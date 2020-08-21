Bong part of state parks' virtual camping series

Boating activity at the ramp was very high on Saturday, but fairly low the rest of the week. The fishing boats that went out had mixed success. Some boats came in empty-handed, while others came in with several fish. In order to find colder water temperatures, many boats went out into 300 feet of water or deeper and fished baits over 50 feet below the surface. The boats which did bring in fish brought in a good mix of steelhead, lake trout, coho and king salmon. Anglers reported catching fish using spoons and flies.

Kenosha County fishing

Angling activity along the piers and shorelines in Kenosha was slow, but steady this week. Anglers were seen targeting a variety of fish, including salmon, trout, carp, and bluegills. Unfortunately, due to warm and cloudy water, success was very limited. The only fish that were caught included a rock bass and a few gobies.

The Kenosha ramp saw steady activity throughout the week. The activity consisted of anglers and pleasure boaters. The anglers who did go out onto the lake had mixed success. Some boats did quite well, while others didn’t come back with any fish. Some boats fished in around 100 feet of water while others went much deeper to find cold water. The boats that had success brought in a mix of lake trout, coho and king salmon. Spoons and flies were the most successful in catching fish.