. Considering joining the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks for some virtual camping fun from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.
Post your camping or outdoor photos ahead of time and get a chance to see them during the program.
During the virtual campout, you’ll be able to ask a naturalist questions, learn to make fried fish, get some fire building tips, peek into the lives of Wisconsin animals, sing campfire songs, discover Wisconsin State Park secrets, craft a journal and more.
To watch the first two virtual campouts, for more information or to join on August 29, go to: www.wigocamping.org
Racine County fishing
Fishing activity on the piers and shorelines was low this week. Anglers were seen targeting fish that ranged from salmon and trout to rock bass. Regardless of the fish anglers were targeting, fishing success was nonexistent. No fish were caught due to the water being cloudy and 73 degrees.
Boating activity at the ramp was very high on Saturday, but fairly low the rest of the week. The fishing boats that went out had mixed success. Some boats came in empty-handed, while others came in with several fish. In order to find colder water temperatures, many boats went out into 300 feet of water or deeper and fished baits over 50 feet below the surface. The boats which did bring in fish brought in a good mix of steelhead, lake trout, coho and king salmon. Anglers reported catching fish using spoons and flies.
Kenosha County fishing
Angling activity along the piers and shorelines in Kenosha was slow, but steady this week. Anglers were seen targeting a variety of fish, including salmon, trout, carp, and bluegills. Unfortunately, due to warm and cloudy water, success was very limited. The only fish that were caught included a rock bass and a few gobies.
The Kenosha ramp saw steady activity throughout the week. The activity consisted of anglers and pleasure boaters. The anglers who did go out onto the lake had mixed success. Some boats did quite well, while others didn’t come back with any fish. Some boats fished in around 100 feet of water while others went much deeper to find cold water. The boats that had success brought in a mix of lake trout, coho and king salmon. Spoons and flies were the most successful in catching fish.
On the Internet: www.dnr.state.wi.us
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Monday, Aug. 24: Major — 4:22 a.m., 4:48 p.m. Minor — 10:35 a.m., 11:02 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 5:18 a.m., 5:45 p.m. Minor — 11:31 a.m., 11:59 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 6:12 a.m., 6:40 p.m. Minor — 12:02 a.m., 12:26 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 7:05 a.m., 7:33 p.m. Minor — 12:51 a.m., 1:19 p.m.
Friday: Major — 7:57 a.m., 8:24 p.m. Minor — 1:43 a.m., 2:11 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 8:46 a.m., 9:13 p.m. Minor — 2:33 a.m., 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Major — 9:34 a.m., 10 p.m. Minor — 3:21 a.m., 3:47 p.m.
Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com
