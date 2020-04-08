Women's basketball: Horlick graduate Horton has a gift for giving

Brianna Horton enrolled at Marian University in Fond du Lac in 2016 intent on making a difference with the women’s basketball program.
That never happened.
Instead, she ended up making a profound difference with just about everything else.
The Horlick High School graduate was a four-year starter for the Sabres, but her team lost 89 of 102 games and she played for two coaches (technically three if the one who recruited her is counted). Furthermore, she only appeared in four games as a senior after suffering a broken left wrist when someone ran a stop sign last Sept. 18 and totaled her car.
So that’s all that really needs to said about Horton in terms of her time as a point guard for the NCAA Division III program.
“It was very tough to lose so many games because I won so many at Horlick,” said Horton, a three-year starter from 2013-16 for the Rebels. “It was an awful struggle just to remain confident and still believe in my abilities when things weren’t looking good.”
The same student-athlete who was run through an emotional meat grinder for four years as a basketball player in Fond du Lac nevertheless leaves the school as an inspiring success story.
Because while her teams were consistently losing, Horton was consistently winning during her time away from basketball court, when she stuffed her hours with achievement.
She was challenged in her younger years to excel and serve others by her father Maurice, alderman of the 7th District in Racine, and mother Kimberly. She never disappointed them, earning the national Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar Award in 2018, squeezing in multiple jobs and devoting countless hours of volunteer work in her effort to make a difference.
When Horton graduates May 9 with a degree in social work, she will have left behind a remarkable legacy at the school. And no one will care about that 13-89 record in basketball.
“Her time management is amazing,” said Rhianna Zuleger, internship supervisor at ASTOP (Assist Survivors Treatment Outreach Prevention) Sexual Abuse Center in Fond du Lac. “I’m a full-grown adult and I think her time management is probably better than mine. And I’m not kidding. She has balanced her internship and her schooling and her basketball and also worked two or three jobs.
“I consistently ask her, ‘How do you do this?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, I just make sure I get my stuff done.’ And I say, ‘Give me the secret!’ It’s just phenomenal how she balanced her time, interacted with everyone and continued to uphold herself in such a positive manner.”
Credit Maurice and Kimberly Horton, who expected a great deal from their children — Maurice Jr., Jeremy, Galen and Brianna. The elder Maurice Horton was heavily involved in social work and that proved to be a strong influence with his children.
“I worked in social service for a long time,” said Maurice, a Chicago native who moved to Racine in 1989. “I worked at Safe Haven for about 16 years and I’ve worked in other programs, so my kids have seen me help others.
“It kind of rubbed off on them because now my son (Galen) works at Gilmore and he’s a youth advocate and he’s mentoring kids in the school.”
Brianna also embraced the message from an early age. In addition to being an honor student at Horlick, Horton excelled in basketball and ran the first leg of a 4x400-meter relay as a junior that set a school record in 2015.
In her four years at Marian, she maintained a 3.8 grade-point average. During the last two years, she has worked 15 to 20 hours a week as a dietary aid for Agnesian Health Care and about 12 hours a week as a tour guide at Marian.
Until she suffered that broken wrist last September, she was employed as an in-home caregiver for a paraplegic. And her volunteer commitments have been extensive, considering she has donated her time at the Salvation Army Warming Shelter, the Special Olympics Volunteering Arc and the United Way, among several others.
“She certainly had a lot of respect from everybody,” said Carley Wilson, who played basketball with Horton at Marian. “She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life. She had multiple jobs, she went to school, she had basketball and she just did it all.
“It was awesome and she never complained about it. She just did it because she knew what she had to do.”
Horton, who turns 22 April 20, has the maturity of someone far older. That was underscored earlier this year when she joined Zuleger as an intern at Lake Shore Elementary School in Fond du Lac to address third graders about sexual abuse.
Under normal circumstances, Horton’s role would have been secondary to Zuleger. But on that day, Horton had a request before the presentation.
“She had been following me for probably six months and, one day, she surprised me and said, ‘I want to do this presentation,’ “ Zuleger said. “I said, ‘OK!’ She completely nailed it. She was awesome. She did it almost exactly how I would do it, but she had her own spin on things.
“I didn’t have to coach her at all. I didn’t have to be there to fill in the blanks because she hit every point exactly how I would have.”
Her most fulfilling moments have come behind the scenes, when she has been there for the less fortunate. Horton has found she usually experiences something meaningful in these situations, such as the time she talked with a woman at the Salvation Army warming center.
“She told me she attended Marian University in the 90s,” Horton said. “She said she was an accounting major then she decided to change it to psychology because she was more interested in learning about people.
“She made it to her junior year of college and then things began to turn for the worse. Her family was evicted from their home and she was not able to pay for school anymore, so she had to drop out. The advice that she gave me before I left would never be forgotten. She told me to continue to do what I love to do.”
This is just the start for Horton. She plans to pursue a masters degree in social work through Simmons University of Boston starting this fall, setting the stage for what she was meant to do: Make a difference in her world.
“In the next few years, I want to become a medical social worker after I receive my masters degree and I want to work in a hospital setting,” she said. “One day, I would to come back to the sports scene and maybe become an assistant coach and maybe come back to Horlick one day if I have the opportunity.”
What an addition she would be to the faculty of her alma mater one day.
“I don’t know what it is, but she has the ability to instantly make people feel comfortable,” said Leslie Jaber-Wilson, a social work program director and professor at Marian. “That’s a gift that she has and she’ll use that in her career in social work.
“She always rose to leadership positions. You just saw her light shine in leadership positions wherever she was.”
