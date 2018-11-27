Try 3 months for $3

Northside Pool Club

Roger’s Place;27-9

Cackle Jack’s;26-10

The Max;23-13

Game On 2;17-19

Game On 1;14-22

Nov. 26 results

Cackle Jack’s 8, Game On 1 1

Roger’s Place 5, Game On 2 4

The Max bye

