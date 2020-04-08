Women's basketball: Horlick graduate Horton has a gift for giving

“It was awesome and she never complained about it. She just did it because she knew what she had to do.”

Horton, who turns 22 April 20, has the maturity of someone far older. That was underscored earlier this year when she joined Zuleger as an intern at Lake Shore Elementary School in Fond du Lac to address third graders about sexual abuse.

Under normal circumstances, Horton’s role would have been secondary to Zuleger. But on that day, Horton had a request before the presentation.

“She had been following me for probably six months and, one day, she surprised me and said, ‘I want to do this presentation,’ “ Zuleger said. “I said, ‘OK!’ She completely nailed it. She was awesome. She did it almost exactly how I would do it, but she had her own spin on things.

“I didn’t have to coach her at all. I didn’t have to be there to fill in the blanks because she hit every point exactly how I would have.”

Her most fulfilling moments have come behind the scenes, when she has been there for the less fortunate. Horton has found she usually experiences something meaningful in these situations, such as the time she talked with a woman at the Salvation Army warming center.