Wisconsin basketball: Badgers' road woes continue in 68-63 loss to Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW was whistled for 28 fouls. It also allowed 13 rebounds after giving up 16 in a 70-51 loss at Purdue on Friday night.

The Badgers led 57-45 after Trice made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 7:14 remaining.

But Iowa went on a 10-0 run over four possessions, a surge that included a three-point play by Joe Toussaint and a three-point play from Fredrick.

Garza extended the run with two free throws, tying the game at 57, with 2:19 remaining. But Brevin Pritzl answered with a layup off a spin move to put the Badgers back in front with 1:49 left and end a stretch of seven consecutive empty possessions.

Toussaint, however, answered with a three-point play to give the Hawkeyes a 60-59 lead with 1:20 left. After Reuvers missed a turn-around jumper on the baseline, Joe Wieskamp finished at the rim with 35.5 seconds to make it a three-point cushion.

During the timeout, UW junior guard Brad Davison was assessed a flagrant foul and Iowa sealed the game at the line.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half, which ended tied at 30.