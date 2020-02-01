Wisconsin basketball: Hang on to upset No. 14 Michigan State 64-63

MADISON — The gut-check moment within the gut-check game came with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the game Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

What was once an 18-point lead early in the second half for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball game had been cut to three.

How the Badgers responded would determine if there would be one final blow in what had been a brutal week for coach Greg Gard and his program.

UW, to its credit, didn’t fold. Instead, a shorthanded lineup and its coach showed remarkable resiliency to hang on for a 64-63 win over No. 14 Michigan State.

Four days after learning that sophomore wing Kobe King was leaving the program and junior guard Brad Davison was suspended by the Big Ten for a game, the other Badgers stepped up to save a bad week from getting even worse.

Junior forward Nate Reuvers scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures, helping UW (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) snap an eight-game losing streak to the Spartans.

Junior guard D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points and five assists for the Badgers, while junior forward Aleem Ford had 13 and senior guard Brevin Pritzl had 10.