So far, Ben Betchkal has owned the Racine County Bowling Classic.
He will be back again to go for the threepeat.
The Kenosha resident has won the first two Men’s Division titles in the third annual Classic, which gets underway Monday, May 6 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove with the first of five days of qualifying.
Tournament director Chip Gehrke has confirmed Betchkal is entered, as is defending Senior Division champion Jeff Fernholz and the inaugural Women’s Division winner, Amy Gonzales. The reigning Women’s champion, Jessica Storm, is expected to enter, Gehrke said.
The Men’s champion is guaranteed a $1,000 prize. The total purse is $5,000 guaranteed. The tournament has acquired a new sponsor, Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar in Pleasant Prairie.
Gehrke said entries are coming in at about the same pace as last year and he expects to be right around last year’s total of 70 entries.
“We hope to get the bowlers out,” Gehrke said. “Nothing has changed as far as eligibility. A lot (of bowlers) enter at the last minute.”
The entry deadline is 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. Registration is available on the tournament’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic. Entry forms are also available at all six county bowling centers (Castle Lanes and Hillside Lanes in Racine, The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Old Settler’s in Union Grove, Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington and River City Lanes in Waterford) and can be mailed to or dropped off at Old Settler’s, or can be submitted via email to racinecountyclassic@wi.rr.com
The tournament is open to any bowler who bowled at least a half season in a league at one of the six county bowling centers. County residents who did not bowl in a Racine County league must have bowled at least 66 games in any sanctioned league.
The entry fee is $60 for bowlers in Racine County leagues and $75 for county residents who do not bowl in county leagues.
This year, the Sunday qualifying session has been dropped because of poor turnout. Qualifying will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. Each entrant will bowl eight games in qualifying.
The Women’s match play finals will be held Monday, May 13 and Thursday, May 16; the Senior Men’s finals (age 50 and older) are Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 17; and the Men’s finals will be Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 18.
The top eight women, 12 seniors and 16 men advance to the match play finals after qualifying. The Men’s and Senior divisions feature a stepladder final for the top four bowlers after match play.
