Wisconsin basketball: Potter scores 18, Badgers beat Rutgers 79-71

Add another victory in what has become a revenge tour through the month of February for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

Junior forward Micah Potter produced 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench to help the Badgers stretch their winning streak to four games with a 79-71 victory over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Junior forward Nate Reuvers and senior guard Brevin Pritzl added 17 points to help UW move into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference standings.

Brad Davison added 12 of his 15 points in the second half for the Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten), who went 11 of 22 from 3-point range to improve to 13-1 at home this season.

UW is now 5-1 in February, with three of those wins coming over teams it lost to earlier in the season.

Ron Harper Jr. finished with a game-high 21 points for Rutgers (18-10, 9-8), which fell to 1-9 on the road this season.

Geo Baker added 16 points for the Scarlet Knights, who beat the Badgers 72-65 at home on Dec. 11.

UW played that game without Potter, who made a huge difference in the rematch.

