Wisconsin basketball: Beat Indiana 60-56, earn share of Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Earlier this week, Brad Davison tried to put into words what having a chance at a Big Ten title meant to a University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team that has been through so much this season.
“It’s a blessing, for so many reasons,” Davison said. “We have an opportunity to play for the Big Ten regular-season title. That’s why you come to school at Wisconsin. That’s why we all wanted to put the ‘W’ on our chest and have these sort of opportunities.”
Davison had the championship in his hands and delivered, making two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to clinch the No. 24 Badgers’ 60-56 victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall.
The win, its eighth in a row to end the regular season, clinched at least a share of UW’s first conference title in five years. The Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) can claim it outright if Michigan State and Maryland lose at home on Sunday.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers finished with a game-high 17 points for UW, which overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half.
Junior forward Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds, junior forward Aleem Ford added 12 points and Davison finished with 11.
UW ended the game on a 16-5 run to stun the Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11), who are fighting for an NCAA tournament berth.
“What we’ve been through just makes you appreciate the moment and appreciate the opportunity and appreciate the relationships with your teammates and your coaching staff,” Davison said earlier this week. “It’s something that we really look forward to and something we don’t take for granted. I think that’s the biggest thing we’ve learned over this year, don’t take anything for granted, especially in a moment and an opportunity like this.”
The Badgers were within 38-37 after Reuvers converted a three-point play with 12:33 remaining, but Indiana answered with an 8-0 run.
UW had five consecutive empty possessions, with three turnovers, in that stretch.
The deficit was 51-44 when the Badgers answered with a 12-0 run that included four points from Reuvers and a three-point play from Potter.
Davison’s 3-pointer with 4:03 gave UW the lead for good, and a runner by D'Mitrik Trice extended the Badgers’ lead to 56-51 with 1:17 remaining.
A 3-pointer by Aljami Durham cut Indiana’s deficit to two, but Reuvers followed a Trice miss with a putback basket to give UW a 58-54 lead with 24.6 seconds left.
After a pair of free throws by Durham, Davison answered with two of his own to give UW a four-point lead with 7.1 seconds left. Game over.
Devonte Green scored 13 of Indiana’s first 17 points and had 16 by halftime to help the Hoosiers take a 28-25 lead into the break.
UW went 6 of 13 from 3-point range in the opening half but missed eight of its 11 shots from inside the arc.
Reuvers scored eight points over three possessions but was held scoreless over the final 15:29.
Ford got hot and made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions before picking up his second foul nearly 25 feet from the basket. He sat the final 4:11, and UW went scoreless in its final seven possessions.
Indiana went cold, too. After a 3-pointer by Justin Smith gave the Hoosiers a 28-22 lead with 4:50 remaining, they didn’t score over their final eight possessions.